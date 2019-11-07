Hardeman County Community Calendar

Tickets are on Sale for A Night of Hee Haw Music at the Luez Theatre at WMOD Radio for $10 and all seating including the balcony, is general seating for Monday, August 5. Please make checks payable to the American Cancer Society. No debit or credit card sales.

New Hope Baptist Church located at 137 Valentine Rd., Slayden, MS will host a gospel singing on Saturday, July 13 at 6 p.m. featuring The Barnett Family. Everyone is welcome to attend. Questions please call Bro. Boyce Wilson at 901-496-2003.

Hardeman County Imagination Library will have a planning meeting on July 16 at 5 p.m. at Bolivar-Hardeman County Library. All are invited to attend. For more info, call Maggie 731-472-2003.

Hebron Baptist Church located at 2580 Hebron Rd., Middleton, TN will have a senior luncheon, noon on July 18.

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8-80. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

The Bolivar Police Department will host a Citizens Police Academy each Tuesday beginning September 10 and ending October 22 from 5:30 to 9:30 each class. Applications forms at the BPD or online at cityofbolivar.com

Selmer Senior Center is on the road again with two trips for the fall. First, they will travel to Noah’s Ark, the Creation Museum and National Underground Railroad Museum October 21-25. Then it’s off to New York City for a Christmas trip December 2-7. Deposits are due NOW to reserve seats. Call Rowena at 731-645-7843 for more information.

The Grand Junction’s Farmers Market hours are Fridays 3 – 6 p.m. and Saturdays 8 am – Noon at the Lafayette Gin. If you would like to participate call city hall at 764-2871.

Music on the Square this Friday features Vinnie Frata – The Hit Man’s Rock-n-Roll Show opening the stage at 7 p.m. and Amber McCain taking the stage at 8 at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre.

The Bolivar Farmers Market is every Tuesday & Saturday at the Bolivar Farmers Market Pavilion beginning at 7:30 a.m. If you would like to be a vendor, contact Market Manager Mike Malone at 659-1521 or stop by the office at 110 Lafayette Street in Bolivar. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee Products.

The Hardeman County UT Ag/Research Extension Service will sponsor a Whole Meal Salad Food Demonstration and Grocery Give-A-Way at the Grand Junction Public Library on July 12 at 11 a.m. The first 30 participants will receive take-home groceries to prepare the recipe at home.

Rev. Darron Fouse, Pastor and the Bowden Hill C.M.E. Church Family in Middleton will sponsor a “LOVE IN ACTION” Service on Saturday, July 13 at 3:00 p.m. This service is a benefit for Ray F. Jones to assist with his medical and treatment expenses. There will be singing, a time of fellowship and praise and worship. In Psalm 34:1, the Bible reminds us to bless the Lord at all times and his praise shall continually be in my mouth. The public is cordially invited to attend to show love and encouragement. Contact number (731) 609-1624.

Community Garden Interest Meeting at the Bolivar-Hardeman County Library July 18 6-7 p.m. Come dig in and help plan an educational, recreational and donation-based community garden in Bolivar. Contact Brittney 609-5765.

The Lee Ola Library in Whiteville will host a Job Fair/Blood Drive/Health Fair on July 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Loaves and Fishes Food Ministry needs canned fruit. No expired items, please.

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library has Tai Chi Classes every Tuesday at 10 a.m. with Katie Dess from the UT Extension; Space STEM Activity every Thursday at 10 a.m.; and Animal Voyagers on June 28 at 10 a.m. For more information, call 658-3436.

The Lee Ola Roberts Library in Whiteville is offering a free summer food program with educational guests and learning during weekdays, Tai Chi with Katie Dees on July 9 and 30 and much more for all age groups at 140 W. Main St. in Whiteville.

The Middleton Library has Tai Chi Classes every Friday at 11 a.m. with Katie Dess from the UT Extension; Dining with Diabetes Classes Thursdays at 3 p.m.; TAG July 12 &19 at 3:30 and Lego Club 4. Like them on Facebook.

The Grand Junction Public Library has Tai Chi Class with Katie Dees meeting every Friday at 1 p.m.; Book Club meets every 3rd Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Wanza Taylor at the GJ Library at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com. 530 West Madison Avenue.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting a Driver License Checkpoint on State Route 125 S at MM 12 from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, July 1, and on Friday, July 5, a Roadside Sobriety Checkpoint will be conducted on State Highway 57 at the 20.2 MM from 9-11 p.m.

Walk with the City Mayor every Friday at Noon at the Bolivar Municipal Center.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community. There are many ways to get involved; reading to patients, delivering goodies and flowers. Anything you can do to offer your time and service is greatly appreciated! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

AA Meetings are held on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at the HC Baptist Association on Vildo Rd. Contact Denelle at 433-8266.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com