Hardeman County Community Calendar

It’s time for HC Rescue Squad’s Annual Boston Butt Fundraiser. Tickets are $35. Call 609-8382 or see any Rescue Squad member. Pickup is April 15.

Quinco Scholarships are available for eligible students. A $1,000 onetime scholarship will be awarded in each of the five counties of their original service area. The application must be postmarked by March 15, 2017. For more information on eligibility call Laura Kee at 731-658-6113 or 731-203-1006.

The Bolivar Senior Center offers BINGO on Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m., on March 3 Katie Dees will talk on chronic conditions, singing at Bolivar Assisted Living will be on Wednesday, leaving at 9:45 a.m., and leaving at 9:0 a.m. on March 10 to go to Middleton Methodist Church.

The Hardeman County Soil Conservation will be giving away trees on March 3 from 8:00 a.m. to Noon at 791B Tennessee Street in Bolivar. For more information call 658-3631 ext. 3

The Firewise Spring Clean-Up Event has been rescheduled for March 16-17.

The McNairy County Hee Haw show will be Thursday March 2 through Saturday, March 4. All shows will be at the MCHS Little and starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission for adults is $5, ages 7-12 is $3 and 6 & under are free. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.

The American Heart Association is sponsoring a Free Family and Friends CPR Class on March 4 at 204 Hope Street in Bolivar from 9:00 a.m. – Noon. Space is limited to 50, and registration is required, please call 659-0423 to reserve your seat.

The Bolivar Hardeman County Library will host Teen Teck Week with Teens Only Movie Night on March 9 from 5-7 p.m., Story Hour (2-6) with Miss Shana every Thursday at 10:30 am. Call 731-658-3236 for more information or drop by and pick up their March calendar, contribute to their Million Penny Challenge and visit the Common Grounds coffee bar. The Brown Bag Book Club will meet on the second Monday of every month at 11:30 a.m.

The Lee Ola Roberts Library in Whiteville will have the Career Coach at their location on March 3 from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. in partnership with CCA Hardeman County and CCA Whiteville. Call 254-8834 for more information.

The Jackson Area Beekeepers Association will hold their annual Beekeeping Short Course at Hillcrest Baptist Church at 2838 Paul Coffman Dr., in Jackson from 8:30 – 4:00 p.m., on Saturday, March 4. Registration is $15/single and $20/family. Fee includes course and 1 year membership to the Jackson Area Beekeepers Association.

The Hardeman Adoptable Animals Shelter will have large yard sale at the Grand Junction Community Center on Saturday, March 4 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Lunch specials available. If you want to donate items call 901-827-7745. All proceeds go to HAA. HAA needs volunteers to socialize with their animals while they are waiting to be adopted. The shelter is full with dogs that need permanent homes. Noncommittal volunteer hours are daily from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Visit their website at hardemanadoptableanimals.org and like their facebook page.

The annual City of Bolivar Vietnam Veterans Celebration will feature legendary retired Marine Major General James Livingston as the keynote speaker for the annual celebration, which will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Bolivar Army National Guard Armory, on Highway 64 beside Walmart. The Vietnam Veterans Parade will be held at 9:00 a.m. with line up at 8:30 the Hardeman County Criminal Justice Center.

Pocahontas First Baptist Church’s Men’s Ministry will host a Wild Game Dinner on Saturday, March 4 starting with official whitetail deer antler scoring at 2:00 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Enter your buck in the biggest buck and most unusual buck contest. Join the Wild Game

Cooking Contest that will be judged at 4:00 p.m., or just bring your wild game dishes to share. Winners will be announced prior to dinner. BBQ and trimmings will be provided. Door prizes will be given away throughout the day. Around 6:00 p.m., Guest Rocky Burrus will speak and there will be hunting vendor displays and booths. For more details, call Jimmy Weaver at 609-0110 or Pastor Mike McKee at 609-7103.

Hee Haw & Howdy in Hardeman County will run March 10-18, with shows at 7:00 each night except Wednesday and Sunday evenings at the Hardeman County Arts Council. Tickets are on sale now at the Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce at 112 S. Main Street in Bolivar. The production is known as the longest continually running Hee Haw show in the state of Tennessee. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.

The Mardi Gras Themed Bolivar General Hospital Annual Ball at the Hope Street Building will be on March 11. All proceeds benefit scholarships given by BGH Healthcare Foundation. Call 731-659-0216 for more information.

Chickasaw State Park will have a free hike led by Ranger Ann Paley down Owens Spring Trail on March 18 at 2:00 p.m. Meet at the Tent Campground. Be sure to wear sturdy shoes, dress appropriately and bring plenty of water. For more information call 989-5141.

The Middleton Library will have a Do It Yourself (DIY) Card Making on Saturday, March 18 at 9:30 a.m. It’s free with all supplies provided. Stop by the Middleton library to register, call 3760680 or message them on facebook.

The Hardeman County UT Extension Office will kick off their Spring Shape Up 8 Week Program Walk Across Tennessee on March 20. Have questions? Call Katie Dees 658-2421.

First Baptist Church in Bolivar is registering kids K5 – 6 grade for Spring Break Camp from March 18-24. Stop by First Baptist or call Kyle Hutchinson at 394-9504. Registration deadline is March 6.

The Let Love Glow 5K and Fun Run in Bolivar will be on Saturday, March 25 with registration beginning at 7:00 a.m. $15/5K, $10/FunRun and $15/Virtual Runner. More details coming soon.

The APTA Sampler II Cookbook is available for sale and is full of good ol Southern recipes and history. Help preserve Tennessee’s antiquities all year long. $20 each, order yours today by calling 658-7912. Join the APTA in 2017 visit www.hardemancountyapta.org and follow them on facebook at The Pillars and Courthouse.

Bolivar AA Meetings are held Monday, Tuesday and Fridays from 8:00-9:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 218 W. Market St. Call Stephanie Galloway at 609-9679 for more information.

Bolivar General Hospital is hosting an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details call Sara Skinner at 659-0216.

The GED (HiSET) Prep class meets every Monday at 1:30 p.m., at the Grand Junction Library. It's FREE! Call 731-764-2716 for more info.

There will be an ACT Prep Class at 615 Moss Lane in Bolivar, March 18 from 1:00-5:00 p.m.

The Bold Truth - Messiah's Spiritual Body Family Bible Studies, Free Conference Calls Wednesday nights at 9:00 p.m. CST. Dial 641-715-3580 enter code [256428#] after the lecture we offer Q&A, discussion, feedback, and fellowship, all over the phone. To listen to the Playback lecture of the recordings dial 641-715-3589 W/ same code. For Biblical questions, only for "The Bold Truth" Pastor dial 731-YAH-YHVH that's 731-924-9484. All questions are encouraged, but only Bible questions are accepted as a serious question. Please don't ask about religions or other organizations, because we're not the Judge, Jesus, Yehshua Messiah only is The Judge! Pastor Lynard Brock, Messiah's Spiritual Body 731-924-9484

New Bethel Baptist Church Services will begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Robert Buse preaching. Everyone is welcome and invited to attend.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The BiPolar/Depression Support group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

