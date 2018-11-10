Hardeman County Community Calendar

The Hardeman County Music Commission presents Music on the Square this Friday, October 12 at 7 with Anelise Walley Bess and her brother. Amber McCain Band will headline the evening around 8. Concessions available.

The Bolivar Farmers Market is open each Saturday and Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Call Market Manager Mike Malone at 659-1521 for more information and to participate. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee Products.

The Fire & Emergency Services Festival will be held on Saturday, October 13 from 10- 2 p.m. at Walmart in Bolivar with demonstrations, free concessions, and more.

New Hope Baptist Church in Slayden, MS will host a gospel singing with Mark Cave on October 13th starting at 7 p.m., meal will begin at 6 p.m. All is invited to attend. Please call Bro. Boyce Wilson for more information 901-496-2003.

Grand Junction Ruritan Stew Sale will be at the John Wilder Community Center October 13 from 11- 1. $8/quart - $25/gallon.

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church will have a Gospel Singing with LeRoy Blankenship on October 13 at 6:00 p.m. 4050 Lake Hardeman Rd., in Middleton. Call Pastor Ray Lovelady for more information at 659-1208.

The Hardeman County churches of Christ will have an Outdoor Gospel Singing at the Bolivar Farmers Market Pavilion on Saturday, October 13 at 7:00 p.m. Bring a chair.

The UT Extension Office will sponsor a Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Event on October 17 at the Grand Junction Library from Noon-3 p.m. with food, door prizes, and information on breast cancer for the uninsured and underinsured and women’s health.

The Smokin’ Downtown BBQ Contest will be held October 19-20 at the Bolivar Farmers Market Pavilion with prizes for the best pork, ribs, and chicken. For more information, call David Tyner at 658-8499.

Hardeman Adoptable Animals will have their Howl and Growl Festival on October 20 with their annual March of Dogs Parade at 10:30 and Costume Contest at 11:00 a.m. Shop at the Crafts on the Corner, join the silent auction, kids games and prizes, meet HAA’s adoptable animals, creative face painting and see local celebrities in the “pound” and help raise money to rescue them.

Bethlehem No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church will have the live performance “Collision” October 26-31 at 183 Maple Springs Rd. in Medon. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended. Call 731-803-2588. Not for children under 10 years of age.

Grand Junction’s 7th Annual Holiday Bazaar, November 3 at the John Wilder Community Center from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Booth fee is $20. For more information, call City Hall at 731-764-2871 or Donna Lane at 901-827-7745

Hope Holiday Mart, November 30-December 1 at the Bolivar Municipal Center. Booth fees vary, and you will need to contact Andrea Young at 731-609-9250 after 5 pm for more information. Applications are available at the chamber or by e-mail.

Loaves and Fishes Food Ministry needs canned fruit, canned soups and cranberry sauce. Please, No Expired Goods!

Southwest Human Resource Agency will distribute commodities on October 25 at the National Guard Armory in Bolivar from 8:00 a.m. to Noon.

The Grand Junction Farmers Market will be held every Friday from 3-6 p.m. at the Old Cotton Gin on Hwy 57. If you are interested in selling at the market, call 764-2871.

The Grand Junction Public Library is looking for a Puppet Team! Youth 7th grade and up. Also looking for adults with puppet experience to volunteer. They are offering Beginner Computer Classes. Keyboarding and Basic Computing. Limited Enrollment. GED (HiSET) Prep Classes and pretests. The Grand Junction Library is now an RSVP Volunteer Station. Wanza Taylor at the GJ Library at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com. 530 West Madison Avenue.

The Middleton Library Advisory Group (TAG) Meetings Friday, October 12 & 26 at 3:30 p.m. Teens! Come and meet to plan fun library activities for your age group! TAG Events so far include: Teen Movie Night and Escape Room! Ages 13-18. Code Club Friday, October 12 & 26 at 4:00 p.m. Free for Ages 8-13 Come and have fun playing computer games and learning basic coding skills! No experience with a computer is necessary! Diabetes Maintenance Classes (Final Classes) Wednesday, October 17 at 10:00 a.m. Want to know how to live better with diabetes? Join us for our free classes! Agents from the UT Extension and Health Department will be here with tips, advice and freebies! Can’t make every session? It’s OK! Come when you can! Eat Well, Feel Well (New Class!!!) Beginning Wednesday, October 24 at 10:00 a.m UT Extension agents will be here to help participants learn how to choose and prepare healthy foods. Come and receive resources for living a healthier lifestyle. Can’t make every session? It’s OK! Come when you can. The Middleton Library has Story Time Every Wednesday at 3:30 pm with activities and treats. Also, Library Bag Sale is still going on: Fit all you can in a grocery bag for $2.00!

Annual Siler Family Reunion will be held at Piney Grove United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, Sunday, October 14 at 1 p.m. in Siler City, NC. Pleas Sawyer extends an invitation to all descendants in this area. For more information please call LeAnn Nease Brown 919-967-9580.

Attention Seniors! Thera are only a few seats left for the Smoky Mountain Show Trip coming up on December 3-7, 2018. Trip includes 6 shows plus admission to area attractions. Come join the fun and see some beautiful sights and wonderful shows. Double occupancy price is $545 per person. Call Rowena at 731-645-7843 to reserve your seat today.

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community. There are many ways to get involved; reading to patients, delivering goodies and flowers. Anything you can do to offer your time and service is greatly appreciated! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

The Bolivar Senior Center will have Medicare Open Enrollment begins soon. Call Peggy for more information. 658-2887. The center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

Help the Hardeman County Rescue Squad! They are having a fundraising drive to pay for new extrication tools and to get the next response truck out in the county. The Rescue Squad asks for every household to donate $40. In return, a complimentary 10X13 color family portrait will be given by helping make this life saving service possible. Call Captain Jerry Avent or Rhonda Avent at 433-9201.

AA Meeting on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at Parrans Chapel, 9390 Old Highway 64. Contact Dianne S at 694-3161.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

