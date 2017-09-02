Hardeman County Community Calendar

February is National Canned Food Month and you can celebrate by helping The Salvation Army feed hundreds of families in need in West Tennessee. You can donate canned meats, vegetables, fruits or any non-perishable foods by bringing them to the Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce in Bolivar at 112 S. Main Street.

The American Heart Association is sponsoring a Free Family and Friends CPR Class on March 4 at 204 Hope Street in Bolivar from 9:00 a.m. – Noon. Registration is required, please call 659-0423 to reserve your seat.

The Bolivar Hardeman County Library will host their Family Coloring Day on February 11 at 10 am; the Brown Bag Book Club at Noon on the 13; Not Your Momma’s Book Club for Teens Valentine Party (11-15) on 14 at 5:30 pm; the Anime Club (11-17) on the 15 at 3:30 pm; Adult Coloring on the 27 from 4-5 pm; Lego Club (3-15) on the 28 from 4-5 pm, and don’t forget Story Hour (2-6) with Miss Shana every Thursday at 10:30 am. Call 731-658-3236 for more information or drop by and pick up their monthly calendar, contribute to their Million Penny Challenge and visit the Common Grounds coffee bar. The library will be closed on Presidents’ Day.

The Hunting Heritage Banquet Hatchie Longbeards will be held on February 11 at 6:00 p.m. at the Hardeman County Fairgrounds, 210 Vildo Road. Call 609-4154.

The National Bird Dog Foundation will hold their 118th National Field Trials at the Ames Plantation beginning with the drawing for brace mates on February 11. The field trials start on Monday morning, February 13. Those who would like to ride along can bring their own horses or rent one from the plantation. Please call 901-878-1067 for more information.

A Valentine Bake Sale will be held at the Bolivar Walmart on February 11 beginning at 8:00 a.m. Stop by to pick up some sweets for your sweetie. There will be free Valentine items given away with every $10 purchase while supplies last. Sponsored by the Pink Azaleas Relay for Life Team for the American Cancer Society.

Brints Chapel in Middleton will have Youth Sunday on February 12 featuring a Valentine Banquet with a meal, games, fun and more. Ladies, please bring a dessert.

Brints Chapel in Middleton will have a Ladies Devotion on Monday, February 13 at 7:00 p.m. with speaker Melissa Howell. Men Devotion will be at Pocahontas Baptist Church at the same time.

Southwest Commodities will be given out on Thursday, February 16 from 8:00 a.m. to Noon at the National Guard Armory in Bolivar.

The McNairy County Hee Haw show will be Thursday March 2 through Saturday, March 2. All shows will be at the MCHS Little and starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission for adults is $5, ages 7-12 is $3 and 6 & under are free. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.

The annual City of Bolivar Vietnam Veterans Celebration will feature legendary retired Marine Major General James Livingston as the keynote speaker for the annual celebration, which will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Bolivar Army National Guard Armory, on Highway 64 beside Walmart.

The Vietnam Veterans Parade will be held at 9:00 a.m. with line up at 8:30. Please call Shelia Dellinger at 658-2020 by February 28 and let her know if you are going to bring items for display for the celebration or plan to participate in the parade.

Hee Haw & Howdy in Hardeman County will run March 10-18, with shows at 7:00 each night except Wednesday and Sunday evenings at the Hardeman County Arts Council. Tickets will go on sale to arts council members on February 27 at the Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce at 112 S. Main Street in Bolivar. The production is known as the longest continually running Hee Haw show in the state of Tennessee.

The Mardi Gras Themed Bolivar General Hospital Annual Ball at the Hope Street Building will be on March 11. All proceeds benefit scholarships given by BGH Healthcare Foundation. Call 731-659-0216 for more information.

The Let Love Glow 5K and Walk will be in Bolivar on Saturday, March 25 at 7:00 a.m. - Noon. This year will introduce an official timing company for results and online fundraising option for teams or individuals. Race day will feature live music, food, a silent auction and more. More details coming soon.

Bolivar AA Meetings are held Monday, Tuesday and Fridays from 8:00-9:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 218 W. Market St. Call Stephanie Galloway at 609-9679 for more information.

The GED (HiSET) Prep class meets every Monday at 1:30 p.m., at the Grand Junction Library. It's FREE! Call 731-764-2716 for more info.

Bolivar General Hospital is hosting an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details call Sara Skinner at 659-0216.

Hardeman Adoptable Animals Shelter needs volunteers to socialize with their wonderful animals while they are waiting for their permanent and forever homes. All help is appreciated including but not limited to playing with, walking and cleaning food/water bowls and habitats. The shelter is full with dogs that need permanent homes. Non-committal volunteer hours are daily from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Pedigree dog food, blankets and money donations are always welcome. The shelter is located within the Hardeman County Landfill on Walton Road west of Bolivar. For more information, contact one of the HAA volunteers: Charla Cooper 234-4421; Jennifer Smallwood 609-0408; or Sheila Wiggins 658-5944. More information is available on their website hardemanadoptableanimals.org and like their facebook page.

The Bold Truth - Messiah's Spiritual Body Family Bible Studies, Free Conference Calls Wednesday nights at 9:00 p.m. CST. Dial 641-715-3580 enter code [256428#] after the lecture we offer Q&A, discussion, feedback, and fellowship, all over the phone. To listen to the Playback lecture of the recordings dial 641-715-3589 W/ same code. For Biblical questions, only for "The Bold Truth" Pastor dial 731-YAH-YHVH that's 731-924-9484. All questions are encouraged, but only Bible questions are accepted as a serious question. Please don't ask about religions or other organizations, because we're not the Judge, Jesus, Yehshua Messiah only is The Judge! Pastor Lynard Brock, Messiah's Spiritual Body 731-924-9484

New Bethel Baptist Church Services will begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Robert Buse preaching. Everyone is welcome and invited to attend.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Brown Bag Book Club will meet on the second Monday of every month at 11:30 a.m. at the Bolivar-Hardeman County Library.

The BiPolar/Depression Support group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

