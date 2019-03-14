Hardeman County Community Calendar

The Gathering of Men will have their annual breakfast on March 16 at 10 a.m. at the Hope Street Building. All men and boys are welcome, and please invite other men and boys.

The Bolivar Spring Market will be held March 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bolivar Farmers Market Pavilion with food, crafts and more.

A Women Empowerment Workshop/Prayer Breakfast will be held March 23 from 9-noon at Elcanaan Baptist Church, 226 Jackson St., Whiteville. Their Women’s Monthly Fellowship Service will be March 31, 3:00 p.m. at El Canaan. First Lady Hortense Parham will be the speaker.

The Middleton School Reunion will be held at the Middleton Community Center at 10 a.m. on April 6 for all who attended. BBQ or chicken catered dinner is $10. Make checks payable by March 30 to Middleton School Reunion, 1075 Buster Rd., Middleton 38052. Call 609-0113 for more details.

Bible Bowl VIII will take place on April 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Smith Chapel MB Church.

Coming up this spring, The APTA will host the Celebrate Us Classic Car Show on April 27, with craft fair and kid’s activities. The annual Historic Home Tour with Live Music will take place May 4-5, and on May 11, it’s the Great Gatsby Dinner Dance. Visit hardemancountyapta.org or call 518-7148.

Coming in June: Camp Bolivar It’s free for students entering 6th grade in August 2019. This summer youth development camp will provide fun and games and lunch and snack each day with great learning opportunities from our community. Dates to be finalized soon, check out city website for more information.

Loaves and Fishes Food Ministry are in need of canned fruit, macaroni & cheese, and spaghetti sauce.

Students who are currently using the TN Promise Scholarship are reminded to submit community service hours for each term. Deadlines for the Summer session- April 1st, including TCAT students. Eight community service hours must be submitted each term to stay eligible. If you have any questions, contact Dixie Spencer at dspencer@swtdd.org.

The Bolivar Municipal Center will host a Bolivar Works Job Fair on March 28 from 10am-1pm. Employers or agencies interested in participating should contact LaToya Murphy at 658-2020 or by email lmurphy.cityofbolivar@gmail.com

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library will have Homework and Hot Cocoa on March 22 from 3:30 to 4:30; Rock Painting has Toddler Story Time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 658-3436.

The Grand Junction Public Library has Literacy Classes on Tuesdays at 1:30 and Basic Keyboarding at 2:30. Arthritis Exercise Class with UT Extension Friday, January 31 at 10:30 a.m. Free Class, UT Extension agents will be with us to show how people with arthritis can exercise safely and effectively They also offer GED (HiSET) Prep Classes and pretests. The Grand Junction Library is now an RSVP Volunteer Station. Wanza Taylor at the GJ Library at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com. 530 West Madison Avenue.

The Middleton Library has Story Time Every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.; and TAG on 22 at 3:30 and Code Club at 4 p.m. Hand Quilting Class March 28 at 10 a.m. Call 376-0680 for more info. Like them on Facebook. (Like us on facebook too!)

Walk with the city mayor every Friday at Noon at the Bolivar Municipal Center.

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8-80. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Selmer Senior Center presents Denver, The Majestic Rockies & Colorado Springs for 6 days, 5 nights on June 10-15. Airfare is included on this trip so there is limited availability. Please call and reserve your place today. Deposits are due upon signing. Payments are due in full by March 25, 2019. Call Rowena at Selmer Senior Center at 731-645-7843.

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community. There are many ways to get involved; reading to patients, delivering goodies and flowers. Anything you can do to offer your time and service is greatly appreciated! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

AA Meeting on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at Parrans Chapel, 9390 Old Highway 64. Contact Dianne S at 694-3161.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com