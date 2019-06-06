Hardeman County Community Calendar

Camp Bolivar Register by June 7. Applications are available at City Hall. It’s free for students entering 6th, 7th & 8th grade at Bolivar Middle School. This summer youth development camp will provide fun and games and lunch and snack each day with great learning opportunities from our community.

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8-80. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

Music on the Square this Friday, June 7 features Showtime at 7 p.m. AND Gospel Music on the Square will have its first concert of the season on Saturday, June 8 featuring The Barnetts.

Lone Oaks Farm Fishing and BBQ event Saturday, June 8 from 10 am -2 p.m. Free fishing at the big lake with no license needed for that day only. All food profits will benefit Grand Valley Area Volunteer Fire Department and Middleton Fire Departments. Bring lawn chairs and stay a while. Lots of fish to catch and take home. Invite all your friends and kids!

The 21st Annual Juneteenth Celebration will be held Saturday, June 15 beginning at 4 p.m. on Courthouse Square in Bolivar. Featuring JC aka Jr. Cheairs, Mistress of Ceremony Rev. Dr. Barbara J Fitzhugh, Black History Choir, William “Puma” Griggs, Rev. Jerry Crisp, Area Musician Jam Session, Ron, Maybon, Juneteenth Bake-off, Food & Merchandise Vendors, Kid’s Activities, give-a-ways, silent auction, and more! Sponsored by the Hardeman County Commission for Black History. Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the US. For more information call Wanda Robinson at 518-5896.

The Bolivar Senior Center will host a program Senior Scams and Deceptions on Wednesday June 12 at 10 am by Anna Smith from the TN Consumer Affairs Division. For more information, call Peggy at the senior center at 658-2887.

The Bolivar Farmers Market is every Tuesday & Saturday at the Bolivar Farmers Market Pavilion beginning at 7:30 a.m. If you would like to be a vendor, contact Market Manager Mike Malone at 659-1521 or stop by the office at 110 Lafayette Street in Bolivar. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee Products.

The Grand Junction’s Farmers Market hours are Fridays 3 – 6 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. – Noon at the Lafayette Gin. If you would like to participate call city hall at 764-2871.

The Hardeman County Recovery Court will have their Annual Shrimp & Crawfish Benefit Dinner at Bolivar City Park on June 15 from 4-6 p.m. Pick up your tickets at Hornsby Law Firm and Common Grounds. $20 advance or $25 at the gate. Call Scott Brewer at 694-8873 or Ashely Ervin at 203-8575.

New Bethel Baptist Church will host the Almost Famous Crains on June 16. 11am singing; 11:30 preaching; noon meal; 1:30 p.m. singing; For more information, call 901-299-8831

The Hardeman County UT Ag/Research Extension Service is sponsoring the summer canning class Preserving Foods Safely at the Activities Building of the FUMC in Bolivar Wednesday, June 18 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. $20 fee includes all materials and UT Extension’s canning/freezing books. Call Katie Dees at 658-2421. If you need your pressure canner dial gauge tested, stop by 200 E Market St. and have it tested for free.

Lifeline Blood Services will be at Pine Meadows Healthcare & Rehabilitation on Friday, June 21 from 10-2 p.m. All Donors receive a t- shirt and may register to win a 2019 FORD FIESTA, donated by Joe Mahan Ford of Paris!

Entrepreneur Workshop featuring Lamont Price at the Luez Theatre June 22 10 a.m. – noon. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. The event is free and open to everyone and sponsored by the Hardeman County NAACP, Hardeman Co Chamber of Commerce, City of Bolivar, and Hardeman County.

Loaves and Fishes Food Ministry needs cake mix & frosting, canned fruit, and cooking oil. No expired items, please.

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library has Lego Club every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. and Toddler Story Time every Thursday at 10:30 am; Tai Chi Classes every Tuesday (except 6/4) at 10 a.m. with Katie Dess from the UT Extension; Space STEM Activity every Thursday at 10 a.m.; and Animal Voyagers on 28 at 10 a.m. For more information, call 658-3436.

The Middleton Library has Tai Chi Classes every Friday at 11 a.m. with Katie Dess from the UT Extension; Summer Reading Program will kick-off June 7 at 11 a.m. at the Boy Scout Hut; TAG on June 14 & 21 at 3:30; LEGO on 14 at 4 p.m.; Code Club 21 at 4 p.m., Wildlife Show & Summer Reading Awards on June 28 at 11:30 a.m. at the Community Center. Like them on Facebook.

The Grand Junction Public Library has Tai Chi Class with Katie Dees meeting every Friday at 1 p.m.; Book Club meets every 3rd Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Wanza Taylor at the GJ Library at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com. 530 West Madison Avenue.

Walk with the City Mayor every Friday at Noon at the Bolivar Municipal Center.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community. There are many ways to get involved; reading to patients, delivering goodies and flowers. Anything you can do to offer your time and service is greatly appreciated! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

AA Meetings are held on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at the HC Baptist Association on Vildo Rd. Contact Denelle at 433-8266.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com

Have something to tell everyone? Email editor@hardemancountyjournal.com