Hardeman County Community Calendar

Decoration Day at Toone Cemetery will be Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. If unable to attend, please send any contributions to Centennial Bank, Toone Cemetery Association, Inc. c/o Donna Mayfield, Treasurer, 411 W. Market St., Bolivar, TN 38008.

Hornsby Fire Department Fundraiser Saturday, May 22, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Cornhole tournament, food, bake sale, live music, silent auction, tractor pull, fire trucks. Come and help the fire department purchase new turnout gear!

Bolivar-Hardeman County Friends of the Library Book/Media Sale Saturday, May 22, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Shop for great books and support your library!

Hardeman County Health Department offering walk-in option for COVID-19 Vaccinations. Appointments are still available but not required. The Hardeman County Health Department is open for COVID-19 vaccine, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Tuesday 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. For questions, individuals can call the Hardeman County Health Department at 731-658-5291.

Be More Hardeman VLOG. Romana Spencer has continued her healthy improvement throughout the past year. She and her mother join UT Extension’s Amy Elizer for a Mother’s Day edition. Their story launched May 1 on Facebook @BeMoreHardeman or on YouTube at https://tiny.utk.edu/bemoreyoutube.

2nd Saturday Community Walks. Take a walk for fun and physical activity. Times, towns and locations are as follows: 7 a.m.—Toone Park Pavilion; 7:30 a.m.—Bolivar Central HS Parking Lot and Whiteville BP Station; 8 a.m.—Grand Junction City Park and Pocahontas First Baptist Church; 9 a.m.—Saulsbury City Hall; 9 a.m. to Noon—Middleton City Park; and 10 a.m.—Hickory Valley near Gazebo and Horsnby First Baptist Church. For more info, go to https://www.facebook.com/BeMoreHardeman or call UT Extension at 731-658-2421.

The “#Healthyliving10K Walk & Run” is scheduled for June 5 in Bolivar. Those that participate will receive healthy fit participation bags. Participants who complete the 10k (6.2miles) successfully, their names will go in a drawing for a free month at the Ole School Iron Gym, presently 3 names will be pulled. For event registration, contact Melissa McTizic on Facebook or 731 609 4351.

Hardeman County Citizens Cleanup Together, as a community, we can help to beautify our roadways. Join us Saturday, June 12 from 9-11 a.m. to help clean up our city, county, and home! For more information, visit us on Facebook.

Loaves and Fishes Food Bank needs all non-perishable food items. Call 609-2397 to drop off your donations. Canned fruit and protein items are most needed.

The Hardeman County Republican Party will meet the second Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at 100 South Main Street in Bolivar.

The Warrior Center in Bolivar on North Water Street needs donations of men’s hygiene products like bar soap, body wash, shampoo, toothpaste and toothbrushes; Men’s clothing like shirts, pants, shoes, socks, and underwear; cleaning supplies like dish soap, multipurpose cleaners, bleach, laundry soap, fabric softener, window cleaner, air fresheners, Lysol disinfectant, Comet, Ajax, paper towels, and Pinesol; Vehicles in good running condition, preferably multi-purpose vans (a receipt will be provided with tax id for donation purposes) notebook paper, spiral notebooks, ink pens, Bibles, computers, tools, and other household items. For more information, call 731-212-0259.

Disciples Embracing Christian Education Bible College asks, “Do you want a deeper understanding of the Work of God?” The Bible College is in Whiteville, TN and they offer a three-year study of the Bible. Contact 731-225-3114 or register for the Whiteville or Grand Junction campus at www.fbiclass.com. Intercessory prayer hotline at 731-608-9593.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, which is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

