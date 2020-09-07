Hardeman County Community Calendar

Music on the Square this Friday will feature ShowTime beginning at 7 at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre.

The Bolivar Farmers Market on the corner of Washington and Lafayette Streets in Bolivar is open each Saturday and Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. -3 p.m. for the best selection of produce, plants, beef, catfish, handcrafted items and more. Call Market Manager Mike Malone at 659-1521 if you would like to participate. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee Products.

Grand Junction TN Farmers Market is open Fridays 3-6 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 12 noon. Produce, Fresh baked goods, and Artisan crafts. Get out and see what the Hardeman and Fayette area has to offer! Located at 216 Hwy 57, Grand Junction TN. Vendors and Crafters can call Anita at 901-860-3643.

The City of Bolivar Community Garden volunteer hours are Mondays 8-10 a.m., Thursdays 6-8 p.m. and the first Saturday of the month from 8-10 a.m. at Pleasant Run Creek Park. If you would like more information, check out their Facebook page.

Lifeline Blood Supply will conduct a blood drive on July 10 at Simmons Bank from Noon to 5 p.m. On July 21 they will have a blood drives at Bolivar General Hospital from 10 a.m.-Noon and at Bolivar Ford from 2-5 p.m. Blood donors can register to win a 2019 Ford Fiesta through August, must be 18 to donate and register. Visit lifelinebloodserve.org for more information. Must present current photo ID, social distancing practiced.

New Hope Baptist Church located at 137 Valentine Rd., Slayden, MS will have gospel singing Saturday, July 11 at 7 p.m. featuring The Morrow Family. Meal will be provided at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information contact Bro. Boyce Wilson at 901-496-2003.

Parran’s Chapel & Dixie Hill Baptist Churches will sponsor Rocky Railway VBS July 13-17, 9 a.m.-noon for completed K-5th grade and youth class. Limited spots available. Registration starts at 8:30 each morning at 75 Dixie Hill Road in Bolivar.

TnAchieves Mentors are needed for TN Promise students for the Class of 2021. To learn more contact Graham Thomas at 615-604-1306 or visit tnachieves.org

The HCAC is seeking volunteers for Tech Crew. Tech Crew is responsible for sound, special effects, lighting, and other technical areas of productions. Experience is not required, the HCAC will provide the necessary training. If you are interested or would like more information please call or text Technical Director, Brandon Burvee, at (731)518-6404.

Loaves and Fishes Food Bank needs all non-perishable food items. Call 609-2397 to drop off your donations. Canned fruit and protein items are most needed.

Free Meals for children 18 & under will be available each day for breakfast and lunch at Bolivar, Whiteville, Toone, Grand Junction, Middleton Elementary Schools and at Bolivar Middle. More information can be obtained by calling 1-800-497-1286.

The Warrior Center in Bolivar on North Water Street needs donations of men’s hygiene products like bar soap, body wash, shampoo, toothpaste and toothbrushes; Men’s clothing like shirts, pants, shoes, socks, and underwear; Cleaning supplies like dish soap, multipurpose cleaners, bleach, laundry soap, fabric softener, window cleaner, air fresheners, Lysol disinfectant, Comet, Ajax, paper towels, and Pine sol; Vehicles in good running condition, preferably multipurpose vans (a receipt will be provided with tax id for donation purposes); Notebook paper, spiral notebooks, ink pens, bibles, computers, tools, and other household items. For more information, call 731-212-0259.

Disciples Embracing Christian Education Bible College asks, “Do you want a deeper understanding of the Work of God?” The Bible College is in Whiteville, TN and they offer a three-year study of the Bible. Contact 731-225-3114 or register for the Whiteville or Grand Junction campus at www.fbiclass.com Intercessory prayer hotline at 731-608-9593.

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8-80. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

AA Meetings are held on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at the HC Baptist Association on 755 Vildo Rd. Contact Denelle at 433-8266.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com