Hardeman County Community Calendar

Walk with the City Mayor on Thursdays at 7 a.m. or Fridays at noon at the Bolivar Municipal Gymnasium.

Bolivar After Work is every Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Biscuitry in Bolivar.

Hardeman Youth Leadership is a summer leadership program for current eighth graders (rising ninth graders) by Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce. The program will be June 1-5, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Lone Oaks Farm. The program is free to participate. Interested eighth graders can apply by submitting an online form at bit.do/hardemanyouthleadership and writing a five paragraph essay on the topic of leadership. The essay must be submitted to their principal’s office by April 30. Applicants will be notified mid-May if they are accepted to the program

The HC Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting for Big Waves Bar & Grill will be March 5 at 1:30 p.m. Big Waves is located at 109 W Market St in Downtown Bolivar. Everyone is invited to attend.

The Jackson Area Beekeepers Association’s One Day Class is Beekeeping will be held Saturday, March 7 beginning at 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the Madison County UT Extension Auditorium at 309 N. Parkway in Jackson. Open to anyone, geared toward introduction to beekeeping. $15/single, $20/family and includes course, lunch, and membership to beekeeper’s association. Call Richard Heismann at 731-608-4682.

Falcon Ridge Farm is having a Painting Party! Join Falcon Ridge Farm for an exciting afternoon on March 14 from 2-5 p.m. as Katrina Baggott from ‘Front Door Wars’ teaches us step-by-step, how to make an awesome Easter/Spring Wooden Door Hanger. Choose from 4 different Easter/Spring designs: Carrot, Easter Bunny, Easter Egg or a Cross! Coffee and light refreshments will be served. Want to customize your door hanger? We can help you add your name, initials, Happy Easter, etc. to your design! The class is $45 and is limited to 30 people and you must be registered by March.

Vegetable Gardening 101 will be March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 at the Agri Business Center at 210 Vildo Rd., in Bolivar from 10 am to noon. Call Lee Sammons for more information at 658-2421. $10 fee for materials, register by February 28.

The City of Bolivar Community Garden at Pleasant Run Creek Park will be Wednesdays & Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. Reserve a bed for your personal use. First come, first served, with a minimum of two volunteer hour per month required. Call the garden coordinator at 609-5765 for more information. Follow them on City of Bolivar Facebook page for garden updates.

Women in Business Lunch will be March 27, 12-1:30 p.m., at Hatchie River Trading Co. Sharron Murden of CB&S Bank will be the guest speaker. Contact Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce to purchase tickets. 658-6554.

Tennessee Tree Day is March 21 so reserve your native trees today. Visit www.tectn.org/tennesseetreeday

The Middleton Library will Tech Tuesdays: One-On-One Classes every Tuesday 4:00-5:00 & 5:00-6:00. Need one-on-one help with basic technology? We’re here to help! Whether it’s fundamental computer assistance or help with your device, our instructors will tailor the class to fit your needs and skill level. Call 376-0680 to make an appointment for your one-hour session today; Adult Book Club Thursday, February 27 at 4:00 p.m. We will be reading The Innocent Man by John Grisham and have questions, discussions and lots of fun!!

The Warrior Center in Bolivar on North Water Street needs donations of men’s hygiene products like bar soap, body wash, shampoo, toothpaste and toothbrushes; Men’s clothing like shirts, pants, shoes, socks, and underwear; Cleaning supplies like dish soap, multipurpose cleaners, bleach, laundry soap, fabric softener, window cleaner, air fresheners, Lysol disinfectant, Comet, Ajax, paper towels, and Pine sol; Vehicles in good running condition, preferably multipurpose vans (a receipt will be provided with tax id for donation purposes); Notebook paper, spiral notebooks, ink pens, bibles, computers, tools, and other household items. For more information, call 731-212-0259.

Discover Canyon Country with Selmer Senior Center September 30-October 7, 2020. Highlights include the Grand Canyon, Scottsdale, Kaibab National Forest, Bryce Canyon National Park, Lake Powell and much more. Limited seats are available. Sign up by March 25 and receive a $150 discount. Rates include round trip air fare from Memphis, TN. Please call Selmer Senior Center at 731-645-7843 for more information.

Disciples Embracing Christian Education Bible College asks, “Do you want a deeper understanding of the Work of God?” The Bible College is in Whiteville, TN and they offer a three-year study of the Bible. Contact 731-225-3114 or register for the Whiteville or Grand Junction campus at www.fbiclass.com Intercessory prayer hotline at 731-608-9593.

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8-80. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

University of Tennessee AgResearch is planning a full calendar of field days for 2020. A total of 17 field days will take place at UT AgResearch and Education centers across the state, providing visitors a chance to see agricultural research in action, speak with university experts, and network with industry professionals. Some workshops in our area include: Cotton Tour – September 2, 8 a.m. and Horse Management – September 17, 5 p.m., both at West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center, Jackson

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

AA Meetings are held on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at the HC Baptist Association on 755 Vildo Rd. Contact Denelle at 433-8266.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com