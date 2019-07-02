Hardeman County Community Calendar

A Master Beef Producer Program will be taught at H & R Agripower meeting room 2262 Anderson Avenue in Brownsville on February 14 & 15 from 8-5 each day. To enroll in the Master Beef Producer Program, please send a check for $125 to: UT Extension – Hardeman County Extension P.O. Box 186 Bolivar, TN 38075 or drop it off at the Hardeman County Extension office in Bolivar. Please sign up by February 8. For additional information, please contact Lee Sammons at 731-658-2421.

The Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce will have their Annual Open House on February 8 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Stop by for refreshments at 112 S. Main St.

The Hardeman County Community Health Center will have a Welcome Reception for new CEO Marlita White on February 9 from 1-3 p.m. at 629 Nuckolls Rd. Use the back entrance.

New Hope Baptist Church will have Gospel Singing featuring Servants Heart Quartet on February 9 at 7 p.m. with a meal at 6. Call Bro Boyce Wilson 901-465-4491.

The Hardeman County Commission for Black History presents “Black Migrations” with Black History Activities:

Annual Black History Banquet will be Saturday, February 9 at 6:00 p.m. in the Hope Street Building in Bolivar. Adults tickets are $30.00 and students (1st- college) are $20.00. Also, a table of ten can be purchased and reserved for $300.00. The presentations of “Talents for the Evening” include skits, dramatizations and singing from various local participants organized by Pastor B.L. Jackson. The chairperson is Shirley McGowan.

The Annual Black History Musical will be on Sunday, February 17 at 6:00 p.m. at Mt. Salem Baptist Church, Hickory Valley with Reverend Melvin Bufford, chairperson is Vicki Hill. The theme is Music with A Message. The Hardeman County Commission for Black History

Workshop Choir; guest vocalist, George Dean; Alton Hollis; the Greene Singers and other guests will be on program. For rehearsal schedule and other details, please contact Vicki Hill 518-6658.

The Annual Fourth Sunday County-wide Worship Service will be held Sunday, February 24 at 3:00 p.m. at Union Hill Baptist Church in Whiteville with Rev. Jerry Crisp. The speaker will be Rev. Shontaviar Beasley, pastor of Smith Chapel Baptist, Somerville. The program committee consists of Sally Robinson, Carolyn Vaughan, and Bishop Jesse E. Williams. All proceeds from these services will benefit the Elizabeth W. Lake Memorial Scholarship Fund. For more information contact Shirley McGowan at 609-0592 or Sally Robinson at 609-0565.

The Hardeman County Arts Council presents their Spring Dinner Theatre production Mardi Gras Masquerade Murder February 14, 15 & 16. Dinner will be served at 6 and the show begins at 7. Tickets are $25 and are available now at hcactn.myboxoffice.us. The box office will open on January 28 for ticket sales. Call 658-2787 for more The

Hardeman Adoptable Animals’ Have a Heart, Fill our Cart will be held February 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart in Bolivar. Monetary donations can also be given at paypal.me/haadogs

Bolivar Central High School will show the movie The Bully in the auditorium for one showing only on February 21 at 6 p.m. Admission is free for ages 12 and up.

Silerton Baptist Church will be having a Revival February 24-27. Times are Sunday at 11:00 am and 7:00 p.m. Mon-Thu 7:00 p.m. Brandon Keel of Fort Worth, Texas will be preaching. We will have a potluck meal after the morning service on Sunday.

Walk Across Tennessee is Hardeman County’s FREE 8-week Fabulous Spring Shape-Up! Kick Off and Team Sign Up will be February 25 from 5:00 – 5:30 p.m. at the UT-Extension Office, 200 Market St. in Bolivar. Call Katie Dees with questions 658-2421.

Selmer Senior Center presents Denver, The Majestic Rockies & Colorado Springs for 6 days, 5 nights on June 10-15. Airfare is included on this trip so there is limited availability. Please call and reserve your place today. Deposits are due upon signing. Payments are due in full by March 25, 2019. Call Rowena at Selmer Senior Center at 731-645-7843.

The Middleton Library has Story Time Every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.; Hand Quilting Class Thursday, February 28 at 10:30 am; Arthritis Exercise Class every Friday in February at 10:30 a.m. except for the 22; TAG February 15 at 3:30. Teen Movie Night February 8 at 5:30; Code Club February 15 at 4 p.m., and Scrapbook Class on 22 from 5:30-8:30. Call 376-0680 for more info. Like them on Facebook. (Like us on facebook too!)

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8-80. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

Hardeman County Imagination Needs Volunteers. Contact Monroe Woods, HCIL Coordinator, at montenn@aol.com or 731-376-0264.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

AA Meeting on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at Parrans Chapel, 9390 Old Highway 64. Contact Dianne S at 694-3161.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com