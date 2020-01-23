Hardeman County Community Calendar

The Hardeman County Citizens Clean Up Crew to help clean up our community’s roadsides will have their first garbage pick up on Saturday, February 8 from 9-11 a.m. on Sain Rd. near the Amazing Grace COGIC. Join the effort and help keep our community beautiful.

Walk with the City Mayor on Thursdays at 7 a.m. or Fridays at noon at the Bolivar Municipal Gymnasium.

Bolivar After Work is every Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Biscuitry in Bolivar. Stop by and visit and get ready for the

Lifeline Blood Services will have a blood donation drive at Middleton High School on Wednesday, January 29 from 8-11:30 a.m. and 12-12:30 p.m. Please bring your photo ID. All donors receive a Chill Out, Give Blood long sleeve t-shirt.

The NAACP Hardeman County Branch will hold its Regular Monthly Meeting on Monday, January 27, 6:00 p.m. at St. Paul CME Church, 808 Pruitt Street, Bolivar. Everyone is invited to attend the meeting.

The Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce invites you to a Building a Website: How to DIY or hire a pro Workshop on January 28, 5:30 p.m. at the chamber which will cover an overview of how to get started on common build your own website services like Weebly, Squarespace, and Wordpress with tips and tricks on purchasing and linking domain names and some simple e-commerce options and briefly discuss when you should consider hiring a professional. Seating is limited and RSVP is required. It is free for Chamber Members and $45 for non-members. You can RSVP at https://chamberworkshop-websites.eventbrite.com or contact the Chamber at 731-658-6554 or info@hardemancountychamber.com.

Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce would like to invite everyone to their annual Open House on Friday, February 14, 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. There will be refreshments and the chamber staff will be on hand to greet guests. Come tour the chamber offices and network with other guests.

Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce invites employers to a Building a Workplace Health Program Workshop to learn how to start a workplace health and wellness program Thursday, February 27, 9:00 a.m. at the chamber. The workshop will be led by Dr. Amy Elizer of the UT Extension Center and Be More Hardeman. This is a great workshop for both small business and industrial businesses. The workshop is free for Chamber members and $45 for non-members. RSVP is required to attend. Please contact the Chamber to RSVP at 731-658-6554 or info@hardemancountychamber.com.

The Bolivar Hardeman County Library has Story Time each Thursday at 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club on January 28 at 3:30 p.m.

The Warrior Center in Bolivar on North Water Street needs donations of men’s hygiene products like bar soap, body wash, shampoo, toothpaste and toothbrushes; Men’s clothing like shirts, pants, shoes, socks, and underwear; Cleaning supplies like dish soap, multipurpose cleaners, bleach, laundry soap, fabric softener, window cleaner, air fresheners, Lysol disinfectant, Comet, Ajax, paper towels, and Pine sol; Vehicles in good running condition, preferably multipurpose vans (a receipt will be provided with tax id for donation purposes); Notebook paper, spiral notebooks, ink pens, bibles, computers, tools, and other household items. For more information, call 731-212-0259.

Disciples Embracing Christian Education Bible College asks, “Do you want a deeper understanding of the Work of God?” The Bible College is in Whiteville, TN and they offer a three-year study of the Bible. Contact 731-225-3114 or register for the Whiteville or Grand Junction campus at www.fbiclass.com Intercessory prayer hotline at 731-608-9593.

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8-80. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

University of Tennessee AgResearch is planning a full calendar of field days for 2020. A total of 17 field days will take place at UT AgResearch and Education centers across the state, providing visitors a chance to see agricultural research in action, speak with university experts, and network with industry professionals. Some workshops in our area include: Cotton Tour – September 2, 8 a.m. and Horse Management – September 17, 5 p.m., both at West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center, Jackson

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

AA Meetings are held on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at the HC Baptist Association on 755 Vildo Rd. Contact Denelle at 433-8266.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com