SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on February 14, 2017 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the main door of the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, TN 38008, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by ESTATE OF JERRY C MORRIS AND MARGARET J. MORRIS AND JERRY C. MORRIS, to EMMETT JAMES HOUSE OR BILL R. MCLAUGHLIN, Trustee, on September 12, 2008, at Record Book 672, Page 706-715 as Instrument No. 98070 in the real property records of Hardeman County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Regions Bank

The following real estate located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Beginning at a stake in the margin of Teague Road, it being the northeast corner of Bill Pyles and runs S. 1 degree W. 12.61 poles to a stake; thence N. 84 degrees 53 minutes E. 14.57 poles to a stake; thence N. 00 degrees E. 12.61 poles to a stake in the south margin of the Teague Road; thence with the same S. 84 degrees 45 minutes W. 14.57 poles to the beginning, containing 1 acre, more or less.

Being the same property conveyed to the grantor herein by deed of record in Deed Book 41, Page 231 in the Register`s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Tax ID: 006-022.01

Current Owner(s) of Property: ESTATE OF JERRY C MORRIS AND MARGARET J. MORRIS AND JERRY C. MORRIS

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 9050 Teague Rd, Medon, TN 38356, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE DEPOSIT PAID. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: CAPITAL ONE AUTO FINANCE, INC. AUTO DEFICIENCY

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-117 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 16-000076-625.

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM BCNS110038