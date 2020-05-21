Hardeman County Community Calendar

Note that event dates and details are subject to change.

Please contact the event holders to get the most up-to-date information

The Bolivar Farmers Market on the corner of Washington and Lafayette Streets in Bolivar is open each Saturday and Tuesday from 7:00 a.m.-3 p.m. for the best selection of produce, plants, beef, catfish, handcrafted items and more. Call Market Manager Mike Malone at 659-1521 if you would like to participate. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee Products.

The Grand Junction Farmers Market is open is offering no vendor charge for May if you would like to sell. There is a covered awning for potential inclement weather and to practice social distancing. It is the perfect time to be eating your vegetables!

The City of Bolivar Community Garden is up and running and volunteer hours are Mondays 9-11 a.m., Thursdays 5-7 p.m. and the first Saturday of the month at Pleasant Run Creek Park. If you would like more information, check out their Facebook page.

Open Air on the Square is scheduled for June 6 at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre. This free outdoor summer concert series will be held on the first Saturday of the month. From Classic, Soul, R & B, Soft Rock to Top Country Hits, you can hear it all! Food trucks and street food vendors are always on sight. Small coolers and lawn chair are welcome. All events are open to the public.

Gospel Music on the Square will be Saturday, June 13 at 7:00 p.m. with Stephen Wood opening for the McEwens.

Loaves and Fishes Food Bank is in great need of all non-perishable food items. Call 609-2397 to drop off your donations. Canned fruit and protein items are most needed.

Beginning May 26 free meals for children 18 & under will be available each day for breakfast and lunch at Bolivar, Whiteville, Toone, Grand Junction, Middleton Elementary Schools and at Bolivar Middle. More information can be obtained by calling 1-800-497-1286.

The Warrior Center in Bolivar on North Water Street needs donations of men’s hygiene products like bar soap, body wash, shampoo, toothpaste and toothbrushes; Men’s clothing like shirts, pants, shoes, socks, and underwear; Cleaning supplies like dish soap, multipurpose cleaners, bleach, laundry soap, fabric softener, window cleaner, air fresheners, Lysol disinfectant, Comet, Ajax, paper towels, and Pine sol; Vehicles in good running condition, preferably multipurpose vans (a receipt will be provided with tax id for donation purposes); Notebook paper, spiral notebooks, ink pens, bibles, computers, tools, and other household items. For more information, call 731-212-0259.

University of Tennessee AgResearch is planning a full calendar of field days for 2020. A total of 17 field days will take place at UT AgResearch and Education centers across the state, providing visitors a chance to see agricultural research in action, speak with university experts, and network with industry professionals. Some workshops in our area include: Cotton Tour – September 2, 8 a.m. and Horse Management – September 17, 5 p.m., both at West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center, Jackson

Disciples Embracing Christian Education Bible College asks, “Do you want a deeper understanding of the Work of God?” The Bible College is in Whiteville, TN and they offer a three-year study of the Bible. Contact 731-225-3114 or register for the Whiteville or Grand Junction campus at www.fbiclass.com Intercessory prayer hotline at 731-608-9593.

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8-80. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

AA Meetings are held on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at the HC Baptist Association on 755 Vildo Rd. Contact Denelle at 433-8266.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com