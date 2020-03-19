Hardeman County Community Calendar

Note that event dates and details are subject to change.

Please contact the event holders to get the most up-to-date information

Loaves and Fishes needs non-perishable food donations including canned goods, pre-packed shelf foods, sugar, peanut butter, and after school snacks. Please think of them the next time you visit the grocery store. No expired items, please.

Walk with the City Mayor on Thursdays at 7 am or Fridays at noon at the Bolivar Municipal Gymnasium.

Bolivar After Work is every Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Biscuitry in Bolivar.

Chickasaw State Park’s annual signature spring hike along Fern Creek Trail will take place on March 21. Please wear appropriate footwear and dress for the weather. Meet Ranger Bridgette at Brewer’s Cabin, hike starts at 2 p.m.

The NAACP Hardeman County Branch will hold its Regular Monthly Meeting on Monday, March 23, 2020, 6:00 p.m. at St. Paul CME Church, 808 Pruitt Street, Bolivar, TN. Everyone is invited to attend the meeting.

Women in Business Lunch will be Thursday, March 26, 12-1:30 p.m., at Hatchie River Trading Co. Sharron Murden of CB&S Bank will be the guest speaker. Contact Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce to purchase tickets. 658-6554.

Tennessee Tree Day is March 21 so reserve your native trees today. Visit www.tectn.org/tennesseetreeday

The Middleton Library will have Young Adult Book Club March 20 at 3:30; and Code Club on 20 at 4. Tech Tuesdays: One-On-One Classes every Tuesday 4:00-5:00 & 5:00-6:00. Need one-on-one help with basic technology? We’re here to help! Whether it’s fundamental computer assistance or help with your device, our instructors will tailor the class to fit your needs and skill level. Call 376-0680 to make an appointment for your one-hour session today.

Hardeman Youth Leadership is a summer leadership program for current eighth graders (rising ninth graders) by Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce. The program will be June 1-5, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Lone Oaks Farm. The program is free to participate. Interested eighth graders can apply by submitting an online form at bit.do/hardemanyouthleadership and writing a five paragraph essay on the topic of leadership. The essay must be submitted to their principal’s office by April 30. Applicants will be notified mid-May if they are accepted to the program

The HC Chamber Awards Banquet will be April 28, 6-9 p.m., at The Venue on Tennessee St., Bolivar. It will be a night of recognition of outstanding businesses and business leaders and of entertainment featuring a concert by T-Ray the Violinist. Everyone is invited to submit nominations for awards at bit.do/hccchamberawards20 and tickets can be purchased at hccchamberawardsbanquet.eventbrite.com or by contacting the Chamber.

The City of Bolivar Community Garden at Pleasant Run Creek Park will be Wednesdays & Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. Reserve a bed for your personal use. First come, first served, with a minimum of two volunteer hour per month required. Call the garden coordinator at 609-5765 for more information. Follow them on City of Bolivar Facebook page for garden updates.

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

JOIN the Selmer Senior Center for a fabulous Alaska Cruise Tour on the Coral Princess September 13-23, 2020. Spaces are limited. For current rates and additional information, please call Selmer Senior Center at 731-645-7843.

The Warrior Center in Bolivar on North Water Street needs donations of men’s hygiene products like bar soap, body wash, shampoo, toothpaste and toothbrushes; Men’s clothing like shirts, pants, shoes, socks, and underwear; Cleaning supplies like dish soap, multipurpose cleaners, bleach, laundry soap, fabric softener, window cleaner, air fresheners, Lysol disinfectant, Comet, Ajax, paper towels, and Pine sol; Vehicles in good running condition, preferably multipurpose vans (a receipt will be provided with tax id for donation purposes); Notebook paper, spiral notebooks, ink pens, bibles, computers, tools, and other household items. For more information, call 731-212-0259.

Shiloh National Military Park will commemorate the 158th anniversary offering a variety of real-time hikes, interpretive programs, artillery demonstrations, a naval exhibit, a book signing, and vintage baseball on the battlefield. Rangers will lead hikes and all access car caravan tours from April 6 through April 8, on a variety of subjects, from general battle overviews to actions at specific locations. Some of the tours have limited space, so the park asks that interested individuals pre-register for hikes and tours by calling the Shiloh visitor center at 731-689-5696.

University of Tennessee AgResearch is planning a full calendar of field days for 2020. A total of 17 field days will take place at UT AgResearch and Education centers across the state, providing visitors a chance to see agricultural research in action, speak with university experts, and network with industry professionals. Some workshops in our area include: Cotton Tour – September 2, 8 a.m. and Horse Management – September 17, 5 p.m., both at West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center, Jackson

Disciples Embracing Christian Education Bible College asks, “Do you want a deeper understanding of the Work of God?” The Bible College is in Whiteville, TN and they offer a three-year study of the Bible. Contact 731-225-3114 or register for the Whiteville or Grand Junction campus at www.fbiclass.com Intercessory prayer hotline at 731-608-9593.

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8-80. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

AA Meetings are held on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at the HC Baptist Association on 755 Vildo Rd. Contact Denelle at 433-8266.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

