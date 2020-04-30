Hardeman County Community Calendar

Drive thru COVID-19 Testing comes to Hardeman County. Thursday April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the parking lot at the Bolivar Hardeman County Library.

The Bolivar Farmers Market season is upon us. Visit the farmers market pavilion on the corner of Washington and Lafayette Streets in Bolivar each Saturday and Tuesday from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. for the best selection of produce, plants, beef, catfish, handcrafted items and more. Call Market Manager Mike Malone at 659-1521 if you would like to participate. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTN Products.

Community Wide Worship Service will be held on May 3 at the HC Fairgrounds beginning at 6:30 a.m. This will be a drive-in type worship service and will be broadcast on WMOD prior to our regular church programming. Also streaming 24/7 at wmodradio.com

Most Tennessee State Parks are open for or day-use only. New reservations are allowed for dates May 15 and onward for camping, cabins, lodge rooms and pavilion at reserve.tnstateparks.com. Most parks will only be open 7 a.m. to sunset. To find the hours of operation for a specific park, please visit the park’s website or call the park directly. Parks are subject to closures if they reach capacity. Check the closures page before visiting any park.

Tennessee hunting, fishing, and our waterways are OPEN. Get out and social distance yourself while hunting, fishing, or boating. Remember the only source for accurate, up to date, and factual information is on their website at tn.gov. where you can find information regarding Frequently Asked Questions, TWRA updates, and closures regarding COVID-19.

Hardeman County School Meals for children for the month of April may be picked up at Bolivar, Grand Junction, Hornsby, Toone and Whiteville Elementary Schools and also at Bolivar Middle and Middleton High Schools between 10 and Noon on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Hardeman County Live’s Music on the Square is planned to begin on Friday, May 1 at 7:00 p.m. at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre with Brian Lee Howell at 7 and Small Shack at 8!

Gospel Music on the Square will begin Saturday, May 9 at 7:00 p.m. with the Isbell Family.

Open Air on the Square is scheduled for June 6 at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre. This free outdoor summer concert series will be held on the first Saturday of the month. Food trucks and street food vendors are always on sight. Small coolers and lawn chair are welcome. All events are open to the public

The City of Bolivar Community Garden is working toward a great growing season. Call the garden coordinator at 609-5765 or visit the City of Bolivar Community Garden Facebook page and message them to get your volunteer application.

Loaves and Fishes Food Bank needs food donations, all non-perishable food items are welcome. Call 609-2397 to drop off food supplies.

The Warrior Center in Bolivar on North Water Street needs donations of men’s hygiene products like bar soap, body wash, shampoo, toothpaste and toothbrushes; Men’s clothing like shirts, pants, shoes, socks, and underwear; Cleaning supplies like dish soap, multipurpose cleaners, bleach, laundry soap, fabric softener, window cleaner, air fresheners, Lysol disinfectant, Comet, Ajax, paper towels, and Pine sol; Vehicles in good running condition, preferably multipurpose vans (a receipt will be provided with tax id for donation purposes); Notebook paper, spiral notebooks, ink pens, bibles, computers, tools, and other household items. For more information, call 731-212-0259.

University of Tennessee AgResearch is planning a full calendar of field days for 2020. A total of 17 field days will take place at UT AgResearch and Education centers across the state, providing visitors a chance to see agricultural research in action, speak with university experts, and network with industry professionals. Some workshops in our area include: Cotton Tour – September 2, 8 a.m. and Horse Management – September 17, 5 p.m., both at West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center, Jackson

Disciples Embracing Christian Education Bible College asks, “Do you want a deeper understanding of the Work of God?” The Bible College is in Whiteville, TN and they offer a three-year study of the Bible. Contact 731-225-3114 or register for the Whiteville or Grand Junction campus at www.fbiclass.com Intercessory prayer hotline at 731-608-9593.

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8-80. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

AA Meetings are held on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at the HC Baptist Association on 755 Vildo Rd. Contact Denelle at 433-8266.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com