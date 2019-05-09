Hardeman County Community Calendar

The Hardeman County Arts Council will present Beauty and the Beast, Jr The Musical on September 6-8 at the Arts Center. Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2. Tickets are on sale at the Arts Center Box Office 10am to 2 p.m. at www.hcactn.org For more information, call 658-2787.

The Team Mica Let Love Glow 5K & Fun Run is Saturday, September 7 beginning at 5 p.m. at Courthouse Square It will be a night, glow race that raises awareness of suicide prevention. 5:00 p.m. Registration - 6:30 p.m. 5K & Fun Run/Walk. The Fun Run is not timed and will be a walk around the courthouse. Festivities will include music, silent auction, vendors, information on suicide prevention, and more. You can pre-register today and get more information on the Team Mica Fundfacebook page. This year’s race will honor the family of

Jencie Ann Buys, the daughter of Ginger Tester with WMOD Radio and The County Journal, Inc.

The Grand Junction Farmers Market hours are Fridays 3 – 6 p.m. and Saturdays 8 am – Noon at the Lafayette Gin. The first Saturdays of September and October, Arts and Crafts vendors are invited to sell their wares with no vendor costs and to help promote these, there will be painting class on Friday, September 6 at 6:30 p.m. in the education room with a $25 registration fee. If you would like to participate or would like more information call city hall at 764-2871.

Music on the Square will feature Vinnie Frata, the Hit Man’s Rock and Roll Show opening for 10-O-C Friday at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre. This free concert will begin at 7.

The Bolivar Farmers Market is every Tuesday & Saturday at the Bolivar Farmers Market Pavilion beginning at 7:30 a.m. If you would like to be a vendor, contact Market Manager Mike Malone at 659-1521 or stop by the office at 110 Lafayette Street in Bolivar. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee Products.

Frontier Days at Chickasaw State Park are back, and they are calling all arts & crafts vendors for their Arts & Crafts Festival. You can either sign up online or call or stop by the park office. All booths are $35 for Saturday and Sunday, 15X15, bring own tables, chairs, etc., cash or checks only. Payments are due by October 5. Set up will begin on Friday at 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Saturday set up begins at 7:30 a.m. The event is Saturday & Sunday, October 18-19, 9-5 each day. Call 731-989-5141, visit their website www.tnstateparks.com/chickasaw/frontierdays or even mail payment to: Bridgette Butler, Park Ranger II, Chickasaw State Park, 20 Cabin Ln., Henderson, TN 38340

Hillfield Missionary Baptist Church on 570 Naylor Rd. in Toone will host a Car/Bike/Truck Show on September 7 from 10 am to 2 p.m. Judging begins at Noon. Registration from 10 to 11 a.m. Prizes for 1st, 2nd & 3rd place winners awarded at 1:30 p.m. Contact Calvin Hudson, Jr. at 731-225-5831. Food, drinks, and fun with all proceeds will benefit the church building fund.

Join Mt. Zion Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 346 Harmon St. in Henderson on Sunday, September 8. All are invited to this music extravaganza to honor Pastor’s Love Day honoring the 29 years of service from Pastor Rev. Dr. Barbara Fitzhugh.

Shandy Baptist Church presents the Isbell Family in concert on Sunday, September 8 at 6:00 p.m. at 20450 Highway 18 N, Bolivar. All are welcome to attend. Free admission, a love offering will be received.

Pocahontas church of Christ will have their annual Homecoming Sunday, September 8 with Brother Chris Shipley and Clint Pulse. Bible classes for all ages at 9, worship at 10. Lunch and afternoon service will follow.

The First Responder Breakfast will be at Joe’s Restaurant at 1604 W. Market St., in Bolivar beginning at 6:00 a.m. on September 11. The buffet is $6/person + tax.

The City of Bolivar’s Remembering 9/11 Memorial Processional & Ceremony will begin at 8:37 a.m. on September 11 and will be viewable on West Market Street between North Jones and North Main Streets. At the end of the processional, a brief ceremony will be held.

The Hornsby Fall Classic will take place September 14 in Hornsby beginning at 10:00 a.m. with kids rides and activities, art exhibits and sales, a lawn mower pull, antique tractor show, food and crafts vendors, and a live auction. Contact Mack Carter at 731-433-8098 for more information.

The HC Chamber of Commerce will host How to Get “Instagram-worthy” photos to build your business Phone Photography Workshop led by Katie Howerton. It’s free for chamber members. $45 for non-members. September 19, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Contact the Chamber at 658-6554 to reserve your spot or visit their website at Hardemancountychamber.com/news.

The Tennessee Forest Festival will be September 26-28 at the Hardeman County Agri-Business Center. The forest festival magazine is out in locations all over the county including the HC Election Commission, WMOD, Old Hatchie Veterinary Clinic, Backermanns, and more.

The Bolivar Central Class of 1979 will have its 40th reunion September 27 at Bolivar Central High School for a tailgate at the Bolivar Central Football games and at Lone Oaks Farm on September 28 from 7:00-11:00 p.m. For reunion reservations send $40 per person to Sandy Hammons, 2370 Enon Lane, Bolivar, TN 38008.

The APTA’s Heritage Day will be Saturday, September 28 from, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Pillars in Bolivar, taking you back in time with tours of the historical Pillars, time-period children’s activities, basket weaving, spinning, and woodworking demonstrations. Barbecue will be available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The 2019 Fire & Emergency Services Festival is Saturday, October 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bolivar Walmart. Free concessions, demonstrations.

Crafts on the Square will be October 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Craft vendors are needed at the event. Call Sarah at the Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce at 658-6554.

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8-80. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library has Tai Chi Classes every Monday at 10 a.m. with Katie Dess from the UT Extension and Toddler Story Time each Thursday for ages 2-4 at 10:30 a.m.

The Middleton Library has Tai Chi Classes every Friday at 11 a.m. with Katie Dees; TAG on 6th at 3:30 followed by Lego Club at 4 p.m.; Rock Painting Class 17th at 10 a.m.; and TAG on 20th at 3:30 followed by Lego Club at 4 p.m. Like them on facebook.

The Grand Junction Public Library has Tai Chi Class with Katie Dees meeting every Friday at 1 p.m.; Book Club meets every 3rd Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Wanza Taylor at the GJ Library at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com. 530 West Madison Avenue.

Walk with the City Mayor every Friday at Noon at the Bolivar Municipal Center.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community. There are many ways to get involved; reading to patients, delivering goodies and flowers. Anything you can do to offer your time and service is greatly appreciated! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

AA Meetings are held on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at the HC Baptist Association on Vildo Rd. Contact Denelle at 433-8266.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com