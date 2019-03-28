Hardeman County Community Calendar

A Women’s Monthly Fellowship Service will be March 31, 3:00 p.m. at Elcanaan Baptist Church, 226 Jackson St., Whiteville. First Lady Hortense Parham will be the speaker.

The City of Bolivar will have a courtesy Bulk Item Collection April 1-30. The city will not pick up items containing freon, tires, or construction or demolition materials. Please place items neatly at the curbside.

157th Battle of Shiloh Anniversary at Shiloh National Military Park on April 6. Free fun for the whole family. Vintage Baseball at 11 a.m. & 2 p.m. plus Cavalry and Artillery demonstrations and great music. Bring lawn chairs, blankets & picnic baskets. For more info, call 731-689-5696.

The Middleton School Reunion will be held at the Middleton Community Center at 10 a.m. on April 6 for all who attended. BBQ or chicken catered dinner is $10. Make checks payable by March 30 to Middleton School Reunion, 1075 Buster Rd., Middleton 38052. Call 609-0113 for more details.

The AARP Driver’s Safety Class is offered by West Tennessee Healthcare and Bolivar General Hospital’s Mature Advantage Club to its members and guests. The class is an 8 hour – 2-day class meeting 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on April 11 and 12 at the Bolivar General Hospital. The class will keep senior adults up to date on current laws and regulations. Completion of the class normally provides a discount on car insurance premiums of senior adults. (Please check with your individual companies for confirmation). The class is free to MAC members and $15 per person for guests. Please call Sara Skinner (659-0216) to register for this event. Class size is limited. To join the MAC Club – please contact Sara Skinner at Bolivar General Hospital.

Bible Bowl VIII will take place on April 13 at 6;30 p.m. at Smith Chapel MB Church.

Classic Car Show on April 27, with craft fair and kid’s activities. The annual Historic Home Tour with Live Music will take place May 4-5, and on May 11, it’s the Great Gatsby Dinner Dance. Visit hardemancountyapta.org or call 518-7148.

The HC Chamber of Commerce will hold their Spring Crafts on the Square on April 27, with a rain date of May 4 at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre. Stop by the chamber to get vendor applications or visit hardemancountychamber.com

Coming up this spring, The APTA will host the Celebrate Us Classic Car Show on April 27, with craft fair and kid’s activities. The annual Historic Home Tour with Live Music will take place May 4-5, and on May 11, it’s the Great Gatsby Dinner Dance. Visit hardemancountyapta.org or call 518-7148. Volunteers are needed for all events.

Coming in June: Camp Bolivar It’s free for students entering 6th grade in August 2019. This summer youth development camp will provide fun and games and lunch and snack each day with great learning opportunities from our community. Dates to be finalized soon, check out city website for more information.

Loaves and Fishes Food Ministry needs canned fruit, macaroni & cheese, and spaghetti sauce. No expired items.

UTIA plant scientists have debuted a new website full of horticultural information for Tennessee gardeners and landscapers: UTHort.com. A virtual library of information tailored to Tennessee garden enthusiasts, site users can find everything from gardening calendars, recommended plant varieties and rain garden designs, to information on how to attract wildlife to your backyard, or how to keep varmints away from your property.

Students who are currently using the TN Promise Scholarship are reminded to submit community service hours for each term. Deadlines for the Summer session- April 1st, including TCAT students. Eight community service hours must be submitted each term to stay eligible. If you have any questions, contact Dixie Spencer at dspencer@swtdd.org.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. First-time recipients have a funding limit of $25,000. Early submission is encouraged. Proposals are due by April 4 and should be submitted by email to. tn.scbg@tn.gov

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library has Toddler Story Time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 658-3436.

The Middleton Library has Story Time Every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.; Call 376-0680 for more info. Like them on Facebook. (Like us on facebook too!)

The Grand Junction Public Library has Literacy Classes on Tuesdays at 1:30 and Basic Keyboarding at 2:30. They also offer GED (HiSET) Prep Classes and pretests. The Grand Junction Library is now an RSVP Volunteer Station. Wanza Taylor at the GJ Library at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com. 530 West Madison Avenue

Walk with the city mayor every Friday at Noon at the Bolivar Municipal Center.

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8-80. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Selmer Senior Center presents the Windy City. July 15-19, 2019. Enjoy a guided tour of Chicago’s highlights, visit the Navy Pier, Fed’s Money Museum, Shedd Aquarium and much more for $689 per person, double occupancy. For more information, contact Rowena at 731-645-7843.

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community. There are many ways to get involved; reading to patients, delivering goodies and flowers. Anything you can do to offer your time and service is greatly appreciated! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

AA Meeting on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at Parrans Chapel, 9390 Old Highway 64. Contact Dianne S at 694-3161.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

