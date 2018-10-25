Hardeman County Community Calendar

Loaves and Fishes Food Ministry needs canned fruit, canned soups and cranberry sauce. Please, No Expired Goods!

Bolivar Central High School will host a Veterans Appreciation and Awareness honoring all Veterans on November 7 at 9:00 a.m. in the gym. Refreshments will be served.

Dead men tell no tales, but their tombstones do… join the APTA as they reveal the stories behind the stones at Bolivar’s historic Polk and Union Cemeteries October 27. Period dressed actors will portray some of the most interesting people. Tours start at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are only $15/adults and $5/kids 10 & under and are available at On the Square Gallery and Gifts or at hardemancountyapta.org or at the event. Please help support the APTA!

The City of Whiteville will have a Trunk or Treat on Wednesday, October 31 at the city park. Wear your best costume, and decorate your trunk between 5 and 6 p.m., contest begins at 6. Safe and fun for the whole family.

Southwest Human Resource Agency will distribute commodities on October 25 at the National Guard Armory in Bolivar from 8:00 a.m. to Noon.

First Baptist Church in Bolivar will host a Hallelujah Festival, October 31 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. for kids preschool to grade 6. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No scary masks, please.

Family Fun Festival at Dixie Hills Baptist Church, 75 Dixie Hills Road next Wednesday, October 31, 6-7:30 p.m. for a fun night of games, prizes, crawl maze, food, and mini hayride! Non-scary costumes only please. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Bethlehem No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church will have the live performance “Collision” October 26-31 at 183 Maple Springs Rd. in Medon. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended. Call 731-803-2588. Not for children under 10 years of age.

The Grand Junction Farmers Market will be held every Friday from 3-6 p.m. at the Old Cotton Gin on Hwy 57. If you are interested in selling at the market, call 764-2871.

The Bolivar Farmers Market is open each Saturday and Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Call Market Manager Mike Malone at 659-1521 for more information and to participate. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee Products.

Grand Junction’s 7th Annual Holiday Bazaar, November 3 at the John Wilder Community Center from 9 am until 4 pm. Booth fee is $20. For more information, call City Hall at 731-764-2871 or Donna Lane at 901-827-7745

TN FAFSA FRENZY on Tuesday, November 6 at 5:00 p.m. at the BCHS Library for current seniors and their families. TSAC representative Felicia Orr, will be sharing a brief presentation on financial aid available. Computer lab will be open for completion of 2019-20 FAFSA. Please bring 2017 W-2s and 2017 tax return.

Middleton Country Craft Fair will be held at the United Methodist Church in Middleton on November 9 from 10-4 and November 10 from 9-4. Crafts, food, and fun. Call Mary Cumberland at 609-9929 for vendor information.

Mid-South Toys for Tots will be accepting applications for assistance through November 12-13 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Zion Temple Worship Center or browse www.midsouth.toysfortots.org to apply. Call Nikki Williams at 616-8942.

2018 Jingle Ball will be held at the Bolivar Municipal Center on Saturday, November 17 from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds will benefits will benefit Mid-South Toys for Tots to provide Christmas for less fortunate families in Hardeman County. Call Nikki Williams for information 616-8942.

Hope Holiday Mart, November 30-December 1 at the Bolivar Municipal Center. Booth fees vary, and you will need to contact Andrea Young at 731-609-9250 after 5 p.m. for more information. Applications are available at the chamber or by e-mail.

The City of Bolivar Christmas Parade will be held on Monday, December 3 at 6:00 p.m. Parade applications can be picked up at the HC Chamber of Commerce and are due November 30 at the chamber. The theme is “It’s a Wonderful Life”.

The Grand Junction Public Library is looking for a Puppet Team! Youth 7th grade and up. Also looking for adults with puppet experience to volunteer. They are offering Beginner Computer Classes. Keyboarding and Basic Computing. Limited Enrollment GED (HiSET) Prep Classes and pretests. The Grand Junction Library is now an RSVP Volunteer Station. Wanza Taylor at the GJ Library at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com. 530 West Madison Avenue.

The Middleton Library has Story Time Every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. with activities and treats. Also, Library Bag Sale is still going on: Fit all you can in a grocery bag for $2.00! Teen Advisory Group (TAG) Meetings Friday, October 26 at 3:30 p.m. TAG Events so far include: Teen Movie Night and Escape Room! Ages 13-18. Code Club Friday, October 26 at 4:00 p.m. Free for Ages 8-13 Come and have fun playing computer games and learning basic coding skills! No experience with a computer is necessary! Can’t make every session? It’s OK! Come when you can. Diabetes Maintenance Class Wednesday, October 30 at 10:00 a.m.

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community. There are many ways to get involved; reading to patients, delivering goodies and flowers. Anything you can do to offer your time and service is greatly appreciated! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

The Bolivar Senior Center will have Medicare Open Enrollment begins soon. Call Peggy for more information. 658-2887. The center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

Help the Hardeman County Rescue Squad! They are having a fundraising drive to pay for new extrication tools and to get the next response truck out in the county. The Rescue Squad asks for every household to donate $40. In return, a complimentary 10X13 color family portrait will be given by helping make this life saving service possible. Call Captain Jerry Avent or Rhonda Avent at 433-9201.

AA Meeting on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at Parrans Chapel, 9390 Old Highway 64. Contact Dianne S at 694-3161.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

