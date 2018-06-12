Hardeman County Community Calendar

Mid-South Toys for Tots will have their toy distribution for those who applied for assistance on Saturday, December 8 at Lighthouse Temple Holiness Church, Highway 18 North of Bolivar from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Please bring your photo ID to pick up toys.

Loaves and Fishes Food Ministry is in need of canned soups and canned fruit. Please, No Expired Goods!

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8080. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

First Baptist Church presents their Story of Christmas Singing Christmas Tree December 7-9 at 7 nightly. Call the church office for free tickets. 658-5123

Toone Elementary Breakfast with Santa and Holiday Mart on December 8 will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $5 for breakfast, which includes bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, coffee, juice, or milk and a craft for the kids with a 4x6 color photo with Santa. The Holiday Mart admission is free with local vendors, silent auction, bake sale, and coffee bar. Get your tickets at Livi Lou’s, Centennial Bank in Toone, or any Toone student. Tickets will be available at the door for $7.

The Annual Whiteville Christmas Parade will be held on December 8 at 7pm.

Pictures with Santa on Saturday, December 8 from 3:00--5:00 p.m. Come to the Middleton Boy Scout Hut while you’re waiting for the parade. The Friends of Middleton Library will host Pictures with Santa Day. Meet Santa, write/mail letters, decorate cookies and paint Christmas rocks! Free fun for everyone and pets are welcome! Donations appreciated. ($5 per family suggested donation).

Friends of the Grand Junction Library will hold their Love Light Tree Ceremony on December 8 at 5:00 p.m. at the Grand Junction Library. Lights given in honor or memory of someone will be provided by donation: $20/red, $15/green, $10/yellow, and an open amount for military or public defenders/blue. All funds received will benefit the library and its programs. Stop by and get your forms.

The Mayor’s Charity Ball will be held at the Hope Street Building on December 8 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 with all proceeds benefitting local participating non-profit organizations. Call 212-9247 for ticket information.

The Grand Opening of The Luez Theatre will take place on December 14 at 7:00 p.m. Get presale tickets at the HC Chamber of Commerce on the 13 beginning at 9:00 a.m. The Grinch will be the featured movie.

The Hardeman County Tennessee State University Alumni Chapter announces its Third Annual Holiday Gala scheduled for December 14 at 7:00 P.M. at the Hope Street Building, 208 Hope Street, Bolivar, TN. This is a festive/semi-formal event. Food and Entertainment will be available. Costs: $40 per person. All proceeds benefit the Hardeman County TSU Scholarship Fund. Each year two (2) scholarships are awarded to a Bolivar Central and a Middleton High School graduate. Ticket information may be obtained from Evelyn C. Robertson Jr., 731-254-8508; Russell Shelton 658-9165, or Billy Reaves 658-4429.

Open Enrollment for 2019 will run through December 15, 2018 for those who had insurance in 2018 and would like to have insurance in 2019. You will need to reapply or if it your first time, you may also apply during this time at the Hardeman County Community Health Center. Call Davina Crum or Robert Davis Jr., at 658-3388. They are certified application counselors to guide you in navigating the Health Insurance Marketplace and Tenncare.

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library has Toddler Story Time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club every Thursday at 3:30 p.m.; STEM Mondays at 3:30 p.m. for ages 5 and up.

The Grand Junction Public Library has Literacy Classes on Tuesdays at 1:30 and Basic Keyboarding at 2:30. They also offer GED (HiSET) Prep Classes and pretests. The Grand Junction Library is now an RSVP Volunteer Station. Wanza Taylor at the GJ Library at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com. 530 West Madison Avenue.

The Middleton Library has Story Time Every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. with activities and treats. Teen Advisory Group (TAG) Meeting Friday, December 14, 3:30 p.m. for Teens! Come and meet to plan fun library activities for your age group! Ages 13-18. Code Club/Lego Club Friday, December 14 at 4:00 p.m. Free for Ages 8-13. Come and have fun playing computer games and learning basic coding skills! No experience with a computer is necessary! Also, we’ll have Lego Club! Kids can come and use their imaginations to build with Legos! Each child’s creation will be displayed for the month. For Adults: Christmas Essential Oils Make-and-Take Thursday, December 6 at 2:30 p.m. Jacinda Allen will help participants make a small gift to give to someone special! Free Class. Please register in advance at 376-0680. Christmas Craft with UT Extension Thursday, December 13 at 10:30 a.m. UT Extension agents will be here to help participants make a free Christmas craft. No registration required. Call 376-0680 for more info. Like us on Facebook!

A Toy and Coat Drive for Kids will be held until December 15 with drop off locations all over Bolivar.

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community. There are many ways to get involved; reading to patients, delivering goodies and flowers. Anything you can do to offer your time and service is greatly appreciated! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

Help the Hardeman County Rescue Squad! They are having a fundraising drive to pay for new extrication tools and to get the next response truck out in the county. The Rescue Squad asks for every household to donate $40. In return, a complimentary 10X13 color family portrait will be given by helping make this life saving service possible. Call Captain Jerry Avent or Rhonda Avent at 433-9201.

AA Meeting on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at Parrans Chapel, 9390 Old Highway 64. Contact Dianne S at 694-3161.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com