Hardeman County Community Calendar

The Town of Hornsby is conducting a leak study on all water lines that will last through Friday, February 3 at night to limit the impact on area residents. There will be no change in water supply or pressure. To report any problems experienced during the study, residents can contact the water department at 658-6188

The Town of Toone Police Department is holding CodeRED Registrations for Hardeman County’s CodeRED Emergency Notification System on Friday, February 3. This system will call a landline or text a mobile number in case of bad weather, local road closings or any emergency.

The Bolivar City Council will hold a Special Called City Council meeting on Thursday February 2 at 6 p.m. at the Bolivar Municipal Center to discuss and approve the audit for the fiscal year 2015-16. All interested parties are welcome and invited to attend.

The Mayor and Town of Whiteville will hold a public hearing informing the citizens of the 2010 CDBG disaster recovery project on February 6 at 9 a.m. at Whiteville City Hall, 107 College Street. The public is invited.

The Superbowl Smoked Pork Butts from Taylor Farms Smokehouse to Benefit VFW Lodge 2949 tickets must be purchased up in advance and picked up at Tractor Supply parking lot on February 4 from 6-7 p.m. Call 499-5193 for tickets.

The Bolivar Hardeman County Library will host Family Coloring Day on February 11 at 10, the Brown Bag Book Club at Noon on the 13, Not Your Momma’s Book Club for Teens on 14 at 5:30 p.m. and don’t forget Story Hour Every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Call 731-658-3236 for more information or drop by and pick up their monthly calendar.

The Hardeman County Arts Council will bring their Valentine Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre Trouble at the Tropicabana to the stage on Friday & Saturday, February 9, 10 & 11 at 7 each night. Tables are set for six people and tickets will go on sale on February 6 for the public.

The Hunting Heritage Banquet will be held on February 11 at 6:00 p.m. at the Hardeman County Fairgrounds. Call 609-4154.

The National Bird Dog Foundation will hold their National Field Trials at the Ames Plantation on February 11-28. Drawings, BBQ and more. Call 901-878-1067 for more information.

A Valentine Bake Sale will be held at the Bolivar Walmart on February 11 beginning at 8:00 a.m. Stop by to pick up some sweets for your sweetie. There will be free Valentine items given away with every $10 purchase while supplies last. Sponsored by the Pink Azaleas Relay for Life Team for the American Cancer Society.

Southwest Commodities will be given out on Thursday, February 16 from 8 a.m. to Noon at the National Guard Armory in Bolivar.

Brints Chapel in Middleton will have Youth Sunday on February 12 featuring a Valentine Banquet with a meal, games, fun and more. Ladies, please bring a dessert.

Brints Chapel in Middleton will have a Ladies Devotion on Monday, February 13 at 7 p.m. with speaker Melissa Howell. Men Devotion will be at Pocahontas Baptist Church at the same time.

The Vietnam Veterans Parade will be held at 9:00 a.m. with line up at 8:30. Please call Shelia Dellinger at 658-2020 by February 28 and let her know if you are going to bring items for display for the celebration or plan to participate in the parade.

The annual City of Bolivar Vietnam Veterans Celebration will feature legendary retired Marine Major General James Livingston as be the keynote speaker for the annual celebration, which will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Bolivar Army National Guard Armory, on Highway 64 beside Walmart.

The 38th Production of Hee Haw in Hardeman County will be March 10-18, with shows at 7 each night except Wednesday and Sunday evenings. The production is known as the longest continually running Hee Haw show in the state of Tennessee.

The Let Love Glow 5K and Walk will be in Bolivar on Saturday, March 25 at 7 a.m. - Noon. This year will introduce an official timing company for results and online fundraising option for teams or individuals. Race day will feature live music, food, a silent auction and more. More details coming soon.

The APTA Sampler II Cookbook is available for sale and is full of good ol Southern recipes and history. Help preserve Tennessee’s antiquities all year long. $20 each, order yours today by calling 658-7912. Join the APTA in 2017 visit www.hardemancountyapta.org and follow them on facebook at The Pillars and Courthouse.

Bolivar AA Meetings are held Monday, Tuesday and Fridays from 8-9 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 218 W. Market St. Call Stephanie Galloway at 609-9679 for more information.

The Bolivar Senior Center offers BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m., and will has their monthly luncheon on the last Wednesday of each month. Plan to leave the senior center by 10:30 a.m. On the third Wednesday of the month, Cheryl from the library hosts a class on new and interesting topics.

The GED (HiSET) Prep class meets every Monday at 1:30 p.m., at the Grand Junction Library. It’s FREE! Call 731-764-2716 for more info.

Bolivar General Hospital is hosting an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details call Sara Skinner at 659-0216.

Hardeman Adoptable Animals Shelter needs volunteers to socialize with their wonderful animals while they are waiting for their permanent and forever homes. All help is appreciated including but not limited to playing with, walking and cleaning food/water bowls and habitats. Non-committal volunteer hours are daily from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The shelter is located within the Hardeman County Landfill on Walton Road west of Bolivar. For more information, contact one of the HAA volunteers: Charla Cooper 234-4421; Jennifer Smallwood 609-0408; or Sheila Wiggins 658-5944. More information is available on their website hardemanadoptableanimals.org and like their facebook page.

The Bold Truth - Messiah’s Spiritual Body Family Bible Studies, Free Conference Calls Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. CST. Dial 641-715-3580 enter code [256428#] after the lecture we offer Q&A, discussion, feedback, and fellowship, all over the phone. To listen to the Playback lecture of the recordings dial 641-715-3589 W/ same code. For Biblical questions, only for “The Bold Truth” Pastor dial 731-YAH-YHVH that’s 731-924-9484. All questions are encouraged, but only Bible questions are accepted as a serious question. Pastor Lynard Brock, Messiah’s Spiritual Body 731-924-9484

New Bethel Baptist Church Services will begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship service at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Robert Buse preaching. Everyone is welcome and invited to attend.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Brown Bag Book Club will meet on the second Monday of every month at 11:30 a.m. at the Bolivar-Hardeman County Library.

The BiPolar/Depression Support group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com