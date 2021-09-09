Hardeman County Community Calendar

20 year 9/11 Remembrance “Cry Out America”. Behind the Bolivar Courthouse, Sunday, September 12 at 6 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs, wear your mask if you choose. Everyone is invited.

2nd Annual Vendor Resource & Small Business Expo Fall Edition Saturday, September 11, 2021, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. 400 South Main St., Middleton. Kid friendly community event. For more information contact 901-424-1621.

Hardeman County Health Department offering walk-in option for COVID-19 Vaccinations. Appointments are still available but not required. The Hardeman County Health Department is open for COVID-19 vaccine, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Tuesday 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. For questions, individuals can call the Hardeman County Health Department at 731-658-5291.

2nd Saturday Community Walks. September 11. Register for prizes. Times, towns, and locations are as follows: 7 a.m.—Bolivar’s Sand Beach Lake Park, Toone Park Pavilion, and Pocahontas First Baptist Church; 7:30 a.m.— Whiteville BP Station; 8 a.m.—Grand Junction City Park; 9 a.m.— Hickory Valley near Gazebo, Hornsby First Baptist Church, and Saulsbury City Hall; 9 a.m. to Noon—Middleton City Park. For more info, go to https://www.facebook.com/BeMoreHardeman or call UT Extension at 731-658-2421.

Final POP (Power of Produce) Club. Saturday, September 18. Children 2-10 and their parents are invited to visit the POP Club at the Bolivar Farmer’s Market 9-11 a.m. There will be activities, taste-testing and an opportunity to receive $5 POP bucks per child to use at the market. For more information, call UT Extension 658-2421.

UT Master Beef Virtual Webinar series starts September 13 at 5:30. Learn practical management techniques to increase the sustainability of your beef operation. Completion of these eight webinars will meet one of the requirements for TAEP producer grants. Cost for this series of webinars is fifty dollars. For more information contact Lee Sammons Hardeman County Extension, 731-658-2421.

Hardeman County Citizens Cleanup Together, as a community, we can help to beautify our roadways. Join us Saturday, September 11 from 9-11 a.m. to help clean up our city, county, and home! For more information, visit us on Facebook.

Loaves and Fishes Food Bank needs all non-perishable food items. Call 609-2397 to drop off your donations. Canned fruit and protein items are most needed.

The Hardeman County Republican Party will meet the second Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at 100 South Main Street in Bolivar.

Bolivar Masonic Lodge #608 meets the 1st Monday of each month at 7:00 p.m.

The Warrior Center in Bolivar on North Water Street needs donations of men’s hygiene products like bar soap, body wash, shampoo, toothpaste and toothbrushes; Men’s clothing like shirts, pants, shoes, socks, and underwear; cleaning supplies like dish soap, multipurpose cleaners, bleach, laundry soap, fabric softener, window cleaner, air fresheners, Lysol disinfectant, Comet, Ajax, paper towels, and Pinesol; Vehicles in good running condition, preferably multi-purpose vans (a receipt will be provided with tax id for donation purposes) notebook paper, spiral notebooks, ink pens, Bibles, computers, tools, and other household items. For more information, call 731-212-0259.

Disciples Embracing Christian Education Bible College asks, “Do you want a deeper understanding of the Work of God?” The Bible College is in Whiteville, TN and they offer a three-year study of the Bible. Contact 731-225-3114 or register for the Whiteville or Grand Junction campus at www.fbiclass.com. Intercessory prayer hotline at 731-608-9593.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, which is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.