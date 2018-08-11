Hardeman County Community Calendar

Loaves and Fishes Food Ministry is in need of canned soups and canned fruit. Please, No Expired Goods!

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8-80. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

The Bolivar Farmers Market still has a few vendors with a wide variety of fall vegetables that plan on selling until a hard frost every Saturday and Tuesday beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the farmers market pavilion. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee Products.

Mid-South Toys for Tots will be accepting applications for assistance through November 12 -13 from 2-5 p.m. at Zion Temple Worship Center or go to www.midsouth.toysfortots.org to apply. Call Nikki Williams at 616-8942.

The UT Extension Office will have their annual Holly Jolly Christmas Party on Friday, November 16 from 10 am to 1 p.m. at the HC Extension Office at 200 E Market St. in Bolivar. The cost is $20 which includes lunch and supplies to make festive gifts to take home. The day will end with a refresher course on holiday food safety and a demonstration of fun foods to make during the holidays. Call Katie Dees by November 12 to RSVP 658-2421.

Middleton Country Craft Fair will be held at the United Methodist Church in Middleton on November 9 from 10-4 and November 10 from 9-4. Crafts, food, and fun. Call Mary Cumberland at 609-9929 for vendor information.

Turkey Dinner Fundraiser with all the fixins will be in Whiteville at 2130 Hwy 64 on November 17 from 4-8pm. All proceeds will benefit the Swarey Family to help cover medical expenses. For more information call Vernon Byler at 901-231-0452.

2018 Jingle Ball will be held at the Bolivar Municipal Center on Saturday, November 17 from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $10, and all proceeds will benefits will benefit Mid-South Toys for Tots to provide Christmas for less fortunate families in Hardeman County. Call Nikki Williams for information 616-8942.

Hope Holiday Mart, November 30-December 1 at the Bolivar Municipal Center. Booth fees vary, and you will need to contact Andrea Young at 731-609-9250 after 5 p.m. for more information. Applications are available at the chamber or by e-mail.

Hardeman County Arts Council presents Elf the Musical, Jr. November 31-December 2 at the Arts Center. Tickets go on sale November 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or you can get them online now at hcactn.myboxoffice.us.

The City of Bolivar Christmas Parade will be held on Monday, December 3 at 6:00 p.m. Parade applications can be picked up at the HC Chamber of Commerce and are due November 30 at the chamber. The theme is “It’s a Wonderful Life”.

The Annual Whiteville Christmas Parade will be held on December 8 at 7 p.m.

Friends of the Grand Junction Library will hold their Love Light Tree Ceremony on December 8 at 5:00 p.m. at the Grand Junction Library. Lights given in honor or memory of someone will be provided by donation: $20/red, $15/green, $10/yellow, and an open amount for military or public defenders/blue. All funds received will benefit the library and its programs. Stop by and get your forms.

The Mayor’s Charity Ball will be held at the Hope Street Building on December 8 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 with all proceeds benefitting local participating non-profit organizations. Call 212-9247 for ticket information.

Bolivar Fire & Rescue Annual Toy Drive will be held on December 1 from 10 am to 2 p.m. at Walmart. All toys and monies donated will go to the USMC Toys for Tots.

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library has Toddler Story Time every Thursday at 10:30 am; Lego Club every Thursday at 3:30 p.m.; STEM Mondays at 3:30 p.m. for ages 5 and up. Teen Time on November 9 at 3:30 from 6-12th grade, and Adult Rock Painting on November 27 at 10 a.m. They will be closed on November 12 in observance of Veterans Day and November 22-25 for Thanksgiving.

The Grand Junction Public Library has Kid’s Lego Club on November 10 from 11-1 with refreshments for school aged kids, Literacy Classes on Tuesdays at 1:30 and Basic Keyboarding at 2:30. They will have a Medicare informational Bingo and Prizes event on November 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Afterward, the UT Extension will host a Holiday Cake & Decorating & Gift Making Ideas at 1:00 p.m. Call to reserve your spot. 764-2716. Friends of the Library will meet November 15 at 6:30 p.m. and need lots of help! Book Club Meeting on “Sarah’s Key” is on November 27 at 6:30 p.m. They also offer GED (HiSET) Prep Classes and pretests. The Grand Junction Library is now an RSVP Volunteer Station. Wanza Taylor at the GJ Library at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com. 530 West Madison Avenue.

The Middleton Library has Story Time Every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. with activities and treats. Also, an Eat Well, Feel Well November 14 at 10:00 a.m.; Crochet Class November 15 at 10:00 a.m.; Teen Advisory Group November 16, 3:30 p.m.; LEGO Club November 16, 4 p.m.

A Toy and Coat Drive for Kids will be held until December 15 with drop off locations all over Bolivar. Call 658-1957 to participate as a drop off location.

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community. There are many ways to get involved; reading to patients, delivering goodies and flowers. Anything you can do to offer your time and service is greatly appreciated! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

Help the Hardeman County Rescue Squad! They are having a fundraising drive to pay for new extrication tools and to get the next response truck out in the county. The Rescue Squad asks for every household to donate $40. In return, a complimentary 10X13 color family portrait will be given by helping make this life saving service possible. Call Captain Jerry Avent or Rhonda Avent at 433-9201.

AA Meeting on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at Parrans Chapel, 9390 Old Highway 64. Contact Dianne S at 694-3161.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com