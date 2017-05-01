Hardeman County Eligible for Assistance

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has designated three counties in Tennessee, including Hardeman, as eligible for natural disaster assistance for bordering counties in Mississippi as a primary natural disaster area due to a recent drought.

Tennessee counties that are eligible are Hardeman, McNairy and Hardin Counties. Twenty-six counties in Mississippi, including Tippah County, were designated.

“Our hearts go out to those Mississippi farmers and ranchers affected by recent natural disasters,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “President Obama and I are committed to ensuring that agriculture remains a bright spot in our nation’s economy by sustaining the successes of America’s farmers, ranchers, and rural communities through these difficult times. We’re also telling Mississippi producers that USDA stands with you and your communities when severe weather and natural disasters threaten to disrupt your livelihood.”

Farmers and ranchers in the following counties in Mississippi also qualify for natural disaster assistance because their counties are contiguous.

These counties were designated natural disaster areas on November 30, 2016, making all qualified farm operators in the designated areas eligible for low interest emergency (EM) loans from USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA), provided eligibility requirements are met. Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the declaration to apply for loans to help cover part of their actual losses. FSA will consider each loan application on its own merits, taking into account the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability. FSA has a variety of programs, in addition to the EM loan program, to help eligible farmers recover from adversity.

Other FSA programs that can provide assistance, but do not require a disaster declaration, include the Emergency Conservation Program; Livestock Forage Disaster Program; Livestock Indemnity Program; Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees, and Farm-Raised Fish Program; and the Tree Assistance Program. Interested farmers may contact their local USDA Service Centers for further information on eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs. Additional information is also available online at http://disaster.fsa.usda.gov.