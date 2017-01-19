Hardeman County Community Calendar

The Hardeman County Mayors Office has announced the Kerosene Heating Assistance Program in partnership with Vaughan Oil Co. Those heating with kerosene may apply for free kerosene to assist with heating needs throughout January. This program is designed to assist our citizens from the dangers of hypothermia and other cold weather health issues. For assistance, apply at the HC Mayor’s office 3rd floor of courthouse in Bolivar.

The Hardeman County Bolivar and Grand Junction Head Start Centers will be taking applications for the 2017-18 January 17 – 19 from 8:30 am. -5:00 p.m., at 17545 Hwy 125 South in Bolivar and 190 Madison Avenue in Grand Junction. All applicants need to bring birth certificate, shot record, insurance card for the child that is being registered and proof of income from 2016. Call 658-4920 or 376-8216 for more information.

The Southwest Human Resource Agency’s Head Start Program is now accepting applications for Pre-Registration for the Middleton Head Start Center Tuesday-Thursday, January 24-26, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It’s located behind the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church on 224 Roosevelt Rd., in Middleton. Call 376-8216 for more information.

The Bolivar Hardeman County Library will host their Lego Club on January 20 & 31, 3:30 p.m., and don’t forget Story Hour Every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Call 731-658-3236 for more information.

The Hardeman County UT Extension Office is registering for the 2017 Tennessee Farmers Market Boot Camp Workshop that will be held in Bolivar on January 26. $20 fee includes lunch. Space is limited. Visit www.tiny.utk.edu/fmbootcamp2017 or stop by the Extension Office. Pre-registration deadline is Saturday, January 21. All 658-2421 for more details or www.ag.tennessee.edu/cpa

The Hardeman County UT Extension Office is offering the Advanced Master Beef Producers Program. To complete the program seven sessions must be attended. Register in person or send registration form and $125 fee by January 27 to the Hardeman County Extension Office. Call Lee Sammons for more details and for registration form. 658-2421 or visit 200 E Market St., Ste. A., Bolivar, TN 38808.

West Memorial Baptist Church will have Tribute Quartet appearing in a free concert on Thursday, January 19 at 7:00 p.m. Visit the group’s website at www.tributequartet.com or call Stephen Wood at 731-609-6693 for more information.

Center Point Baptist Church, located two miles south of Hickory Valley on Highway 18, will present the Holy Land through the Jones and Merrill families who visited there late last year on Sunday, January 22 at 11:00 a.m.

The Bolivar Senior Center will have Joyce Pirtle providing Insurance Open Enrollment Advice on January 23 from 9:00 a.m.-Noon and will be at the senior center each month.

The Hardeman County Spelling Bee will take place on Monday, January 23 at 6:00 p.m. in the BCHS Auditorium. WMOD Radio will broadcast the bee live on 96.7 and online streaming at wmodradio.com and click on County Journal Television.

The Hardeman County Arts Council will bring their Valentine Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre Trouble at the Tropicabana to the stage on Friday & Saturday, February 10 & 11 at 7:00 each night. Tables are set for six people and tickets go on sale to arts council members on January 30 and on February 6 for the public.

The National Bird Dog Foundation will hold their National Field Trials at the Ames Plantation on February 11-28. Drawings, BBQ and more. Call 901-878-1067 for more information.

The annual City of Bolivar Vietnam Veterans Celebration will feature legendary retired Marine Major General James Livingston as the keynote speaker for the annual celebration, which will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Bolivar Army National Guard Armory, on Highway 64 beside Walmart.

The Let Love Glow 5K and Walk will be in Bolivar on Saturday, March 25 at 7:00 a.m. - Noon. This year will introduce an official timing company for race results and online fundraising option for teams or individuals. Race day will feature live music, food, a silent auction and more. More details coming soon.

The APTA Sampler II Cookbook is available for sale and is full of good ol Southern recipes and history. Help preserve Tennessee’s antiquities all year long. $20 each, order yours today by calling 658-7912. Join the APTA in 2017 visit www.hardemancountyapta.org and follow them on facebook at The Pillars and Courthouse.

Hardeman County Community Health Center announces Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment now through January 31, 2017. See advertisement on A2.

Bolivar AA Meetings are held Monday, Tuesday and Fridays from 8:00-9:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 218 W. Market St. Call Stephanie Galloway at 609-9679 for more information.

The Bolivar Senior Center offers BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m., and will has their monthly luncheon on the last Wednesday of each month. January’s venue will be The Buffet House. Plan to leave the senior center by 10:30 a.m. The third Wednesday of the month, Cheryl from the library hosts a class on new and interesting topics.

The GED (HiSET) Prep class meets every Monday at 1:30 p.m., at the Grand Junction Library. It's FREE! Call 731-764-2716 for more info.

Bolivar General Hospital is hosting an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details call Sara Skinner at 659-0216.

Hardeman Adoptable Animals Shelter reminds you to BRING YOUR PETS INDOORS when it’s below 40 degrees. HAA needs volunteers to socialize with these wonderful animals while they are waiting for their permanent and forever homes. All help is appreciated including but not limited to playing with, walking and cleaning food/water bowls and habitats. The shelter is full with dogs that need permanent homes. Non-committal volunteer hours are daily from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Pedigree dog food, blankets and money donations are always welcome. The shelter is located within the Hardeman County Landfill on Walton Road west of Bolivar. For more information, contact one of the HAA volunteers: Charla Cooper 234-4421; Jennifer Smallwood 609-0408; or Sheila Wiggins 658-5944. More information is available on their website hardemanadoptableanimals.org and like their facebook page.

New Bethel Baptist Church Services will begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Robert Buse preaching. Everyone is welcome and invited to attend.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Brown Bag Book Club will meet on the second Monday of every month at 11:30 a.m. at the Bolivar-Hardeman County Library.

The BiPolar/Depression Support group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

