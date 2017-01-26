PUBLIC NOTICE REGULAR SCHEDULED MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE BOLIVAR ENERGY AUTHORITY OF BOLIVAR, TENNESSEE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all members of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Bolivar Energy Authority (the “Authority”), all customers of the Authority, all citizens of Bolivar, Tennessee and all other persons interested, that the regular scheduled meetings of the Board for the calendar year 2017 will be held on the last Monday of each month at 5:00 p.m. CST at the regular meeting place in the Bolivar Energy Authority board room, 200 East Market St., Bolivar, TN. The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, January 30, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.

There will be considered at such meetings any items which might properly be considered at regular meetings of the Board.

THIS NOTICE IS GIVEN pursuant to the provisions of Title 8, Chapter 44, Part 1, Tennessee Code Annotated, on any and all other applicable provisions of the public notice laws under the State of Tennessee.

John Fortune

President