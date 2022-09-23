Community Calendar for the Week of 09/22/22

Bolivar Fire Department and Grand Valley Fire Department are teaming up to offer an Electric Vehicle Safety course. This is open to the public and other first responder agencies. There is no cost to attend! September 23 from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Location: Bolivar City Hall, 211 N. Washington St., Bolivar. Please call 731-658-9545 to register.

The Hardeman County Arts Council will present Hardeman’s Got Talent on October 1 at 6:00 p.m. Registration deadline is September 28th. Register online at www.hcactn.org

Hardeman County Commodity Distribution will be a drive-through event at the Hardeman Old Boys and Girls Club, 208 Hope Street, Bolivar. You must be signed up by October 4th at 3:30 p.m. For sign-up information, call 731-658-9292.

In order to control traffic, please pick up on the date designated by your last name. Last names A-L: October 5th - 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Last names M-Z: October 6th - 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Please remain in your vehicle while holding your identification or paperwork up in the window. The food will be placed in the trunk or back seat of vehicle.

Bolivar Fire and Emergency Services Festival - October 15th 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. - 1604 W. Market St., Bolivar - Fire, Police, EMS, Rescue, Demonstrations and more!

Bolivar Farmers Market - 110 Lafayette Street, Bolivar 38008 – Mike Malone - manager (731) 659-1521, May – October, Every Tuesday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grand Junction Farmers Market - 216 Highway 57, Grand Junction, 38039 – Lorie Rice – CMFO (731) 764-2871, May – August, Every Friday 3-6 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The City of Bolivar Community Garden will host a Best Scarecrow Contest,with entries due by October 19 at Pleasant Run Creek Park. $10 entry fee. Call Brittney Willis, Garden Coordinator at 731-609-5765.

Loaves and Fishes Food Bank needs all non-perishable food items. Call 609-2397 to drop off your donations. Canned fruit and protein items are most needed.

The Hardeman County Republican Party will meet the second Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at 100 South Main Street in Bolivar.

Bolivar Masonic Lodge #608 meets the 1st Monday of each month at 7:00 p.m.

Grand Junction Community Walk every second Saturday of the month at the city park, if it rains it will be at the Old Cotton Gin.

The Warrior Center in Bolivar on North Water Street needs donations of men’s hygiene products like bar soap, body wash, shampoo, toothpaste and toothbrushes; Men’s clothing like shirts, pants, shoes, socks, and underwear; cleaning supplies like dish soap, multipurpose cleaners, bleach, laundry soap, fabric softener, window cleaner, air fresheners, Lysol disinfectant, Comet, Ajax, paper towels, and Pinesol; Vehicles in good running condition, preferably multi-purpose vans (a receipt will be provided with tax id for donation purposes) notebook paper, spiral notebooks, ink pens, Bibles, computers, tools, and other household items. For more information, call 731-212-0259.

Disciples Embracing Christian Education Bible College asks, “Do you want a deeper understanding of the Work of God?” The Bible College is in Whiteville, TN and they offer a three-year study of the Bible. Contact 731-225-3114 or register for the Whiteville or Grand Junction campus at www.fbiclass.com. Intercessory prayer hotline at 731-608-9593.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292.