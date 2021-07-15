Hardeman County Community Calendar

Hardeman County Extension/Bolivar Farmers Market Best Tomato Contest Saturday, July 17 at 10 a.m. Adult and youth categories. Prizes awarded for: Tastiest tomato, Largest by circumference, Largest by weight, Smallest tomato and Most unique shaped. Check in your entries at the Extension table at the market by 10 a.m. For more information call 731-658-2421.

Dixie Hills Baptist Church, Bolivar on Hwy 125 South at Dixie Hill Road. Time Lab VBS, July 19-23, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. 4 years old - 5th grade. Call 731-658-6529 for information.

Middleburg Baptist Church VBS Destination Dig, July 31, 2021, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Ages 5 and up. Transportation if needed call Kenneth or Teresa Howell at 731-609-3077 or 731-518-6099.

Hardeman County Health Department offering walk-in option for COVID-19 Vaccinations. Appointments are still available but not required. The Hardeman County Health Department is open for COVID-19 vaccine, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Tuesday 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. For questions, individuals can call the Hardeman County Health Department at 731-658-5291.

Be More Hardeman VLOG. Eva Reynolds shares her perspective on the health benefits of walking in the July edition available on Facebook @BeMoreHardeman, or on YouTube at https://tiny.utk.edu/bemoreyoutube.

2nd Saturday Community Walks. Next walk: August 14. Register for one of five grand prizes each time you participate in a walk through October. Times, towns, and locations are as follows: 7 a.m.—Bolivar’s Sand Beach Lake Park; Toone Park Pavilion; 7:30 a.m.— Whiteville BP Station; 8 a.m.—Grand Junction City Park; Pocahontas First Baptist Church; 9 a.m.— Hickory Valley near Gazebo; Hornsby First Baptist Church; and Saulsbury City Hall; 9 a.m. to Noon—Middleton City Park. For more info, go to https://www.facebook.com/BeMoreHardeman or call UT Extension at 731-658-2421.

The Hardeman County Arts Council will have a paint party on August 21, at 6:00 p.m. Bring your friends for a fun night of socializing and creativity as you paint a fall themed door hanger to take home.Tickets are available now and only online { https://hcactn.myboxoffice.us/ }. No cash or pay-at-the-door transactions will be accepted. Register by Thursday, August 15. Tickets ($45) are non-refundable. The Paint Party is hosted by the Hardeman County Arts Council and Rachel Noe Jeter.

POP (Power of Produce) Club. Saturday, July 17 children 2-10 and their parents are invited to visit the POP Club at the Bolivar Farmer’s Market 9-11 a.m. There will be activities, taste-testing and an opportunity to receive $5 POP bucks per child to use at the market. For more information, call UT Extension 658-2421.

Hardeman County Citizens Cleanup Together, as a community, we can help to beautify our roadways. Join us Saturday, August 14 from 9-11 a.m. to help clean up our city, county, and home! For more information, visit us on Facebook.

Loaves and Fishes Food Bank needs all non-perishable food items. Call 609-2397 to drop off your donations. Canned fruit and protein items are most needed.

The Hardeman County Republican Party will meet the second Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at 100 South Main Street in Bolivar.

Bolivar Masonic Lodge #608 meets the 1st Monday of each month at 7:00 p.m.

The Warrior Center in Bolivar on North Water Street needs donations of men’s hygiene products like bar soap, body wash, shampoo, toothpaste and toothbrushes; Men’s clothing like shirts, pants, shoes, socks, and underwear; cleaning supplies like dish soap, multipurpose cleaners, bleach, laundry soap, fabric softener, window cleaner, air fresheners, Lysol disinfectant, Comet, Ajax, paper towels, and Pinesol; Vehicles in good running condition, preferably multi-purpose vans (a receipt will be provided with tax id for donation purposes) notebook paper, spiral notebooks, ink pens, Bibles, computers, tools, and other household items. For more information, call 731-212-0259.

Disciples Embracing Christian Education Bible College asks, “Do you want a deeper understanding of the Work of God?” The Bible College is in Whiteville, TN and they offer a three-year study of the Bible. Contact 731-225-3114 or register for the Whiteville or Grand Junction campus at www.fbiclass.com. Intercessory prayer hotline at 731-608-9593.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, which is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.