Hardeman County Community Calendar

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8-80. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

Music on the Square Friday, May 17. Second Chanz Band takes the stage at 7 and The Strayz headline at 8.

The Bolivar Farmers Market is every Tuesday & Saturday at the Bolivar Farmers Market Pavilion beginning at 7:30 a.m. If you would like to be a vendor, contact Market Manager Mike Malone at 659-1521 or stop by the office at 110 Lafayette Street in Bolivar. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee Products.

Smoke on the Mountain, a comedy/drama musical, to the stage at the Arts Center. The story is about a Saturday Night Gospel Sing at a country church in North Carolina’s Smoky Mountains in 1938. The show features two-dozen rousing bluegrass songs played and sung by the Sanders Family, a traveling group making its return to performing after a five-year hiatus. Smoke on the Mountain will be presented on Friday and Saturday, May 17 and 18, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 19, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are currently on sale online at http://hcactn.myboxoffice.us/. The HCAC Box Office, 1580 West Market Street, Bolivar, will be open the week of May 13. Call 658-2787 for more information.

The Grand Valley Area Fire Department Annual Meeting will be on May 18 at Lone Oaks Farm at 10 am. Anyone in district is encouraged to attend. There will be a Board of Directors Election. Your involvement is needed.

West Memorial Baptist Church will celebrate Homecoming on Sunday morning, May 19, with Sunday School beginning at 9:30 a.m. Worship service will begin at 10:30 with singing featuring “Living Truth”, a popular regional group, and will include a sermon by Pastor David Lester. Following the worship service, there will be a potluck dinner on the grounds. For more info, contact Minister of Music, Stephen Wood at 731 609-6693.

Toone Cemetery will have Decoration Day on May 19 at 2:30 p.m. If you are unable to attend, please send contributions to Centennial Bank, Toone Cemetery Fund, c/0 Donna Mayfield, Treasurer, 411 W Market St., Bolivar, TN 38008. Thank you.

The Grand Opening of the Grand Junction Farmers Market will be on Friday, May 31 in their newly refurbished venue, the LaFayette Gin. Ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Quilt Drawing, Food Vendor, and 10-O-C will play at 6 p.m. They have indoor and outdoor space, restrooms, an educational room, and more areas for parking. If you would like to participate call city hall at 764-2871. Market hours are Fridays 3 – 6 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. – Noon.

Attention Seniors! Last chance to sign up for Chicago, IL July 15-19, 2019. Trip includes a guided tour of Chicago’s highlights, a visit to the Navy Pier, Fed’s Money Museum, Shedd Aquarium and much more for $689 per person, double occupancy. Payments are due in full by May 30, 2019. For more information, contact Rowena at 731-645-7843.

Tennessee State Parks will celebrate National Trails Day with free guided hikes at all 56 state parks on Saturday, June 1. So far this year, 4,787 park visitors have participated in the hikes. Tennessee State Parks are offering a variety of ranger led hikes, night hikes, history hikes, nature hikes or trail clean-up hikes.

The Hardeman County Recovery Court will have their Annual Shrimp & Crawfish Benefit Dinner at Bolivar City Park on June 15 from 4-6 p.m. Pick up your tickets at Hornsby Law Firm and Common Grounds. $20 advance or $25 at the gate. Call Scott Brewer at 694-8873 or Ashley Ervin at 203-8575.

New Bethel Baptist Church on Hwy 57 in Middleton will have their Homecoming June 16 at 11:30 a.m. and again at 1:30 p.m. Featured singers will be the Crossing Jordan Quartet from Covington. Potluck meal at noon. Call 609-3796 for more information.

The Hardeman County UT Ag/Research Extension Service is sponsoring the summer canning class Preserving Foods Safely at the Activities Building of the FUMC in Bolivar Wednesday, June 18 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. $20 fee includes all materials and UT Extension’s canning/freezing books. Call Katie Dees at 658-2421. If you need your pressure canner dial gauge tested, stop by 200 E Market St. and have it tested for free.

Camp Bolivar: It’s free for students entering 6th grade in August 2019. This summer youth development camp will provide fun and games and lunch and snack each day with great learning opportunities from our community. Dates to be finalized soon, check out city website for more information.

Loaves and Fishes Food Ministry needs cake mix & frosting, canned fruit, and cooking oil. No expired items, please.

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library has Lego Club every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. and Toddler Story Time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Every Friday in May there will be Eat Well, Feel Well Classes at 10 a.m.; Adult Rock Painting on the 28 at 10; Magic Mr. Nick will help kick off the Summer Reading Blast Off at 10 am on May 31. Closed for Memorial Day Weekend and Memorial Day. For more information, call 658-3436.

The Middleton Library has Tai Chi classes May 17 & 31 at 11 a.m. with Katie Dess from the UT Extension; TAG on May 17 at 3:30 followed by Lego Club at 4; Hand quilting Class 23 at 10. Closed for Memorial Day Weekend & Memorial Day. Call 376-0680 for more info. Like them on Facebook.

The Grand Junction Public Library has Tai Chi Class with Katie Dees meeting every Friday at 1 p.m.; May 18 Essential Oils Class with Christine Purchase (learn the benefits from using essential oils); Book Club meets every 3rd Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. Bring a Potluck Finger food and join us. This month’s selection is “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides. “Dining with Diabetes” program led by Katie Dees from the UT Extension Thursday May 23 & 30 at 1 p.m. Katie will be preparing some foods that are healthy for people with diabetes. For more information, call Wanza Taylor at the GJ Library at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com. 530 West Madison Avenue

Walk with the City Mayor every Friday at Noon at the Bolivar Municipal Center.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community. There are many ways to get involved; reading to patients, delivering goodies and flowers. Anything you can do to offer your time and service is greatly appreciated! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

AA Meetings are held on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at the HC Baptist Association on Vildo Rd. Contact Denelle at 433-8266.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com