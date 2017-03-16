Hardeman County Community Calendar

Handgun Carry Permit Classes for ladies only will be held on Saturday, April 8 & 22 at Toone City Hall from 8:30 to 3:30 p.m. Call Jerry Siler at 609-1517 to schedule this class, then register at apps.tn.gov/handgun. The cost is $65.

It’s time for the Hardeman County Rescue Squad’s Annual Boston Butt Fundraiser. Tickets are $35. Call 609-8382 or see any Rescue Squad member. Pickup is April 15.

The FireWise Spring Clean-Up Event in Bolivar will be on March 16-17 in the Lucy Black Road area. If you would like to participate call 658-9545.

The HC Commission for Black History will present The Power of Place: African Americans of Hardeman County from 1864-1964 on March 16 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the Multicultural Museum in Bolivar.

The Hardeman County Literacy Council will have a chili luncheon on March 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at 202 Hope Street. $6 for chili bowl, tea, crackers/cornbread and cookie. Nachos and cheese will also be available for $3. Call in your order ahead of time 659-1130.

Middleton Head Start will host their week-long curriculum during their St. Jude Trike-A-Thon March 13-17 at 224 Roosevelt Rd in Middleton promoting riding toy safety while raising fund for St. Jude. For more information visit stjude.org/trike or call 1-800-626-bike.

Chickasaw State Park will have a free hike down led by Ranger Ann Paley down Owens Spring Trail on March 18 at 2:00 p.m. Meet at the Tent Campground. Be sure to wear sturdy shoes, dress appropriately and bring plenty of water. For more information call 989-5141.

Shandy Baptist Church at 20450 Highway 18 N of Bolivar will have a Revival on March 17 and 18 at 7:00 p.m. and 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on March 19 with Brother Grover Westover leading the services. Call 217-9227 for more information.

The Hardeman County branch of the NAACP will host an education forum on the newly signed Every Student Succeeds Act on March 18 from 9:00 -11:00 at 208 Hope Street. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

The Gym Health & Fitness in Bolivar will be having a Self Defense Class for ladies 13 and up on March 18 at 10:30 a.m. $30/student. Call 658-4998 to register.

The Middleton Library will have a Do It Yourself (DIY) Card Making on Saturday, March 18 at 9:30 a.m. It’s free with all supplies provided. Stop by the Middleton library to register, call 3760680 or message them on facebook.

An ACT Prep Class will be held at 615 Moss Lane in Bolivar on Saturday, March 18 from 1-5 pm. Call 1800 482-5199 for more information.

First Baptist Church in Middleton will have Revival Services from March 19-22; 10:55 a.m. on Sunday & 6:00 p.m., and Monday-Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. Brother Tommy Warner, Director of the Hardeman County Baptist Association is the guest speaker. All are welcome.

The Highway for Heroes program will come to Courthouse Square in Bolivar on Monday, March 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., to provide onsite driver’s services not only for Veterans but for all citizens of Hardeman County. If you have any questions call the Hardeman County Clerk’s office at 658-3541.

The Hardeman County UT Extension Office will kick off their Spring Shape Up 8 Week Program Walk Across Tennessee on March 20. Get a 6-person team, choose a leader and get ready! Questions? Call Katie Dees 658-2421.

The Let Love Glow 5K and Fun Run in Bolivar will be on Saturday, March 25 with registration beginning at 7:00 a.m. $15/5K, $10/FunRun and $15/Virtual Runner. This year will introduce an official timing company for race results, and online fundraising option for teams or individuals. Race day will feature live music, food, a silent auction and more. Visit their facebook page at Team Mica Fund.

The Grand Junction Ruritan Pancake Breakfast will be held on March 25 from 8-11:00 a.m. at the John Wilder Community Center. Pancake plates are $6 and an omelet plate is $8. Visit their facebook page for more information.

First Baptist Church in Bolivar will have a Ladies Brunch on March 25 at 10:00 a.m. Bring a $5 donation to help benefit the CARE Ministry.

New Bethel Baptist Church and Pastor Robert Buse invites everyone to their Ross Family singing on March 25 at 6:00 p.m., and Brother Boyce Wilson will be preaching at New Bethel on Wednesday nights at 6:30. New Bethel is located on Highway 57 in Middleton.

Brints Chapel in Middleton will have a Brotherhood Breakfast on March 26, 3220 Brints Chapel Lane in Middleton. 212-2088.

TCAT Whiteville 1st Annual 5K Run/Walk will be on April 1 at 9:00 a.m. All ages welcome. Awards for top 3 male and female finishers in each age division. Registration fee $25, ($30 day of race). Proceeds benefit the SkillsUSA Team. Call 254-8521.

The Hardeman Adoptable Animals Shelter will have a Raise the Woof fundraiser on April 1 at 7:00 p.m. at 117 S. Main St., in Bolivar. Play bunco, win door prizes and help raise money for the new shelter. $20/person, Cash prizes for bunco winners. 609-4173

The Middleton High School Reunion will be held on April 1 at the Middleton Community Center at 10:00 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon, $10 per person. Send money to PO Box 797, Middleton, TN 38052 by March 25. All MHS attendees are invited and encouraged to attend.

Quinco Scholarships are available for eligible students. A $1,000 onetime scholarship will be awarded in each of the five counties of their original service area. The application must be postmarked by March 15, 2017. For more information on eligibility call Laura Kee at 731-658-6113 or 731-203-1006.

The Bolivar Senior Center will have Charles Jeter at 10:00 a.m. on March 17 and Joyce Pirtle will be there from 9:00 a.m. to Noon on March 20 with Medicare advice. The senior center offers BINGO on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:00 a.m.

The Bolivar Hardeman County Library has Free Fun all week during spring break with Kids Happy Hour, Lego Club, Anime Club, Kids Yoga and more! Stop by and pick up their calendar and join the Self Improvement Club on March 21 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. All ages welcome. Don’t forget Story Hour with Miss Shana (ages 2-6) every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Call 731-658-3236 for more information or drop by 213 N. Washington St., contribute to their Million Penny Challenge and visit the Common Grounds Coffee Bar.

The Grand Junction Library - March 16 at 1:00 p.m., Katie Dees from the Extension Service will talk about Spring Green Cleaning and on March 18 kids ages 7-17 are invited to participate in the Lego Club at 11:30 a.m. Next week will offer the West Tennessee Career Coach on March 21 from 10:30-2:30 and Sittin’ & Movin’ with Katie Dees on March 23 at 1:00 p.m.

The APTA Sampler II Cookbook is available for sale and is full of good ol Southern recipes and history. Help preserve Tennessee’s antiquities all year long. $20 each, order yours today by calling 658-7912. Join the APTA in 2017 visit www.hardemancountyapta.org and follow them on facebook at The Pillars and Courthouse.

Bolivar AA Meetings are held Monday, Tuesday and Fridays from 8:00-9:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 218 W. Market St. Call Stephanie Galloway at 609-9679 for more information.

The GED (HiSET) Prep class at the Grand Junction Library is held on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. Call 731-764-2716.

Bolivar General Hospital hosts an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details call Sara Skinner at 659-0216 before 4:00 p.m.

New Bethel Baptist Church Services will begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Robert Buse preaching. Everyone is welcome and invited to attend.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

