Hardeman County Community Calendar

The Bolivar Police Department is seeking information on recent thefts in the West Bolivar. If you have seen or have video footage of the person or persons involved in these thefts, we encourage you to report that information to local authorities at (731) 228-3000. Check out the video on the city’s Facebook page. If you have video doorbells or video cameras on your property, you are asked to review footage and report anything suspicious to the number listed above. We thank you, in advance, for your assistance, and your support of the Bolivar Police Department.

The City of Bolivar’s Bulk Item Removal is throughout April. Place items neatly at the curbside and it will be picked up courtesy of the city. This excludes items containing freon, tires and construction/demolition materials.

HC Schools has extended the closing of the district until April 30 and is providing meals for each student at their local school from 10 a.m. until Noon his week through Friday, April 3.

Vehicle registration and temporary tags that expire in March and April 2020 now have a new expiration date: June 15, 2020. You can still renew online in many counties by visiting https://secure.tncountyclerk.com/

The TN Dept of Human Services has decided to move to appointment only for in-person services. More information can be found on the State of TN website at tn.gov/human services or by calling 658-5545.

Governor Bill Lee issued Executive Order 22, which implements SAFER AT HOME guidelines in every Tennessee county to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The order will continue through April 14. This executive order is not a mandate to shelter in place, but instead urges Tennesseans who are in non-essential roles to remain at home. The previous still standing order further prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people and use social distancing. At least 6 ft through the end of April. We are encouraged to stay home except for emergencies.

City of Bolivar Closure Notice Bolivar City Hall will be CLOSED to the public. Administrative staff will be working at city hall to handle routine city business matters. All city staff are observing the CDC guidelines regarding social distancing. We urge you to conduct routine business matters via telephone or email. If you must conduct business in person, please call city hall to schedule an appointment at 658-2020. Online bill payment is available for the payment of fines and taxes on the city website. Bolivar Utility Department has transitioned to drive-through only services and department services, along with streets & sanitation services, will continue as normally scheduled. Police and fire departments are available for emergency responses but will be limiting non-emergency contact with the public.

Hardeman County Juvenile, General Sessions, and Circuit Court Clerk’s office is closed to the public. Call 658-6524. All persons who currently have a scheduled court appearance should call 2 days prior to confirm. Visit hardemancounty.org for more information. Online payments can be made at courtfeepay.com and if you need to access court forms, go to tsc.state.tn.us/node/431. Any civil filings will be accepted by drop box that’s located at the sheriff’s department entrance or by fax 658-4584 or mail or billy.davis@tncourts.gov.

The Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce has closed to the public but can assist you and your business. Call 658-6554

Loaves and Fishes Food Bank needs food donations, all non-perishable food items are welcome. Call 609-2397 to drop off food supplies.

The City of Bolivar Community Garden at Pleasant Run Creek Park will be Wednesdays & Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. They are still working hard to have a successful year. Call the garden coordinator at 609-5765 or visit the City of Bolivar Community Garden Facebook page to get your volunteer application.

JOIN the Selmer Senior Center for a fabulous Alaska Cruise Tour on the Coral Princess September 13-23, 2020. Spaces are limited. For current rates and additional information, please call Selmer Senior Center at 731-645-7843.

The Warrior Center in Bolivar on North Water Street needs donations of men’s hygiene products; Men’s clothing; Cleaning supplies; Vehicles in good running condition, preferably multipurpose vans (a receipt will be provided with tax id for donation purposes); Notebook paper, spiral notebooks, ink pens, bibles, computers, tools, and other household items. For more information, call 731-212-0259.

University of Tennessee AgResearch is planning a full calendar of field days for 2020. A total of 17 field days will take place at UT AgResearch and Education centers across the state, providing visitors a chance to see agricultural research in action, speak with university experts, and network with industry professionals. Some workshops in our area include: Cotton Tour – September 2, 8 a.m. and Horse Management – September 17, 5 p.m., both at West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center, Jackson

Disciples Embracing Christian Education Bible College asks, “Do you want a deeper understanding of the Work of God?” The Bible College is in Whiteville, TN and they offer a three-year study of the Bible. Contact 731-225-3114 or register for the Whiteville or Grand Junction campus at www.fbiclass.com Intercessory prayer hotline at 731-608-9593.

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8-80. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

AA Meetings are held on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at the HC Baptist Association on 755 Vildo Rd. Contact Denelle at 433-8266.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

