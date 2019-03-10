Hardeman County Community Calendar

The City of Bolivar Bulk Item Collection will continue through the end of the October. Place items neatly at the curbside. The city will not pick up items containing freon, tires, construction or demolition materials.

The Hardeman County Arts Council will present Hardeman County’s Got Talent! Audition times and locations are: Saturday, October 19 at the Grand Junction Wilder Center from 9-11 a.m.; Toone Elementary 1-3 p.m.; and Saturday, October 26 at Whiteville Elementary 10 a.m. to noon; and Middleton Community Center 2-4 p.m. The finals will be held at the Arts Center in Bolivar Friday, November 15 at 7 p.m. All entrants under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Solos to groups, music to comedy. All ages and entertainment welcome. Cash prizes for the top three winners.

Bolivar Works Job Fair will be held on Thursday, October 3 at the Bolivar Municipal Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bolivar After Work is every Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Biscuitry in Bolivar.

The Grand Junction Farmers Market is almost over at the Lafayette Gin as this weekend is the season’s last. If you would like to participate or would like more information call city hall at 764-2871.

Music on the Square will feature Rockland Road this Friday at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre. This free concert will begin at 7 with Emma Webb.

The Bolivar Farmers Market is every Tuesday & Saturday at the Bolivar Farmers Market Pavilion beginning at 7:30 a.m. If you would like to be a vendor, contact Market Manager Mike Malone at 659-1521 or stop by the office at 110 Lafayette Street in Bolivar. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee Products.

The Mennonite School Fall Festival will be Saturday, October 5 with an all you can eat breakfast from 7-10 a.m., lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Bylercraft in Whiteville. Lots of food and beverage items and an auction, home décor, bird houses, homemade quilts, picnic tables, garden sheds, and much more. All proceeds benefit school.

Zion Temple Worship Center COGIC will have their Fall Festival Saturday, October 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Events include games, vendors, food, and fun. This will also serve as the Mid-South Toys for Tots registration. The Lifeline Bloodmobile will be there, and the festival will also bring Breast Cancer Awareness. If you would like to be a vendor or have any questions, call Nikki Williams at 616-8942.

The Hickory Valley Women’s Club is having fundraiser on Saturday, October 5 from 8:00 a.m. to dark at Hickory Valley City Hall on Highway 18 featuring barn finds, quilting supplies, furniture, appliances, clothing, toys and more. Call 609-6850 to donate item. All proceeds benefit building a shelter for our 1949 Fire Truck.

Frontier Days at Chickasaw State Park are back, and they are calling all arts & crafts vendors for their Arts & Crafts Festival. You can either sign up online or call or stop by the park office. All booths are $35 for Saturday and Sunday, 15X15, bring own tables, chairs, etc., cash or checks only. Payments are due by October 5. Set up will begin on Friday at 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Saturday set up begins at 7:30 a.m. The event is Saturday & Sunday, October 18-19, 9-5 each day. Call 731-989-5141, visit their website www.tnstateparks.com/chickasaw/frontierdays or even mail payment to: Bridgette Butler, Park Ranger II, Chickasaw State Park, 20 Cabin Ln., Henderson, TN 38340

Mt. Tabor Primitive Baptist Church in Whiteville, TN will host the Mississippi River Association on Friday, October 4 through Sunday, October 6. Services begin at 10:30 a.m.

Rogers Springs Church of Christ will have Homecoming Sunday, October 6 at 10:00 a.m. at 335 Old Roger Spring Rd., in Middleton. Trent Childers will speak, and a fellowship meal will follow.

Statewide Day of Prayer and Fasting will be held at Bolivar City Hall on Thursday, October 10 at noon at the flagpole.

Coffee Talk will be held at the chamber of commerce on October 11 at 8:00 a.m. with guest speaker Johnny Shaw.

The 2019 Fire & Emergency Services Festival is Saturday, October 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bolivar Walmart. Free concessions, demonstrations.

Hebron Baptist Church in Middleton will have a senior luncheon on October 17 beginning at noon.

Commodity Distribution will be at the National Guard Armory on October 17 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Hardeman Adoptable Animals will have their Annual March of Dogs and Costume Contest on October 19. Visit HAA’s Facebook page for details. All dogs must be up to date on shots, no pit bull dogs allowed as there is a city-wide ban on them.

Disc Golf for Beginners Class October 19 at Pleasant Run Creek Park in Bolivar at 2 p.m. Free class and play 9-hole game. Discs will be provided by the Bolivar Parks & Rec Dept. for the class. They will be available for rent to anyone with a valid library card beginning October 21. Call Brittney for more information at 609-5765.

Crafts on the Square will be October 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Craft vendors are needed at the event. Call Sarah at the Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce at 658-6554.

Bolivar Mayor’s Charity Ball is Saturday, November 9 6 p.m. Hope Street Building in Bolivar.

Hope Holiday Mart is scheduled for December 6-7 and will be at the National Guard Armory in Bolivar. Visit their facebook page to view vendor rules, contract, and vendor map.

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8-80. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library has Toddler Story Time each Thursday for ages 2-4 at 10:30 a.m.

The Lee Ola Roberts Library will have a moon observation night on October 5, at 7 p.m.; Flu clinic on October 8 and will help people apply for Census taking jobs. They will be closed on October 10 for a staff training meeting

Coming in 2020 from Selmer Senior Center: A fabulous 11 day/10-night Alaska Cruise Tour. Enjoy all the sights on land for 4 days and then an additional 7 days cruising all around Alaska and into Vancouver, British Columbia. Deposits are due upon signing and final payments are due in full by February 10, 2020. For more information, please call Rowena at 731-645-7843.

Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cuttings in October: Primary Care Bolivar October 11, Ribbon Cutting at 2:15 p.m. Open House, 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., 640 Nuckolls Rd. Bolivar; Fast Pace Bolivar Ribbon Cutting, October 25, Ribbon Cutting at 12:00 p.m., Grand Opening, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., 1359 W Market St., Bolivar.

Walk with the City Mayor every Friday at Noon at the Bolivar Municipal Center.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community. There are many ways to get involved; reading to patients, delivering goodies and flowers. Anything you can do to offer your time and service is greatly appreciated! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

AA Meetings are held on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at the HC Baptist Association on Vildo Rd. Contact Denelle at 433-8266.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com