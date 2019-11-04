Hardeman County Community Calendar

The City of Bolivar will have a courtesy Bulk Item Collection April 1-30. The city will not pick up items containing freon, tires, or construction or demolition materials. Please place items neatly at the curbside.

Historical St. James Church will hold a Maundy Thursday Service at 7 p.m. on April 18; Good Friday Service at 7 p.m. on 19, and Easter Sunday at 11:00 a.m. All are welcome at St. James.

The AARP Driver’s Safety Class is offered by West Tennessee Healthcare and Bolivar General Hospital’s Mature Advantage Club to its members and guests. The class is an 8 hour – 2-day class meeting 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on April 11 and 12 at the Bolivar General Hospital. The class will keep senior adults up to date on current laws and regulations. Completion of the class normally provides a discount on car insurance premiums of senior adults. (Please check with your individual companies for confirmation). The class is free to MAC members and $15 per person for guests. Please call Sara Skinner (659-0216) to register for this event. Class size is limited. To join the MAC Club – please contact Sara Skinner at Bolivar General Hospital.

The Grand Junction Ruritan is having their annual Pancake Breakfast fundraiser on April 13 from 8-10 a.m. featuring pancakes, eggs, ham, sausage, juice, and coffee for just $7 at the John Wilder Community Center.

Background actors are needed to play concert goers at a classical performance for a short film shooting at The Luez Theatre on Saturday, April 13. Call time for arrival is noon sharp. Shooting will begin at 12:30 p.m. While it is unpaid, all will receive credit in the movie.

They ask all to please dress formal — like you’re going to a recital or to church. People of all ages are welcome.

Bible Bowl VIII will take place on April 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Smith Chapel MB Church.

The City of Bolivar will hold their Easter Egg Hunt on April 13 at 11:00 a.m. for children 10 & under at Pleasant Run Creek Park.

The Middleton High School FFA Chapter will host a charity fishing tournament at Whiteville Lake on Saturday, April 20 with registration beginning at 6:00 a.m., launch time at 7:30 a.m. with weigh in at 3:00 p.m. All monies collected will go to WRAP, for more information call Clayton Brown at 731-376-8391.

Porters Creek Baptist Church at 5120 Pea Vine Road in Middleton will have revival April 14-17 with Evangelist Israel Price. Terry Morris will direct special music each evening; Sunday at 11 & 6, Mon-Wed at 7 p.m. Call 376-8649 for more information.

Hebron Baptist Church will have a Senior Luncheon April 18 at noon.

The HC Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual HC Appreciation Awards Banquet on April 23 at the Robin’s Nest in Toone at 6pm. For sponsorship opportunities and tickets, call the chamber at 658-6554

Trivia Night at the Bolivar-Hardeman County Library. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

The season opening of the Bolivar Farmers Market and the Master Gardeners Annual Plant Sale will be on Saturday, April 27 at the Bolivar Farmers Market Pavilion beginning at 7:30 a.m. until about 3:00 p.m. If you would like to be a vendor, contact Market Manager Mike Malone at 659-1521 or stop by the office at 110 Lafayette Street in Bolivar. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee Products.

The APTA will host the Celebrate Us Classic Car Show on April 27, with craft fair and kid’s activities. The annual Historic Home Tour with Live Music will take place May 4-5, and on May 11, it’s the Great Gatsby Dinner Dance. Visit hardemancountyapta.org or call 518-7148.

The HC Chamber of Commerce will hold their Spring Crafts on the Square on April 27, with a rain date of May 4 at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre. Stop by the chamber to get vendor applications or visit hardemancountychamber.com Volunteers are needed for all events.

The HC Arts Council’s Southern Focus Photograph Contest will be held April 29-May 20. Professional and amateur entries are welcome. Entries are due by the 29. Look for the entry form in this weeks paper.

Coming in June: Camp Bolivar It’s free for students entering 6th grade in August 2019. This summer youth development camp will provide fun and games and lunch and snack each day with great learning opportunities from our community. Dates to be finalized soon, check out city website for more information.

Loaves and Fishes Food Ministry needs canned fruit, macaroni & cheese, and spaghetti sauce. No expired items.

UTIA plant scientists have debuted a new website full of horticultural information for Tennessee gardeners and landscapers: UTHort.com. A virtual library of information tailored to Tennessee garden enthusiasts, site users can find everything from gardening calendars, recommended plant varieties and rain garden designs, to information on how to attract wildlife to your backyard, or how to keep varmints away from your property.

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library will have Women’s Rock Painting on 23 at 10 a.m.; Arthritis Classes on April 18 & 25 at 10 a.m. They have Toddler Story Time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. and Lego Club every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 658-3436.

The Middleton Library will have Tai Chi classes every Friday for six weeks at 11 a.m. with the UT Extension; Hand Quilting Class at 10 a.m. on April 25 also TAG at 3:30 followed by LEGO Club at 4. Call 376-0680 for more info. Like them on Facebook. They will be closed April 19 & 20 for Easter.

The Grand Junction Public Library has Literacy Classes on Tuesdays at 1:30 and Basic Keyboarding at 2:30. They also offer GED (HiSET) Prep Classes and pretests. The Grand Junction Library is now an RSVP Volunteer Station. Wanza Taylor at the GJ Library at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com. 530 West Madison Avenue

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8-80. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Selmer Senior Center presents the Windy City. July 15-19, 2019. Enjoy a guided tour of Chicago’s highlights, visit the Navy Pier, Fed’s Money Museum, Shedd Aquarium and much more for $689 per person, double occupancy. For more information, contact Rowena at 731-645-7843.

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community. There are many ways to get involved; reading to patients, delivering goodies and flowers. Anything you can do to offer your time and service is greatly appreciated! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

AA Meeting on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at Parrans Chapel, 9390 Old Highway 64. Contact Dianne S at 694-3161.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com