Hardeman County Community Calendar

Breakfast on the Farm at Falcon Ridge Farm, Saturday, September 21 from 8-11 a.m.

Rotary Chicken Cook Saturday, September 28 at the Hardeman County Fairgrounds. Pick up times are 10 am & 1 p.m. Get your chicken tickets from any local Rotarian.

The Grand Junction’s Farmers Market hours are Fridays 3 – 6 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. – Noon at the Lafayette Gin. If you would like to participate or would like more information call city hall at 764-2871.

Music on the Square will feature Three Flights Up this Friday at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre. This free concert will begin at 7.

The Bolivar Farmers Market is every Tuesday & Saturday at the Bolivar Farmers Market Pavilion beginning at 7:30 a.m. If you would like to be a vendor, contact Market Manager Mike Malone at 659-1521 or stop by the office at 110 Lafayette Street in Bolivar. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee Products.

The Bolivar Senior Center will host an Emergency/Disaster Informational Meeting on Wednesday, September 25 at 10 a.m. Tennessee Emergency Volunteer Coordinator Alisa Gray will be the presenter. Call Peggy at the senior center for more information at 658-2887.

The HC Chamber of Commerce will host How to Get “Instagram-worthy” photos to build your business Phone Photography Workshop led by Katie Howerton. It’s free for chamber members. $45 for non-members. September 19, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Contact the Chamber at 658-6554 to reserve your spot or visit their website at Hardemancountychamber.com/news

The NAACP Hardeman County Branch will hold its Regular Monthly meeting on Monday, September 23, 6:00pm at St. Paul CME Church, 808 Pruitt Street, Bolivar, TN. Everyone is invited to attend the meeting.

The Tennessee Forest Festival will be September 26-28 at the Hardeman County Fairgrounds. There are lots of reasons to head to the Forest Festival: US Tractor Pullers Show, Lawn Mower Pull, Wood Carving Demonstration, Antique Tractor Displays, Art Show and

Photography Contest, Backyard Cookout, Corn Hole Contest, and the Timber Rattlin’ Demolition Derby. Pick up a copy of the Forest Festival Magazine at locations all over Hardeman County.

Coming in 2020 from Selmer Senior Center: A fabulous 11 day/10-night Alaska Cruise Tour. Enjoy all the sights on land for 4 days and then an additional 7 days cruising all around Alaska and into Vancouver, British Columbia. Deposits are due upon signing and final payments are due in full by February 10, 2020. For more information, please call Rowena at 731-645-7843.

Brints Chapel Baptist Church will have Revival through September 18 with Lane Finley. Sunday at 5 p.m., M-W at 7 nightly.

Shandy Baptist Church at 20450 Highway 18 N, Bolivar, invites everyone to attend their Fall Revival. Local Evangelist, Bro. Anthony Vaughan will be leading the services. Friday and Saturday September 20 & 21 at 7:00 p.m.; and Sunday, September 22 at 11:00 am & 6:00 p.m.

Outdoor Gospel Singing at the Bolivar Farmers Market on September 21 at 7 pm. Sponsored by the churches of Christ in Hardeman County.

The Bolivar Central Class of 1979 will have its 40th reunion September 27 at Bolivar Central High School for a tailgate at the Bolivar Central Football games and at Lone Oaks Farm on September 28 from 7:00-11:00 p.m. For reunion reservations send $40 per person to Sandy Hammons, 2370 Enon Lane, Bolivar, TN 38008.

The APTA’s Heritage Day will be Saturday, September 28 from, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Pillars in Bolivar, taking you back in time with tours of the historical Pillars, time-period children’s activities, basket weaving, spinning, and woodworking demonstrations. Barbecue will be available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Frontier Days at Chickasaw State Park are back, and they are calling all arts & crafts vendors for their Arts & Crafts Festival. You can either sign up online or call or stop by the park office. All booths are $35 for Saturday and Sunday, 15X15, bring own tables, chairs, etc., cash or checks only. Payments are due by October 5. Set up will begin on Friday at 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Saturday set up begins at 7:30 a.m. The event is Saturday & Sunday, October 18-19, 9-5 each day. Call 731-989-5141, visit their website www.tnstateparks.com/chickasaw/frontierdays or even mail payment to: Bridgette Butler, Park Ranger II, Chickasaw State Park, 20 Cabin Ln., Henderson, TN 38340

Bolivar Works Job Fair will be held on Thursday, October 3 at the Bolivar Municipal Center.

Zion Temple Worship Center COGIC will have their Fall Festival Saturday, October 5 from 10 am to 4 p.m. Events include games, vendors, food, and fun. This will also serve as the Mid-South Toys for Tots registration. The Lifeline Bloodmobile will be there, and the festival will also bring Breast Cancer Awareness. If you would like to be a vendor or have any questions, call Nikki Williams at 616-8942.

The 2019 Fire & Emergency Services Festival is Saturday, October 12 from 10 am to 2 p.m. at the Bolivar Walmart. Free concessions, demonstrations.

Commodity Distribution will be at the National Guard Armory on October 17 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Crafts on the Square will be October 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Craft vendors are needed at the event. Call Sarah at the Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce at 658-6554.

Mayor’s Charity Ball is Saturday, November 9 at 6 p.m. Hope Street Building in Bolivar. Save the date, more info next month.

Mark your Calendars for this year’s Holiday Hope Mart is scheduled for December 6-7 and will be at the National Guard Armory in Bolivar. Visit their facebook page to view vendor rules, contract, and vendor map.

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8-80. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library has Tai Chi Classes every Monday at 10 a.m. with Katie Dess from the UT Extension and Toddler Story Time each Thursday for ages 2-4 at 10:30 a.m. Teen Time will be on September 24 at 3:30. Call 658-3436.

The Middleton Library has Tai Chi Classes every Friday at 11 a.m. with Katie Dees; TAG on 20th at 3:30 followed by Lego Club at 4 p.m. Like them on facebook.

The Grand Junction Public Library has Tai Chi Class with Katie Dees meeting every Friday at 1 p.m.; 4-H Cloverbuds for kids’ kindergarten through 3rd grade Saturday, September 28 at 11 a.m. Refreshments served. For more information, call Wanza Taylor at the GJ Library at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com. 530 West Madison Avenue.

Walk with the City Mayor every Friday at Noon at the Bolivar Municipal Center.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community. There are many ways to get involved; reading to patients, delivering goodies and flowers. Anything you can do to offer your time and service is greatly appreciated! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

AA Meetings are held on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at the HC Baptist Association on Vildo Rd. Contact Denelle at 433-8266.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com