Final Notice and Public Explanation of a Proposed Activity in a 100-Year Floodplain

To: All interested Agencies, including all Federal, State, and Local, Groups and Individuals

This is to give notice that the City of Middleton under CFR 24 Part 58 has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11988 and/or 11990, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management, to determine the potential affect that its activity in a floodplain and/or wetland will have on the human environment for a Wastewater Collection System and Treatment Improvement Project under HUD CDBG B-16-DC-47-0001. The project will consist of upgrading the aeration system; and replacing broken and deteriorated pipes and manholes, in the City of Middleton, Hardeman County, Tennessee.

The City of Middleton has considered the following alternatives and mitigation measures to be taken to minimize adverse impacts and to restore and preserve natural and beneficial values: the project as proposed may take place in a floodplain because the collection system can’t be moved, (ii) the alternatives considered, but not selected were to take no action or rehabilitate the collection system. These were not selected because this options wouldn’t eliminate the leaking manholes and undersized aerators, (iii) all mitigation measures to be taken to minimize adverse impacts and to restore and preserve natural and beneficial values.

The City of Middleton has reevaluated the alternatives that may impact wetlands and has determined that it has no practicable alternative. Environmental files that document compliance with steps 3 through 6 of Executive Order 11988 and/or 11990, are available for public inspection, review and copying upon request at the times and location delineated in the last paragraph of this notice for receipt of comments. This activity will have no significant impact on the environment for the following reasons:

The project will eliminate some overflows that exist within the collection system. Therefore, this project will have a positive impact on the environment.

There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in floodplains and/or wetland and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information about floodplains/wetlands can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodplains/wetlands, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk.

Written comments must be received by the City of Middleton at the following address on or before November 17, 2016 to the City of Middleton, 300 South Main Street, Middleton, TN 38052, and (731) 376-8409 Attention: Mayor Jackie Cox. Comments may also be submitted or further information can be requested via email cityofmidd@comcast.net. A full description of the project may also be reviewed from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the address listed above.

November 10, 2016, Jackie Cox, Mayor

