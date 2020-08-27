Hardeman County Community Calendar

Music on the Square this Friday will feature The Hot Wire Band at 8:00 p.m. with Lakelin Lemmings opening the stage at 7:00 p.m. at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre.

The Bolivar Farmers Market on the corner of Washington and Lafayette Streets in Bolivar is open each Saturday and Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. for the best selection of produce, plants, beef, catfish, handcrafted items and more. Call Market Manager Mike Malone at 659-1521 if you would like to participate. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee Products.

Grand Junction TN Farmers Market is open Fridays 3-6 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 12 noon. Produce, fresh baked goods, and artisan crafts. Get out and see what the Hardeman and Fayette area has to offer! Located at 216 Hwy 57, Grand Junction TN Vendors and Crafters can call Anita at 901-860-3643.

The City of Bolivar Community Garden volunteer hours are Mondays 8-10 a.m., Thursdays 6-8 p.m. and the first Saturday of the month from 8-10 a.m. at Pleasant Run Creek Park. If you would like more information, check out their Facebook page.

TnAchieves Mentors are needed for TN Promise students for the Class of 2021. To learn more contact Graham Thomas at 615-604-1306 or visit tnachieves.org

UT Extension’s H2O project invites faith leaders to learn more about the Faithful Families program to promote good health. The meeting will be held Thurs., Aug. 27, 2020 - 6-7:30 p.m.; Hardeman County Agri-Business Complex, 210 Vildo Road, Bolivar. Social distancing expected; Zoom link available. Call 658-2421 by Aug. 24 to register; or email smiddle6@utk.edu.

The Hardeman County Arts Council (HCAC) opens its 2020/2021 season with A Bad Year for Tomatoes by John Patrick. A hilarious success dealing with the very funny misfortunes of a famous television actress who seeks to “get away from it all” in a small New England town. Performances will be Thursday through Sunday, August 27 - 30, 2020. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Buy tickets now at http://hcactn.myboxoffice.us/. Limited seating to accommodate for social distancing. All tickets will be general admission. Face masks/coverings are encouraged to be worn. The HCAC box office at 1580 West Market Street, Bolivar 38008 opens Monday, August 17. Call (731) 658-2787 for more information. Ask how you may become a season ticket holder and be able to purchase your tickets early.

The Hardeman County Arts Council (HCAC) is holding auditions for Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka JR. on Tuesday and Thursday, September 1 and 3, at 6 p.m. Auditions will be held at the HCAC, 1580 West Market, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008. The production dates are Friday through Sunday, December 4 - 6. The cast includes children and adults, ages eight years old to adult. All people auditioning are asked to bring their own music and be prepared to sing. There will be a piano and a CD player available, but you are encouraged to bring your music on a mobile device. Call the HCAC at (731) 658-2787 for more information.

UT Extension’s Walk Across Tennessee physical activity challenge registration runs September 8-31. The challenge is October 1 through November 24, 2020. For registration and more information, call 658-2421 and ask for Arianne Price, or go to https://extension.tennessee.edu/wathardeman.

Hardeman Adoptable Animals yard sale now online only due to COVID-19 concerns. Facebook page is “HAA & KK Online Yard Sale Fundraiser.” Items will continue to be posted as long as people are buying. Items mostly in Bolivar and Grand Junction.

Loaves and Fishes Food Bank needs all non-perishable food items. Call 609-2397 to drop off your donations. Canned fruit and protein items are most needed.

The HCAC is seeking volunteers for Tech Crew. Tech Crew is responsible for sound, special effects, lighting, and other technical areas of productions. Experience is not required, the HCAC will provide the necessary training. If you are interested or would like more information please call or text Technical Director, Brandon Burvee, at (731)518-6404.

The Warrior Center in Bolivar on North Water Street needs donations of men’s hygiene products like bar soap, body wash, shampoo, toothpaste and toothbrushes; Men’s clothing like shirts, pants, shoes, socks, and underwear; Cleaning supplies like dish soap, multipurpose cleaners, bleach, laundry soap, fabric softener, window cleaner, air fresheners, Lysol disinfectant, Comet, Ajax, paper towels, and Pine sol; Vehicles in good running condition, preferably multipurpose vans (a receipt will be provided with tax id for donation purposes) Notebook paper, spiral notebooks, ink pens, Bibles, computers, tools, and other household items. For more information, call 731-212-0259.

Disciples Embracing Christian Education Bible College asks, “Do you want a deeper understanding of the Work of God?” The Bible College is in Whiteville, TN and they offer a three-year study of the Bible. Contact 731-225-3114 or register for the Whiteville or Grand Junction campus at www.fbiclass.com Intercessory prayer hotline at 731-608-9593.

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8-80. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

AA Meetings are held on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at the HC Baptist Association on 755 Vildo Rd. Contact Denelle at 433-8266.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

UT/TSU Extension is offering a unique opportunity for gardeners, young and old, new or experienced, to engage in both classroom and practical learning of a wide variety of gardening and home horticultural topics. The Hardeman County Extension Office is now accepting applications for the fall Master gardener Course. All classes will be held via Zoom on Tuesday night from 6:00-9:00. Classes will start August 25 and end November 17. Extension professionals train local members of the community as volunteers to help provide sound practical researched-based information to educate the public about home horticulture. The volunteer hours and responsibilities will be reviewed on orientation night to clarify any questions. Topics covered during the course include: botany, soils, water, vegetables, fruits, turf grass, safe use of pesticides, insect and disease control, herbs, equipment, herbaceous plants, woody ornamentals and landscaping. Applications are available at the Hardeman County Extension Office or you can download from the Hardeman County Extension web page https://extension.tennessee.edu/hardeman. Completed applications and payments must be received by August 21, 2020. The fee for the class is $125.00 or !50.00 for a couple. Checks are payable to Hardeman County Extension. Please remit payment with your signed application to Lee Sammons Extension Agent Hardeman County Extension, 210 Road Bolivar, TN 38008. If you have any questions about the program, contact Lee Sammons at (731) 658-2421 or email at lsammons@utk.edu

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com.