BID NOTICE - City of Bolivar Fire Department 12/22/22

BID NOTICE

The City of Bolivar Fire Department is requesting sealed bid proposals for the purchase of fire nozzles as listed below:

Six (6) – 2.5” Nozzles with pistol grip; 125-250 GPM

Six (6) – 1.5” Nozzles with pistol grip; 20-250 GPM

Sealed bid proposals will be accepted until 4:00 PM on January 6, 2023. Sealed bid proposals should be mailed or hand-delivered to the City of Bolivar Municipal Center located at 211 North Washington Street, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008. All bid proposals must be sealed and marked “FIRE DEPARTMENT-NOZZLES.” Bids will be opened at the Bolivar City Council Meeting on January 9, 2023, at 6:00 PM. This meeting will be held at the Bolivar Municipal Center, 211 North Washington Street, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008.

Interested bidders should contact Fire Chief Lynn Price at (731) 658-9545 with any questions.

The City of Bolivar, Tennessee, reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to accept that bid which is deemed by the City of Bolivar to be in the best interest of the city.