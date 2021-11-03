Hardeman County Community Calendar

Hardeman County Citizens Cleanup Together, as a community, we can help to beautify our roadways. Join us every second Saturday each month from 9-11 a.m. to help clean up our city, county, and home! For more information, visit us on Facebook.

Abundant Life Christian Fellowship, 15770 Hwy 64, Bolivar, TN is inviting you to the “Women of Purpose” Women’s Conference that will take place on Friday & Saturday, March 12 & 13, 2021. Friday 6 p.m. & Saturday 2 p.m. & 6 p.m. See our FB page at Abundant Life Christian Fellowship of Bolivar, TN to RSVP and get more details or text or call Debbie (865) 236-2354. RSVP is required by March 8. This is a free event, love offerings are welcomed. Sorry, no nursery service provided.

HCAC Offering College Scholarships. The Hardeman County Arts Council (HCAC) is offering a $500, one-time scholarship to a qualified high school senior from Bolivar Central High School (BCHS), Middleton High School (MHS) and Hardeman County homeschool students zoned for their respective school. Applications are available in the counselor’s office at both schools and must be returned to them by Monday, April 12, 2021. Contact Jennifer Smeltser at the HCAC office at (731) 658-2787 for more information.

Be More Hardeman VLOG. February is American Heart Month. Find the motivational and inspirational stories of Hardeman County residents who have made changes for better health on Facebook @BeMoreHardeman or on YouTube https:/tiny.utk.edu/bemoreyoutube.

TnAchieves Mentors are needed for TN Promise students for the Class of 2021. To learn more, contact Graham Thomas at 615-604-1306 or visit tnachieves.org.

Loaves and Fishes Food Bank needs all non-perishable food items. Call 609-2397 to drop off your donations. Canned fruit and protein items are most needed.

The Hardeman County Republican Party will meet the second Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at 100 South Main Street in Bolivar.

The Warrior Center in Bolivar on North Water Street needs donations of men’s hygiene products like bar soap, body wash, shampoo, toothpaste and toothbrushes; Men’s clothing like shirts, pants, shoes, socks, and underwear; cleaning supplies like dish soap, multipurpose cleaners, bleach, laundry soap, fabric softener, window cleaner, air fresheners, Lysol disinfectant, Comet, Ajax, paper towels, and Pinesol; Vehicles in good running condition, preferably multi-purpose vans (a receipt will be provided with tax id for donation purposes) notebook paper, spiral notebooks, ink pens, Bibles, computers, tools, and other household items. For more information, call 731-212-0259.

Disciples Embracing Christian Education Bible College asks, “Do you want a deeper understanding of the Work of God?” The Bible College is in Whiteville, TN and they offer a three-year study of the Bible. Contact 731-225-3114 or register for the Whiteville or Grand Junction campus at www.fbiclass.com. Intercessory prayer hotline at 731-608-9593.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.