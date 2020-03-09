Hardeman County Community Calendar

Music on the Square this Friday will feature Showtime beginning at 8 p.m. at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre, opening act is Showtime.

The Hardeman Co. Rescue Squad is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser to raise funds for the Rescue Squad. They are asking residents to help them out by going through your closets and donate your gently worn, used and new shoes to the Rescue Squad. The accept men’s, women’s, kid’s, boots, shoes, sandals, flip-flops, house shoes…..all footwear. Just pull up at 204 Hope Street behind the BEA, the electric department and someone will come out and take your shoes. September 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The APTA of Hardeman County will sponsor BBQ at the Pillars, on September 12, 2020 5-8 p.m., Kathleen walker will talk about Tennessee Pewter, Live Music by the Jackson Plectral Society, dinner is complimentary, Donations are welcome, 322 South Washington Street, in Bolivar, The Pillars. Read about more upcoming events on the Facebook page.

The Bolivar Farmers Market on the corner of Washington and Lafayette Streets in Bolivar is open each Saturday and Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. for the best selection of produce, plants, beef, catfish, handcrafted items and more. Call Market Manager Mike Malone at 659-1521 if you would like to participate. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee Products.

Grand Junction TN Farmers Market is open Fridays 3-6 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 12 noon. Produce, fresh baked goods, and artisan crafts. Get out and see what the Hardeman and Fayette area has to offer! Located at 216 Hwy 57, Grand Junction TN Vendors and Crafters can call Anita at 901-860-3643.

The City of Bolivar Community Garden volunteer hours are Mondays 8-10 a.m., Thursdays 6-8 p.m. and the first Saturday of the month from 8-10 a.m. at Pleasant Run Creek Park. If you would like more information, check out their Facebook page.

TnAchieves Mentors are needed for TN Promise students for the Class of 2021. To learn more contact Graham Thomas at 615-604-1306 or visit tnachieves.org

UT Extension’s Walk Across Tennessee physical activity challenge registration runs September 8-31. The challenge is October 1 through November 24, 2020. For registration and more information, call 658-2421 and ask for Arianne Price, or go to https://extension.tennessee.edu/wathardeman.

The Warrior Center in Bolivar on North Water Street needs donations of men’s hygiene products like bar soap, body wash, shampoo, toothpaste and toothbrushes; Men’s clothing like shirts, pants, shoes, socks, and underwear; Cleaning supplies like dish soap, multipurpose cleaners, bleach, laundry soap, fabric softener, window cleaner, air fresheners, Lysol disinfectant, Comet, Ajax, paper towels, and Pine sol; Vehicles in good running condition, preferably multipurpose vans (a receipt will be provided with tax id for donation purposes) Notebook paper, spiral notebooks, ink pens, Bibles, computers, tools, and other household items. For more information, call 731-212-0259.

Disciples Embracing Christian Education Bible College asks, “Do you want a deeper understanding of the Work of God?” The Bible College is in Whiteville, TN and they offer a three-year study of the Bible. Contact 731-225-3114 or register for the Whiteville or Grand Junction campus at www.fbiclass.com Intercessory prayer hotline at 731-608-9593.

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8-80. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

