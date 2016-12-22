Give the Gift of 4H This Christmas

Looking for a unique gift for the 4-H member in your family? What about a trip to 4-H camp?

As we celebrate Christmas, take a moment to think about giving the gift that could change the life of a child. One of the most valuable gifts one can give a child is the opportunity to develop independence, self-worth, leadership, and responsibility. For many years, 4-H camps have provided youth with the opportunity to play in a safe and nurturing environment and allow kids to just be kids.

Play is a powerful form of learning that contributes mightily to the youth's healthy physical, emotional, social and intellectual development.

According to an American Academy of Pediatrics report, creative free play protects a young person’s emotional development and reduces their risk of stress, anxiety and depression.

The camp experience allows a young person to take healthy risks in a safe and nurturing environment.

Tennessee 4-H offers a variety of camps and conferences including everything from shooting sports to crafts to wildlife. Consider a Hardeman County 4-H Camp Gift Certificate, partial or full amount, for your 4-H Member this Christmas!

Camping dates for 2017 for Hardeman County 4-H members: OWLS Conference(approx.. $190.00), Brandon Springs- grades 6-9, May 30-June 2; Junior 4-H Camp(approx. $320.00), Columbia- grades 4-6, June 12-16; 4-H Electric Camp(approx. $275), UT Knoxville-grades 6-7, June 27-30; Junior High 4-H Camp(approx. $275.00), Columbia- grades 6-8, July 4-July 7; Target SMART Camp(approx. $175.00), Columbia- grades 5-9, July 4-July 7; Line and Design Camp(approx. $120.00), UT Martin- grades 6-12, July 10-12.

Total camping fees have yet to be determined for all camp weeks. For more information on these camps or anything relating to Hardeman County 4-H, contact us at (731) 658-2421.