Hardeman County Community Calendar

The Hardeman County Mayor’s Office has announced the Kerosene Heating Assistance Program in partnership with Vaughan Oil Co. Those heating with kerosene may apply for free kerosene to assist with heating needs throughout January. This program is designed to assist our citizens from the dangers of hypothermia and other cold weather health issues. For assistance, apply at the HC Mayor’s office 3rd floor of courthouse in Bolivar.

The Town of Toone Police Department is holding CodeRED Registrations for Hardeman County’s CodeRED Emergency Notification Systems on Friday, February 2 from Noon-6:00 p.m. This system will call a landline or text a mobile number in case of bad weather, local road closings or any emergency.

The Bolivar City Council will hold a Special Called City Council meeting on Thursday February 2 at 6:00 p.m. at the Bolivar Municipal Center to discuss and approve the audit for the fiscal year 2015-16. All interested parties are welcome and invited to attend.

The Superbowl Smoked Pork Butts from Taylor Farms Smokehouse to Benefit VFW Lodge 2949 tickets can be purchased up in advance and picked up at Tractor Supply parking lot. Call 499-5193 for tickets.

The Tennessee Career Coach/Mobile Job Center will be at the Bolivar-Hardeman County Library parking lot on January 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Learn how to create resumes, research and apply for jobs and build skills. Veteran and other services are available.

The Southwest Human Resource Agency’s Head Start Program is now accepting applications for Pre-Registration for the Middleton Head Start Center Tuesday-Thursday, January 24-26, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It’s located behind the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church on 224 Roosevelt Rd., in Middleton. Call 376-8216 for more information.

Brints Chapel in Middleton will host a Fifth Sunday Singing on January 29 at 6:00 p.m. Hebron Baptist and Porter’s Creek will be joining this singing and everyone is invited.

The Bolivar Hardeman County Library will host their Lego Club on January 31, 3:30 p.m., and don’t forget Story Hour Every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Call 731-658-3236 for more information.

The Hardeman County UT Extension Office is offering the Advanced Master Beef Producers Program. To complete the program 7 sessions must be attended. Register in person or send registration form and $125 fee by January 27 to the Hardeman County Extension Office. Call Lee Sammons for more details and for registration form. 658-2421 or visit 200 E Market St., Ste. A., Bolivar, TN 38808.

The Hardeman County Arts Council will bring their Valentine Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre Trouble at the Tropicabana to the stage on Friday & Saturday, February 10 & 11 at 7:00 each night. Tables are set for six people and tickets go on sale to arts council members on January 30 and on February 6 for the public.

The National Bird Dog Foundation will hold their National Field Trials at the Ames Plantation on February 11-28. Drawings, BBQ and more. Call 901-878-1067 for more information.

Southwest Commodities will be given out on Thursday, February 16 from 8:00 a.m. to Noon at the National Guard Armory in Bolivar.

Brints Chapel in Middleton will have Youth Sunday on February 12 featuring a Valentine Banquet with a meal, games, fun and more. Ladies, please bring a dessert.

Brints Chapel in Middleton will have a Ladies Devotion on Monday, February 13 at 7:00 p.m. with speaker Melissa Howell. Men Devotion will be at Pocahontas Baptist Church at the same time.

The annual City of Bolivar Vietnam Veterans Celebration will feature legendary retired Marine Major General James Livingston as be the keynote speaker for the annual celebration, which will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Bolivar Army National Guard Armory, on Highway 64 beside Walmart.

The Bolivar Vietnam Veterans Parade will be held at 9:00 a.m. with line up at 8:30. Please call Shelia Dellinger at 658-2020 by February 28 and let her know if you are going to bring items for display for the celebration or plan to participate in the parade.

The 38th Production of Hee Haw in Hardeman County will be March 10-18, with shows at 7:00 each night except Wednesday and Sunday evenings. The show is known as the longest continually running Hee Haw show in the state of Tennessee.

The Let Love Glow 5K and Walk will be in Bolivar on Saturday, March 25 at 7:00 a.m. - Noon. This year will introduce an official timing company for results and online fundraising option for teams or individuals. Race day will feature live music, food, a silent auction and more. More details coming soon.

The APTA Sampler II Cookbook is available for sale and is full of good ol Southern recipes and history. Help preserve Tennessee’s antiquities all year long. $20 each, order yours today by calling 658-7912. Join the APTA in 2017 visit www.hardemancountyapta.org and follow them on facebook at The Pillars and Courthouse.

Hardeman County Community Health Center announces Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment now through January 31, 2017. For more information, contact Robert Davis, Jr., or Davina Crum at 658-3388 or stop by HCCHC at 629 Nuckolls Road in Bolivar.

Bolivar AA Meetings are held Monday, Tuesday and Fridays from 8:00-9:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 218 W. Market St. Call Stephanie Galloway at 609-9679 for more information.

The Bolivar Senior Center offers BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m., The third Wednesday of the month, Cheryl from the library hosts a class on new and interesting topics.

The GED (HiSET) Prep class meets every Monday at 1:30 p.m., at the Grand Junction Library. It's FREE! Call 731-764-2716 for more info.

Bolivar General Hospital is hosting an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details call Sara Skinner at 659-0216.

Hardeman Adoptable Animals Shelter needs volunteers to socialize with these wonderful animals while they are waiting for their permanent and forever homes. All help is appreciated including but not limited to playing with, walking and cleaning food/water bowls and habitats. The shelter is full with dogs that need permanent homes. Non-committal volunteer hours are daily from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Pedigree dog food, blankets and money donations are always welcome. The shelter is located within the Hardeman County Landfill on Walton Road west of Bolivar. For more information, contact one of the HAA volunteers: Charla Cooper 234-4421; Jennifer Smallwood 609-0408; or Sheila Wiggins 658-5944.

The Bold Truth - Messiah's Spiritual Body Family Bible Studies, Free Conference Calls Wednesday nights at 9:00 p.m. CST. Dial 641-715-3580 enter code [256428#] after the lecture we offer Q&A, discussion, feedback, and fellowship, all over the phone.

New Bethel Baptist Church Services will begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Robert Buse preaching. Everyone is welcome and invited to attend.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Brown Bag Book Club will meet on the second Monday of every month at 11:30 a.m. at the Bolivar-Hardeman County Library.

The BiPolar/Depression Support group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com