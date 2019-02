Hardeman County Community Calendar

Loaves and Fishes Food Ministry is in need of canned fruit, macaroni & cheese, and spaghetti sauce. If you or someone you know are in need of food, call 731-609-2397.

The Whiteville Food Bank serving Hardeman County. Please get eligibility from Whiteville City Hall. Must Qualify. Call 254-8523. Register February 26 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at Whiteville Senior Citizen Center, 136 Mitchell Ave in Whiteville. Forms must be complete with documentation by March 1, 2019.

Tennessee State Parks and community partners are seeking volunteers for the annual Weed Wrangle, a nationwide effort to fight invasive plant species in public parks on Saturday, March 2. This is a great way to get your community service hours in for TN Promise. Visit TNStateParks.com

The Hardeman County Commission for Black History presents “Black Migrations” with Black History Activities:

The Annual Fourth Sunday County-wide Worship Service will be held Sunday, February 24 at 3:00 p.m. at Union Hill Baptist Church in Whiteville with Rev. Jerry Crisp. The speaker will be Rev. Shontaviar Beasley, pastor of Smith Chapel Baptist, Somerville. The program committee consists of Sally Robinson, Carolyn Vaughan, and Bishop Jesse E. Williams. All proceeds from these services will benefit the Elizabeth W. Lake Memorial Scholarship Fund. For more information contact Shirley McGowan at 609-0592 or Sally Robinson at 609-0565.

Bolivar Central High School will show the movie The Bully in the auditorium for one showing only on February 21 at 6 p.m. Admission is free for ages 12 and up.

A Mother & Son Masquerade Dance will be held on Saturday, February 23 at the Bolivar Municipal Center at 6 p.m. A prize will be given to the Best Dressed Mom & Son couple and door prizes will also be given away. Call Nikki Williams at 616-8942 for more information and to purchase tickets.

Silerton Baptist Church will be having a Revival February 24-27 at 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, Monday-Thursday 7:00 p.m. Brandon Keel of Fort Worth, Texas will bring the revival message. There will be a potluck meal after the morning service on Sunday.

The 40th Year of Hee Haw is upon us and tickets will go on sale at the Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce beginning February 25 at 8:00 a.m. This year’s production will run from March 8-16 excluding Sundays and Wednesdays. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.

Walk Across Tennessee is Hardeman County’s FREE 8-week Fabulous Spring Shape-Up! Kick Off and Team Sign Up will be February 25 from 5:00 – 5:30p.m. at the UT-Extension Office, 200 Market St. in Bolivar. Call Katie Dees with questions 658-2421. ALL fitness activities will count. A conversion chart will be used to exchange minutes to miles. For example, 20 minutes of golf (walking) equals 1 mile; 27 minutes of gardening equals 1 mile. Awards will be given to the top teams.

The Bolivar Municipal Center will host a Bolivar Works Job Fair on March 28 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Employers or agencies interested in participating should contact LaToya Murphy at 658-2020 or by email lmurphy.cityofbolivar@gmail.com

Coming in June: Camp Bolivar It’s free for students entering 6th grade in August 2019. This summer youth development camp will provide fun and games and lunch and snack each day with great learning opportunities from our community. Dates to be finalized soon, check out city website for more information.

Selmer Senior Center presents Denver, The Majestic Rockies & Colorado Springs for 6 days, 5 nights on June 10-15. Airfare is included on this trip so there is limited availability. Please call and reserve your place today. Deposits are due upon signing. Payments are due in full by March 25, 2019. Call Rowena at Selmer Senior Center at 731-645-7843.

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library has Toddler Story Time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 658-3436.

The Grand Junction Public Library has Literacy Classes on Tuesdays at 1:30 and Basic Keyboarding at 2:30. Arthritis Exercise Class with UT Extension Friday, January 31 at 10:30 a.m. Free Class, UT Extension agents will be with us to show how people with arthritis can exercise safely and effectively They also offer GED (HiSET) Prep Classes and pretests. The Grand Junction Library is now an RSVP Volunteer Station. Wanza Taylor at the GJ Library at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com. 530 West Madison Avenue.

The Middleton Library has Story Time Every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.; Hand Quilting Class Thursday, February 28 at 10:30 a.m.; Arthritis Exercise Class every Friday in February at 10:30 a.m. except for the 22, and Scrapbook Class on 22 from 5:30-8:30. Call 376-0680 for more info. Like them on Facebook. (Like The County Journal on Facebook too!)

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8-80. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

Hardeman County Imagination Needs Volunteers. Contact Monroe Woods, HCIL Coordinator, at montenn@aol.com or 731-376-0264. To donate online, go to https://www.governorsfoundation.org/give. Be sure to specify Hardeman County to designate your donation to the local program. Enroll your child at https://www.governorsfoundation.org/enroll.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community. There are many ways to get involved; reading to patients, delivering goodies and flowers. Anything you can do to offer your time and service is greatly appreciated! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

AA Meeting on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at Parrans Chapel, 9390 Old Highway 64. Contact Dianne S at 694-3161.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com