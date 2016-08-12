School News and Notes

Parents of students in grades three through five can still register their children for the remaining “Mars Rescue!” course offered from 9 a.m.-noon, December 10, at the University of Tennessee at Martin’s Jackson Center.

During the December 10 session, students will face a scenario where their spacecraft has been hit by a meteor shower, causing them to crash in the West Valles Marineris of planet Mars. From their scattered spacecraft, they must build their own Mars Rover and guide their surviving crew members to Arsia Mons, a dormant caldera twice as high as Earth’s Mount Everest.

James Swanger, course instructor, will lead participants as they build, program and refine a Lego NXT Robot. The class emphasizes the practical use of the scientific method while using observation, query, hypothesis, prediction, testing, refinement, rejection and theory.

The registration fee for this course is $55 per person.

For more information or to register, contact the UT Martin Office of Educational Outreach at 731-881-7082 or visit the course website at utm.edu/connect and select non-degree programs.

Middleton High School hosted an AdvancED External Review team that evaluated the school’s adherence to the AdvancED Accreditation Standards and to make a recommendation for AdvancED School System Accreditation over November 21-22. The team found that Middleton High School met the requirements for accreditation and announced that it will be recommending the school for accreditation.

To earn AdvancED Accreditation, schools must: 1) meet the AdvancED Accreditation Standards; 2) implement a continuous process of improvement; and 3) host an External Review team once every five years. As a part of the accreditation process, a team of trained professionals from across the state and nation, reviewed documents and performance data, interviewed school and community stakeholders, and observed school practices in action. The team offered both recognition of powerful practices as well as areas for improvement.

The AdvancED School Accreditation is a rigorous process that demonstrates to our students, parents and community that we are focused on raising student achievement, providing safe and enriching learning environments, and maintaining efficient and effective operations staffed by highly qualified educators. Parents and interested community members can learn more about the AdvancED School Accreditation Process at www.advanc-ed.org.

You may also contact Darlene Cardwell, principal of Middleton High School, or Heather Harris and Clint Pulse, who served as the school facilitators for this process.

ACT scores are extremely important when it comes to applying for college and scholarships. High school students interested in preparing for the ACT are encouraged to register for a one-day ACT prep course offered from 4:30-8:30 p.m., December 5, through the UT Martin Somerville Center.

Alex Beene, course instructor, will prepare students for the test by working through each section and teaching time management. He will also address the most commonly missed questions and give advice on how to answer them correctly.

Beene has mentored more than 1,000 students since 2013 who have been awarded a combined total of $4.2 million in scholarships. Those who participate in his courses increase their test scores by an average of 3.4 points.

The registration fee for this course is $45 per person. The class will be held in the Fayette County Career Center at 121 W. Court Sq. in Somerville.

