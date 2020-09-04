Hardeman County Community Calendar

**Note that event dates and details are subject to change.

Hardeman County Commodity Food Distribution All Hardeman County participants that are signed up for commodities by April 14 (you must be income eligible) with Southwest Human Resource Agency are eligible for an upcoming food distribution that will be located at: Hope Building (Boys & Girls Clubs Building), 208 Hope St., Bolivar, TN. April 15, 2020: 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. Last names A-F, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Last names G-L. April 16, 2020: 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. Last names M-S, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Last names T-Z. Due to Covid-19 we have changed our normal distribution of the food. **This will be a drive thru food distribution only. You will need to hold your paperwork or identification up to the window. We will place the food in the trunk of a car or in the back of a truck. For the safety of everyone please remain in your vehicle. Contact 731-658-9292. Maximum 2 households per vehicle.

Mayor McTizic has extended the local state of emergency for the City of Bolivar. The proclamation went into effect at 12:01 this morning and extends through 12:01 a.m. on April 15. In addition, the regular meeting of the Bolivar City Council scheduled for April 13 has been cancelled.

The State of Tennessee is requesting feedback from all Parents/Guardians and Community Members to determine the best response to meet the urgent, immediate needs of students and their families. Visit hcsedu.org for more information.

All 56 Tennessee State Parks have been closed to the public through April 14, in support of Governor Lee’s Executive Order 23. This is a complete closure of facilities and access to all Tennessee State Parks and Designated State Natural Areas. And don’t forget, all Bolivar Parks are closed until further notice. Those found in violation will be charged with criminal trespassing. The Bolivar Police Department urges the citizens of Bolivar to STAY AT HOME for the public health and safety of our entire community.

The City of Bolivar’s Bulk Item Removal is throughout April. Place items neatly at the curbside and it will be picked up courtesy of the city. This excludes items containing freon, tires and construction/demolition materials.

HC Schools has extended the closing of the district until April 30 and Hardeman County school meals for children for the month of April may be picked up at Bolivar, Grand Junction, Hornsby, Toone and Whiteville Elementary Schools and also at Bolivar Middle and Middleton High Schools between 10 and Noon on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Food Distribution will be April 27th from 10am - 1pm at Zion Temple... Must have a NEW application. Can drive thru and pick up apps at Zion Temple ONLY, April 8-10 Wed - Fri. from 11am -2pm.

The City of Bolivar Community Garden is working toward a great growing season. Call the garden coordinator at 609-5765 or visit the City of Bolivar Community Garden Facebook page and message them to get your volunteer application.

The Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce has closed to the public but can assist you and your business. Call 658-6554

Loaves and Fishes Food Bank needs food donations, all non-perishable food items are welcome. Call 609-2397 to drop off food supplies.

JOIN the Selmer Senior Center for a fabulous Alaska Cruise Tour on the Coral Princess September 13-23, 2020. Spaces are limited. For current rates and additional information, please call Selmer Senior Center at 731-645-7843.

The Warrior Center in Bolivar on North Water Street needs donations of men’s hygiene products; Men’s clothing; Cleaning supplies; Vehicles in good running condition, preferably multipurpose vans (a receipt will be provided with tax id for donation purposes); Notebook paper, spiral notebooks, ink pens, Bibles, computers, tools, and other household items. For more information, call 731-212-0259.

University of Tennessee AgResearch is planning a full calendar of field days for 2020. A total of 17 field days will take place at UT AgResearch and Education centers across the state, providing visitors a chance to see agricultural research in action, speak with university experts, and network with industry professionals. Some workshops in our area include: Cotton Tour – September 2, 8 a.m. and Horse Management – September 17, 5 p.m., both at West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center, Jackson

Disciples Embracing Christian Education Bible College asks, “Do you want a deeper understanding of the Work of God?” The Bible College is in Whiteville, TN and they offer a three-year study of the Bible. Contact 731-225-3114 or register for the Whiteville or Grand Junction campus at www.fbiclass.com Intercessory prayer hotline at 731-608-9593.

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8-80. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

AA Meetings are held on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at the HC Baptist Association on 755 Vildo Rd. Contact Denelle at 433-8266.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

