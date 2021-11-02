Hardeman County Community Calendar

Hardeman County Citizens Cleanup Together, as a community, we can help to beautify our roadways. Join us every second Saturday each month from 9-11 a.m. to help clean up our city, county, and home! For more information, visit us on Facebook.

First Baptist Church in Grand Junction is hosting Cupid’s Café. A beans and bread drive-thru, heart-healthy lunch on Saturday, February 13. These to-go orders will be available beginning at 11 a.m. and last until they are gone. No advance orders will be taken. First come, first served.

Farmers to Families Food Box pickup will be February 17, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Middleton. Three box limit per vehicle. Churches and civic groups requesting more are asked to call Stephanie Middleton at 910-770-5248 before the distribution date to request a bulk amount. The program is open to all residents of Hardeman County and pre-registration is not required.

There will be a Beginning Beekeeper Course, presented by the Jackson Area Beekeepers Association Saturday, March 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Madison County Extension Auditorium in Jackson. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. There is a fee. Pre-registration is not necessary. For more information, contact Andrew Martin at 678-371-4918.

HCAC Offering College Scholarships. The Hardeman County Arts Council (HCAC) is offering a $500, one-time scholarship to a qualified high school senior from Bolivar Central High School (BCHS), Middleton High School (MHS) and Hardeman County homeschool students zoned for their respective school. Applications are available in the counselor’s office at both schools and must be returned to them by Monday, April 12, 2021. Contact Jennifer Smeltser at the HCAC office at (731) 658-2787 for more information.

Be More Hardeman VLOG. February is American Heart Month. Find the motivational and inspirational stories of Hardeman County residents who have made changes for better health on Facebook @BeMoreHardeman or on YouTube https:/tiny.utk.edu/bemoreyoutube.

TnAchieves Mentors are needed for TN Promise students for the Class of 2021. To learn more, contact Graham Thomas at 615-604-1306 or visit tnachieves.org.

Loaves and Fishes Food Bank needs all non-perishable food items. Call 609-2397 to drop off your donations. Canned fruit and protein items are most needed.

The Hardeman County Republican Party will meet the second Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at 100 South Main Street in Bolivar.

The Warrior Center in Bolivar on North Water Street needs donations of men’s hygiene products like bar soap, body wash, shampoo, toothpaste and toothbrushes; Men’s clothing like shirts, pants, shoes, socks, and underwear; cleaning supplies like dish soap, multipurpose cleaners, bleach, laundry soap, fabric softener, window cleaner, air fresheners, Lysol disinfectant, Comet, Ajax, paper towels, and Pine sol; Vehicles in good running condition, preferably multipurpose vans (a receipt will be provided with tax id for donation purposes) Notebook paper, spiral notebooks, ink pens, Bibles, computers, tools, and other household items. For more information, call 731-212-0259.

Disciples Embracing Christian Education Bible College asks, “Do you want a deeper understanding of the Work of God?” The Bible College is in Whiteville, TN and they offer a three-year study of the Bible. Contact 731-225-3114 or register for the Whiteville or Grand Junction campus at www.fbiclass.com. Intercessory prayer hotline at 731-608-9593.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292.

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, which is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

AA Meetings are held on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at the HC Baptist Association on 755 Vildo Rd. Contact Denelle at 433-8266.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

