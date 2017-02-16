Hardeman County Community Calendar

February is National Black History Month and the HC Commission for Black History is collecting family histories to add to their presentation The Power of Place: African Americans of Hardeman County from 1864-1964 The presentation will be held February 18 through March 16 at the Multicultural Museum in Bolivar.

February is National Canned Food Month and you can celebrate by helping The Salvation Army feed hundreds of families in need in West Tennessee. You can donate canned meats, vegetables, fruits or any non-perishable foods by bringing them to the Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce in Bolivar at 112 S. Main Street.

The Firewise Spring Clean-Up Event will be held in Bolivar on March 2-3. More information will be released when they become available.

Cub Scout Pack 92 from Bolivar will celebrate scouting with their annual Blue and Gold Banquet on Saturday, February 18 at 6:00 p.m., at First United Methodist Church in Bolivar. The community is invited to attend.

Jones Chapel MB Church at 3190 Hwy 18 South in Grand Junction will host a Youth Summit on February 19 at 2:00 p.m.

A Vegetables Grower Meeting at the UT Extension Office, 200 E. Market Street in Bolivar will be held on February 23 at 6:00 p.m. Topics will include: What’s New in Vegetable Production, Plastic and Biodegradable Mulches, Food Safety and the Farmers Market. There will be open discussion and questions will be answered.

TCAT in Whiteville will have a program in recognition of Black History Month as they honor Mr. Evelyn Robertson, Jr as a “Living Legend” on Friday, February 24 from 1-2:00 p.m. at 1685 US Highway 64 in Whiteville. Please RSVP by February 21 to Carla Bartlett at 731-254-8521 or email Carla.bartlett@tcatwhiteville.edu

The American Heart Association is sponsoring a Free Family and Friends CPR Class on March 4 at 204 Hope Street in Bolivar from 9:00 a.m. – Noon. Space is limited to 50, and registration is required, please call 659-0423 to reserve your seat.

Quinco Scholarships are available for eligible students. A $1,000 onetime scholarship will be awarded in each of the five counties of their original service area. The application must be postmarked by March 15, 2017. For more information on eligibility call Laura Kee at 731-658-6113 or 731-203-1006.

The Friends of the Middleton Community Library will host Family Movie Night featuring the movie Trolls at the library on Friday, February 24 from 6:00-8:30 p.m. Wear your pajamas and bring your pillows and blankets for fun activities. Popcorn, candy and drinks will be available. Visit them on facebook or call 376-0680 for more information.

The Bolivar Hardeman County Library will host Adult Coloring on the 27 from 4-5 pm; Lego Club (3-15) on the 28 from 4-5 pm, and don’t forget Story Hour (2-6) with Miss Shana every Thursday at 10:30 am. Call 731-658-3236 for more information or drop by and pick up their monthly calendar, contribute to their Million Penny Challenge and visit the Common Grounds coffee bar. The library will be closed on Presidents’ Day. The Brown Bag Book Club will meet on the second Monday of every month at 11:30 a.m. at the Bolivar-Hardeman County Library.

The annual City of Bolivar Vietnam Veterans Celebration will feature legendary retired Marine Major General James Livingston as be the keynote speaker for the annual celebration, which will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Bolivar Army National Guard Armory, on Highway 64 beside Walmart.

The Vietnam Veterans Parade will be held at 9:00 a.m. with line up at 8:30. Please call Shelia Dellinger at 658-2020 by February 28 and let her know if you are going to bring items for display for the celebration or plan to participate in the parade.

Hee Haw & Howdy in Hardeman County will run March 10-18, with shows at 7:00 each night except Wednesday and Sunday evenings at the Hardeman County Arts Council. Tickets will go on sale to arts council members on February 27 at the Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce at 112 S. Main Street in Bolivar.

The Mardi Gras Themed Bolivar General Hospital Annual Ball at the Hope Street Building will be on March 11. All proceeds benefit scholarships given by BGH Healthcare Foundation. Call 731-659-0216 for more information.

The APTA Sampler II Cookbook is available for sale and is full of good ol Southern recipes and history. Help preserve Tennessee’s antiquities all year long. $20 each, order yours today by calling 658-7912. Join the APTA in 2017 visit www.hardemancountyapta.org and follow them on facebook at The Pillars and Courthouse.

Bolivar AA Meetings are held Monday, Tuesday and Fridays from 8:00-9:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 218 W. Market St. Call Stephanie Galloway at 609-9679 for more information.

Bolivar General Hospital is hosting an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details call Sara Skinner at 659-0216.

The GED (HiSET) Prep class meets every Monday at 1:30 p.m., at the Grand Junction Library. It's FREE! Call 731-764-2716 for more info.

The Hardeman Adoptable Animals Shelter will have large yard sale at the Grand Junction Community Center on Saturday, March 4 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. All proceeds go to HAA.

New Bethel Baptist Church Services will begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Robert Buse preaching. Everyone is welcome and invited to attend.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

