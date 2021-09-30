Hardeman County Community Calendar

Porters Creek Tent Revival Monday, September 27 - Friday, October 1, 2021, at 7 p.m. with Bro. David Howell, pastor of Piney Grove Baptist. Potluck meal Friday, October 1 at 6 p.m. Bro. Jeremy Luna and congregation invite you to come and worship with us.

Grand Junction Community Yard Sale at Laffayette Cotton Gin, 216 Hwy 57 E, Grand Junction, TN. October 2 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Fall Festival hosted by Bylercraft Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 655 Hwy. 64, Whiteville, TN. Coffee and fresh donuts 8 a.m. Benefit auction begins at 10 a.m., lunch 10:30-2 p.m. Baked goods, homemade ice cream, train rides, farm animals, jumpy house. All proceeds go to Whiteville Mennonite School. For more information contact Keith Yoder 901-494-6307 or visit www.gotofallfestival.com.

Fall Fish Fry Hatchie Baptist Church, 11555 Powell Chapel Rd., Hornsby on October 9, 4-6 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and join us for good food and corn hole.

Breast Cancer Awareness and Alzheimer groups from Hardeman County will host a walk Saturday, October 2, with a lineup at 8:30 a.m. and the walk beginning at 9:00 a.m. For more information call Mellissa McTizic at 609-4351.

Hardeman’s Got Talent at the Hardeman County Arts Council will be Saturday, October 9, at 6 p.m. Contestants must be a Hardeman County resident to register and compete. Registration is limited to the first 30 paid entries. Registration is now open online and closes Monday, October 4. Hardeman’s Got Talent webpage: https://www.hcactn.org/upcoming-events/hardemans-got-talent. Hardeman’s Got Talent entry form: https://forms.gle/gRhRxExvbHs3zmTS8

2nd Saturday Community Walks. October 9. Register for prizes. Times, towns, and locations are as follows: 7 a.m.—Bolivar’s Sand Beach Lake Park, Toone Park Pavilion, and Pocahontas First Baptist Church; 7:30 a.m.— Whiteville BP Station; 8 a.m.—Grand Junction City Park; 9 a.m.— Hickory Valley near Gazebo, Hornsby First Baptist Church, and Saulsbury City Hall; 9 a.m. to Noon—Middleton City Park. For more info, go to https://www.facebook.com/BeMoreHardeman or call UT Extension at 731-658-2421.

Hardeman County Citizens Cleanup Together, as a community, we can help to beautify our roadways. Join us Saturday, October 9 from 9-11 a.m. to help clean up our city, county, and home! For more information, visit us on Facebook.

Grand Junction Annual Holiday Bazaar at Laffayette Cotton Gin, 216 Hwy. 57 E., Grand Junction, TN. November 6 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. For more information contact Donna Lane 901-827-7745, Tammy 901-488-0507 or email gjcommunityevents@gmail.com.

Hope Holiday Mart December 3-4, Friday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 208 Hope St., Bolivar, The Boys & Girls Club. Benefits The Carl Perkins Center & Hope House Abused and Homeless Women’s Shelter. Over 55 vendors participating! Friday Night “Steak Out” Tickets on sale now! $15.00 per plate. Take-outs welcome. Saturday menu: hamburgers, hotdogs, chili, nachos and soups. Breakfast available Saturday morning. Food available for on-site eating and take-out. Santa is coming back, Friday night 5-7:30 p.m. and Saturday 9-11 a.m. & 1-3:30 p.m. For more information, please contact a local Hope House or Carl Perkins board member. You may email at hopeholdaymart@gmail.com

Loaves and Fishes Food Bank needs all non-perishable food items. Call 609-2397 to drop off your donations. Canned fruit and protein items are most needed.

The Hardeman County Republican Party will meet the second Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at 100 South Main Street in Bolivar.

Bolivar Masonic Lodge #608 meets the 1st Monday of each month at 7:00 p.m.

The Warrior Center in Bolivar on North Water Street needs donations of men’s hygiene products like bar soap, body wash, shampoo, toothpaste and toothbrushes; Men’s clothing like shirts, pants, shoes, socks, and underwear; cleaning supplies like dish soap, multipurpose cleaners, bleach, laundry soap, fabric softener, window cleaner, air fresheners, Lysol disinfectant, Comet, Ajax, paper towels, and Pinesol; Vehicles in good running condition, preferably multi-purpose vans (a receipt will be provided with tax id for donation purposes) notebook paper, spiral notebooks, ink pens, Bibles, computers, tools, and other household items. For more information, call 731-212-0259.

Disciples Embracing Christian Education Bible College asks, “Do you want a deeper understanding of the Work of God?” The Bible College is in Whiteville, TN and they offer a three-year study of the Bible. Contact 731-225-3114 or register for the Whiteville or Grand Junction campus at www.fbiclass.com. Intercessory prayer hotline at 731-608-9593.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, which is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.