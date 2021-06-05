Hardeman County Community Calendar

Hebron Baptist Church in Middleton will have decoration and dinner on the ground, Sunday, May 9 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Decoration at Rainey Cemetery in Toone, May 9, 2021. Decoration at the Rainey Cemetery is the second Sunday in May, on Mother’s Day. Contributions can be sent to Keith Foote, Treasurer, 2220 Hwy 138, Toone, TN 38381.

Hornsby Fire Department Fundraiser Saturday, May 22, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Cornhole tournament, food, bake sale, live music, silent auction, tractor pull, fire trucks. Come and help the fire department purchase new turnout gear!

Hardeman County Health Department offering walk-in option for COVID-19 Vaccinations. Appointments are still available but not required. The Hardeman County Health Department is open for COVID-19 vaccine, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Tuesday 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. For questions, individuals can call the Hardeman County Health Department at 731-658-5291.

Be More Hardeman VLOG. Romana Spencer has continued her healthy improvement throughout the past year. She and her mother join UT Extension’s Amy Elizer for a Mother’s Day edition. Their story launches May 1 on Facebook @BeMoreHardeman or on YouTube at https://tiny.utk.edu/bemoreyoutube.

2nd Saturday Community Walks. Take a walk for fun and physical activity. Times, towns and locations are as follows: 7 a.m.—Toone Park Pavilion; 7:30 a.m.—Bolivar Central HS Parking Lot and Whiteville BP Station; 8 a.m.—Grand Junction City Park and Pocahontas First Baptist Church; 9 a.m.—Saulsbury City Hall; 9 a.m. to Noon—Middleton City Park; and 10 a.m.—Hickory Valley near Gazebo and Horsnby First Baptist Church. For more info, go to https://www.facebook.com/BeMoreHardeman or call UT Extension at 731-658-2421.

Hardeman County Citizens Cleanup Together, as a community, we can help to beautify our roadways. Join us Saturday, May 8 from 9-11 a.m. to help clean up our city, county, and home! For more information, visit us on Facebook.

Be More Hardeman VLOG. April is Active Canine Month. Hear Loretta Bell’s story of weight loss that includes walking her dog, Bella. It is good for both of them. Watch their story on Facebook @BeMoreHardeman or on YouTube at https://tiny.utk.edu/bemoreyoutube.

The deadline for applications for the St. James Scholarship is Friday, May 14. All Hardeman County college-bound seniors are eligible to apply. The selected student will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Application instructions can be found at http://www.stjamesbolivar.org/scholarship-information.html

Loaves and Fishes Food Bank needs all non-perishable food items. Call 609-2397 to drop off your donations. Canned fruit and protein items are most needed.

The Hardeman County Republican Party will meet the second Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at 100 South Main Street in Bolivar.

The Warrior Center in Bolivar on North Water Street needs donations of men’s hygiene products like bar soap, body wash, shampoo, toothpaste and toothbrushes; Men’s clothing like shirts, pants, shoes, socks, and underwear; cleaning supplies like dish soap, multipurpose cleaners, bleach, laundry soap, fabric softener, window cleaner, air fresheners, Lysol disinfectant, Comet, Ajax, paper towels, and Pinesol; Vehicles in good running condition, preferably multi-purpose vans (a receipt will be provided with tax id for donation purposes) notebook paper, spiral notebooks, ink pens, Bibles, computers, tools, and other household items. For more information, call 731-212-0259.

Disciples Embracing Christian Education Bible College asks, “Do you want a deeper understanding of the Work of God?” The Bible College is in Whiteville, TN and they offer a three-year study of the Bible. Contact 731-225-3114 or register for the Whiteville or Grand Junction campus at www.fbiclass.com. Intercessory prayer hotline at 731-608-9593.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, which is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182.

AA Meetings are held on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at the HC Baptist Association on 755 Vildo Rd. Contact Denelle at 433-8266.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

