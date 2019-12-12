Hardeman County Community Calendar

Bolivar After Work is every Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Biscuitry in Bolivar. Stop by and visit and get ready for the weekend.

Shiloh National Cemetery will participate in the national Wreaths Across America Day. The ceremony will begin at 11:00 am on December 14 in the National Cemetery. Laying a wreath is an act of remembrance for someone’s life and service.

Middleton Christmas Parade will be December 14 at 6 p.m.

The Carl Perkins Festival of Trees to benefit the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse in Hardeman County will go through December 15 at 117 North Main St. in Bolivar.

The Mid South Food Bank Mobile Pantry will be distributing food on December 17 at Zion Temple Church in Bolivar from 10:30 to 1 p.m. You must present photo ID and completed application.

Chickasaw State Park’s Lighting of the Park will be December 13-15 from 6-9 each evening. No entry fee, but donations are accepted and don’t forget to stop by the former restaurant to see Santa!

The Friends of Middleton Community Library will host Pictures with Santa on Saturday, December 14 from 11 am to 2 p.m. at the Middleton Scout Hut beside the Middleton Library. Have your picture made with Santa, decorate cookies, make a craft and much more! Pets are also welcome. Donations will go to benefit the Middleton Community Library.

West Memorial Baptist Church Youth and Adult Choirs will be presenting “What a Beautiful Name”, a Christmas musical this Sunday, December 15, at 11:00 a.m. The public is invited. Stephen Wood 731 609-6693.

The NAACP Hardeman County Branch will hold its Regular Monthly Meeting on Monday, December 16, 2019, 6:00 p.m. at St. Paul CME Church, 808 Pruitt Street, Bolivar, TN. Everyone is encouraged to attend the meeting.

O Taste and See Southern Food & More Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting will be December 16. Grand Opening all day from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Door prizes and 20% off your ticket from 12-1 p.m. Ribbon Cutting at 12. Located at 2390 Hwy 64, Whiteville.

Hatchie River Soapworks Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting will be December 17. Grand Opening all day from 10-5 to include door prize gift baskets and sample product giveaways. Ribbon Cutting at 1:30. Located at 110 W Market St, Bolivar.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is calling on all 5th graders, from across the state, to participate in 2020 National Missing Children’s Day poster contest by submitting them to TBI, where a panel will select a state winner to enter the national contest. Each entry requires the completion of an application packet and waiver, which can be downloaded on the TBI’s blog: tbinewsroom.com

Win a Grand Prize worth $500 by participating in Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce’s #ShopHardeman Hashtag & Photo Contest on Facebook & Instagram, November 29-December 12. For more information, follow the Chamber on Facebook or contact the Chamber at 731-658-6554 or info@hardemancountychamber.com.

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library has Christmas Story time on December 19 at 10:30 a.m. and the library will be closed December 12, 24, 25, 26. Call 658-3436 for more information.

The Middleton Library has 4H Clover Buds Friday, December 13 at 4 p.m. for kids kindergarten through 3rd grade; Teen Advisory Group for ages 13-18 on December 20 at 3:30; Code Club on 20 at 4 p.m. for ages 8-13; and for the adults there will be a Free Christmas Craft Class December 11 at 11. Like them on facebook.

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8-80. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community.! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

AA Meetings are held on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at the HC Baptist Association on Vildo Rd. Contact Denelle at 433-8266.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com