Hardeman County Community Calendar

Bolivar After Work is every Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Biscuitry in Bolivar. Stop by and visit and get ready for the weekend.

Legacy Five, one of the most outstanding groups in gospel music, will be in concert at West Memorial Baptist Church on Sunday night, January 12, at 6:00. The current single, "What Kind of Man" is currently number one on the Southern Gospel Music Charts and they do not often make appearances in West Tennessee. The concert is free and a love offering will be received. For more info, contact Stephen Wood at 731 609-6693.

Fitness opportunities on Tuesday and Thursday evenings through January 16 at the Bolivar Municipal Center from 6:30 to 7:30. This free class is led by Hauta Fuller. Bring your free weights and a towel and water.

Southwest Human Resource Agency will distribute commodities at the Tennessee National Guard Armory on January 16 in Bolivar from 8 a.m. to noon.

Hardeman County Arts Council presents Karaoke and Name That Tune on Friday, January 17 at 7 p.m. Admission $4 and snacks will be available. Come on out to join in the singing or just listen in. Get your team together for Name That Tune.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Birthday Celebration and Parade will be Saturday, January 18 at 2 p.m. If you would like to participate in the parade, arrive at Bolivar Elementary at noon. In case of inclement weather, the parade will be held the following Saturday. If you have any questions, call Monroe Woods at 609-3906 or Wanda Robinson at 518-5896.

MLK Day of Celebration 12:30 p.m. on January 20 at Mt. Salem Missionary Baptist Church, 600 Lake Hardeman Road in Hickory Valley. Keynote speaker Dr. Frank E. Ray Sr., school board member Morris Merriweather.

“Discover Canyon Country” by Collette with Selmer Senior Center September 30-October 7, 2020. Representatives from Collette will be at Selmer Senior Center on Thursday January 23, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. to answer any questions about this fabulous trip. Please RSVP to Selmer Senior Center at 731-645-7843 by Friday January 17, 2020 if you plan to attend.

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8-80. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

AA Meetings are held on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at the HC Baptist Association on Vildo Rd. Contact Denelle at 433-8266.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com