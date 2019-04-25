Hardeman County Community Calendar

Trivia Night at the Bolivar-Hardeman County Library will be on April 25 at 6:00 p.m. There will also be a soup-dessert dinner and silent & live auctions. Team of 5 fee is $25 and individual is $5. For more information call 658-3436. This family friendly event for all ages is sponsored by Friends of the Library.

The 13th Annual St. Jude Trail Ride will be at the Chickasaw Riding Stables on April 26 – 28. Team Roping & Fish Fry Friday night 6 p.m. with DJ Daryl Holder; Saturday’s Breakfast is at 7:30 followed by a guided Trail Ride from 9-11:30. BBQ Lunch will be at Noon with food available all afternoon. Calvary Rodeo is at 1 p.m., followed by an auction at 5:30 and Live Music at 7. Sunday’s Breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m. followed by Cowboy Church at 9. Call Mike Howell at 609-6562 for more information.

Bolivar Farmers Market and the Master Gardeners Annual Plant Sale will be on Saturday, April 27 at the Bolivar Farmers Market Pavilion beginning at 7:30 a.m. until about 3:00 p.m. If you would like to be a vendor, contact Market Manager Mike Malone at 659-1521 or stop by the office at 110 Lafayette Street in Bolivar. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee Products.

The APTA will host the Celebrate Us Classic Car Show on April 27, with kid’s activities. The annual Historic Home Tour with Live Music will take place May 4-5, and on May 11, it’s the Great Gatsby Dinner Dance. Visit hardemancountyapta.org or call 518-7148.

The HC Chamber of Commerce will hold their Spring Crafts on the Square on April 27, with a rain date of May 4 at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre. Stop by the chamber to get vendor applications or visit hardemancountychamber.com Volunteers are needed for all events.

The NAACP Hardeman County branch will hold their regular monthly meeting on Monday, April 29, 6:00 p.m. at St. Paul CME Church, 808 Pruitt Street in Bolivar.

The HC Arts Council’s Southern Focus Photograph Contest will be held April 29-May 20. Professional and amateur entries are welcome. Entries are due by the 29. Look for the entry form on page

The City of Grand Junction will begin their Farmers Market season on May 1 in the new refurbished venue, the Lafayette Gin with indoor and outdoor space, restrooms, an educational room, and more areas for parking. If you would like to participate call city hall at 764-2871.

Whiteville Elementary School will have a Yard Sale on May 4 beginning at 7 a.m. Please bring your own chairs, tables, hangers, etc. While you’re there make sure you take a spin in a new Ford vehicle from 8-4. For every test drive, Ford Motor Co. will donate $20 to Whiteville Elementary. Coming in June: Camp Bolivar It’s free for students entering 6th grade in August 2019. This summer youth development camp will provide fun and games and lunch and snack each day with great learning opportunities from our community. Dates to be finalized soon, check out city website for more information.

BCHS Class of 1957 will have a reunion on May 4 at Joe’s Restaurant. Arrive at 12:30 and order lunch.The Bowden Hill C.M.E. Church Family in Middleton will sponsor its Annual “Nonie M. Hood Family & Friends Day” Service on Sunday, May 5 at 3:00 p.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. Peris Lester, Presiding Elder of Northeast District and Pastor of Mt. Olive C.M.E. Church in Memphis. The public is cordially invited to attend. Call 609-1624 for more information.

Smoke on the Mountain will be presented by the HC Arts Council May 17-19. Tickets on sale at hcactn.myboxoffice.us. Box office opens May 13.

New Hope Baptist Church in Slayden, MS will have Homecoming May 28 beginning at 11:00 a.m. After church, there will be a meal followed by a Gospel Singing with the Ross Family.

Loaves and Fishes Food Ministry needs peanut butter, cake mix & frosting, canned fruit, and cooking oil. The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library has Toddler Story Time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. and Lego Club every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 658-3436.

The Middleton Library will have Tai Chi classes every Friday for six weeks at 11 a.m. with the UT Extension. Call 376-0680 for more info. Like them on Facebook.

The Grand Junction Public Library has Literacy Classes on Tuesdays at 1:30 and Basic Keyboarding at 2:30. They also offer GED (HiSET) Prep Classes and pretests. The Grand Junction Library is now an RSVP Volunteer Station. Wanza Taylor at the GJ Library at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com. 530 West Madison Avenue

Walk with the city mayor every Friday at Noon at the Bolivar Municipal Center.

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8-80. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Selmer Senior Center presents the Windy City. July 15-19, 2019. Enjoy a guided tour of Chicago’s highlights, visit the Navy Pier, Fed’s Money Museum, Shedd Aquarium and much more for $689 per person, double occupancy. For more information, contact Rowena at 731-645-7843.

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community. There are many ways to get involved; reading to patients, delivering goodies and flowers. Anything you can do to offer your time and service is greatly appreciated! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

AA Meeting on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at Parrans Chapel, 9390 Old Highway 64. Contact Dianne S at 694-3161.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com